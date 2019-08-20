Retirement Advisor: Discipline, Not Data (Podcast)

Summary

BlackRock posted an interview with behavioralist Dan Ariely whose team is seeking to better represent the value of money so people can think more rationally about their financial decisions.

I, however, am skeptical that even a cool new app could get people to consume a latte and think: I just consumed 1% of a day of retirement.

It’s not data we’re deficient in, but discipline. Those who lack it can employ advisors to help with it.

I propose a more discipline-oriented way to frame financial decisions as an alternative to the trendy hope of conditioning people to think differently about money.