Retirement Advisor: Discipline, Not Data (Podcast)

BlackRock posted an interview with behavioralist Dan Ariely whose team is seeking to better represent the value of money so people can think more rationally about their financial decisions.
This podcast (5:23) argues that, unless we return to a barter economy, no one will ever consume a latte and think: I just consumed 1% of a day of retirement. But perhaps we can tap into a source of motivation that really does work for most people.