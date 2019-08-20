Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Discipline, Not Data (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

BlackRock posted an interview with behavioralist Dan Ariely whose team is seeking to better represent the value of money so people can think more rationally about their financial decisions.

I, however, am skeptical that even a cool new app could get people to consume a latte and think: I just consumed 1% of a day of retirement.

It’s not data we’re deficient in, but discipline. Those who lack it can employ advisors to help with it.

I propose a more discipline-oriented way to frame financial decisions as an alternative to the trendy hope of conditioning people to think differently about money.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

BlackRock posted an interview with behavioralist Dan Ariely whose team is seeking to better represent the value of money so people can think more rationally about their financial decisions.

This podcast (5:23) argues that, unless we return to a barter economy, no one will ever consume a latte and think: I just consumed 1% of a day of retirement. But perhaps we can tap into a source of motivation that really does work for most people.

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by