Birchcliff Energy Q2 Earnings: Surprising Decisions

With the recent drop in the stock price, the investment proposition is becoming more attractive.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) reported strong Q2 results thanks to the performance of its new liquids-rich wells.

In contrast with some of its close peers, the company announced an increase in its capital program instead of maximizing free cash flow over the short term.

This decision and the Q2 results don't change my investment thesis I discussed in my previous article. The company can still operate at a profit for many years in this challenging environment while waiting for better commodity prices.

Yet, despite the decrease in the stock price, I still prefer not to be involved. There are currently other attractive opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas environment. And, as a potential shareholder, I didn't appreciate the update of the performance warrants.

Image source: Birchcliff Energy

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

Thanks to the performance of new liquids-rich wells, Q2 production increased 3% year over year and reached 78,453 boe/d. Liquids production increased by 8%.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Yet, despite lower per-unit costs and higher production volume, adjusted funds flow stayed stable at C$74 million compared to C$72.4 million the year before. With a capital program of C$68.5 million, the modest positive free cash flow was not significant enough to impact the debt ratios.

The net debt to TTM funds flow ratio of 2.17x didn't change compared to the previous quarter (the calculation includes the preferred shares in the total net debt). And if we take into account the annualized funds flow, the net debt to annualized funds flow ratio increased to 2.55x.

Lower liquids and - to a lesser extent - gas prices contributed to the weak adjusted funds flow during this quarter.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Yet, the company generated positive total netbacks of C$1.31/boe and C$2.05/boe before and after hedges, respectively.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I discussed in a previous article my sustaining capex estimate of C$8.01/boe I listed in the table above.

Surprising decisions

Besides the quarterly results, management announced a surprising update of the capital program. During the previous earnings, management had highlighted the "disciplined" capital program and had confirmed the guidance. Then, with Q2 results, the President and CEO Jeff Tonken announced:

We have increased our capital budget by C$38 million to C$242 million. We anticipate that this additional capital will allow us to maintain production in 2020 at or near current levels and reduce the amount of capital that we will need to spend in 2020." - Source: Press release Q2 2019

And due to the higher capital program this year, the 2019 production guidance increased to the range of 77,000 boe/d to 79,000 boe/d compared to 76,000 boe/d to 78,000 boe/d previously.

But management also lowered its price assumptions. Thus, despite the higher expected production volume, adjusted funds flow is forecasted to increase by only $5 million to C$335 million. And with the C$38 million increase in the capital program, the forecasted free cash flow diminished from C$122 million to C$93 million.

This decision contrasts with the reduced capital program other producers like Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) and Arc Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) announced with their Q2 earnings. In the context of challenging liquids and gas prices in North America, many producers decided to limit their capital program.

Besides the surprising update of the capital program, management also announced an extension of its performance warrants:

There are 2,939,732 performance warrants outstanding and exercisable at June 30, 2019 (June 30, 2018 – 2,939,732). Each performance warrant is exercisable at a price of C$3.00 to purchase one common share of Birchcliff. On June 7, 2019, the Corporation’s outstanding performance warrants were amended to extend the expiry date from January 31, 2020 to January 31, 2025 (the “Extension”)." - Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

This decision certainly doesn't rank high in corporate governance best practices. The outstanding warrants represent about 1% of the outstanding shares. Management didn't give any reason for such an extension that is not even mentioned in the Q2 press release. But management obviously wants to avoid the performance warrants to expire worthless. It's also a strong indication that management doesn't believe the stock price will reach C$3 by January 2020.

As management isn't likely to reach its performance target on time, it just decided to move the target further. It's as simple as that. Also, the next expiration date of January 2025 is convenient. LNG Canada is expected to export natural gas by 2024, easing the infrastructure issues that currently pressure the Canadian gas prices.

Also, in my latest article, I had discussed the longer-term perspective of Birchcliff's investment proposition.

Thus, investing in Birchcliff isn't about the current free cash flow yield potential. Due to its important reserves, investing in the company is a bet on the long-term improvement of the Canadian oil and gas prices. In the meantime, the company can sustain its production and generate free cash flow for many years."

But I didn't expect management to adapt its compensation to fit the investment story and increase its chances to get about 1% of the company with these performance warrants.

Valuation

Since the Q1 earnings, the stock price dropped by almost 50%.

Data by YCharts

The market still values Birchlicff's flowing barrels at a discount compared to Tourmaline and Arc Resources. Considering the higher portion of liquids production, the discount to Tourmaline is attractive. But Birchcliff's capital structure is riskier because of the leverage.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Also, the update of the performance warrants certainly doesn't correspond to a company that deserves a premium.

The investment thesis I had highlighted in my previous article didn't change despite the update of the capital program. The company can generate some positive free cash flow in the current pricing environment for many years thanks to its vast assets.

But considering the other opportunities in the Canadian oil and gas industry (here and here), I'm still not interested in investing in the company.

Also, the recent decision to update the performance warrants is another reason for me not to be involved.

Conclusion

Despite the update of the capital program, the investment thesis didn't change. The company can still hold its production flat at a profit for many years while waiting for better prices.

With the recent decline in the stock price, the investment proposition is becoming more attractive, though. But in the current Canadian oil and gas environment, other - more - attractive opportunities exist. Besides, due to the decision to update the performance warrants, I'll require an extra discount compared to other producers to become a shareholder.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF, CRLFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.