Continental Resources: A Good Value Despite The Impact Of Natural Gas Differentials

This assumes that Continental still wants to grow production by 12.5% per year though, and it would be able to generate more positive cash flow with slower growth.

This has a fairly significant effect on Continental's results and, combined with lower oil prices, means that it may only generate modest amounts of positive cash flow at $52 oil.

However, it also noted that its natural gas differential (influenced by NGLs) was expected to be $0.50 wider than expected.

Continental Resources (CLR) is expecting slightly higher production in 2019 now, with no change to its $2.6 billion capital expenditure budget. It has also made progress in trimming its costs slightly. However, wider differentials for natural gas (affected by prices for NGLs since it reports two-stream production) have noticeably affected its results.

Continental previously expected to deliver $5 billion in positive cash flow over 5 years (along with 12.5% annual production growth) at $60 WTI oil. At $52 WTI oil and a $0.50 wider natural gas differential, this may be reduced to under $1 billion if it wants to maintain that level of production growth though.

Guidance Changes

Continental Resources made a number of changes to its 2019 guidance. It narrowed its oil production guidance to a range of 195,000 to 197,500 barrels per day, which was a 1% increase at guidance midpoint. It also increased its natural gas production guidance by around 4%.

On the cost side, Continental has made improvements, resulting in its production expenses going down by $0.25 per BOE and its cash G&A going down by $0.10 per BOE. However, its production tax expectations went up by around 0.35%, which is an increase of around $0.12 per BOE based on 2019 strip prices.

While Continental's production and cost guidance have both seen improvements, Continental did report that it expected its natural gas differentials to widen by $0.50 per Mcf. Continental's production is primarily oil (around 59%), but that wider differential still has a sizable impact of approximately $1.24 per BOE on its overall realised price.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Based on Continental's updated guidance, it may end up with around $4.293 billion in revenues including hedges in 2019. Continental's projected results have been affected by lower expectations for NGL pricing, which shows up in the increased natural gas differential. Continental has a lot of 2019 natural gas hedges to protect against falls in Henry Hub natural gas prices, but is fully exposed to variations in prices for NGLs (which it includes with natural gas in its two-stream reporting).

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 72,087,500 $50.75 $3,658 Natural Gas [MCF] 302,950,000 $1.75 $530 Net Service Operations $30 Hedge Value $75 Total $4,293

Continental's capital expenditure budget remains at $2.6 billion, with the additional capex associated with the development at its bolt-on acquisition, acreage trades and increased mineral spend being offset by improved efficiency.

Continental is expected to generate around $462 million in positive cash flow in 2019 now, excluding the expected $120 million in Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) reimbursements during this year. This cash flow number doesn't include the effect of Continental's dividend.

$ Million Operating Costs $460 Production Tax $356 Cash SG&A $153 Cash Interest $262 Capital Expenditures $2,600 Total Expenditures $3,831

Effect On Cash Flow

If wider natural gas differentials (from weak pricing from NGLs) continue, it could have a significant effect on Continental's cash flow in the future. Continental estimated that it could generate around $5 billion in positive cash flow between 2019 and 2023 at $60 WTI oil, while also growing production by approximately 12.5% per year. At $55 WTI oil, this would be reduced to an estimated $2.9 billion.

A $0.50 per Mcf change in realised natural gas prices has an estimated $0.9 billion impact on Continental's cash flow over those five years. Therefore, $55 WTI oil plus a $0.50 decrease in realised natural gas prices from Continental's assumptions would lead to $2 billion in positive cash flow during that period.

With $52 WTI oil and the $0.50 decrease in realised natural gas prices, Continental's positive cash flow estimate would be reduced to approximately $0.8 billion over five years, although that would also be with 12.5% annual production growth.

Valuation And Conclusion

Although Continental's results aren't expected to be as strong if wider natural gas differentials persist, it would still be able to generate a more modest amount of positive cash flow at $52 WTI oil while also growing production by around 12.5% per year. Continental could also slow its production growth in order to deliver more positive cash flow.

Continental Resources is now valued at an EV to unhedged 2019 EBITDAX multiple of approximately 5.2x. This incorporates the effects of wider natural gas differentials and I consider Continental to be a pretty good value at its current share price, given its solid balance sheet and ability to generate some positive cash flow even under challenging market conditions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.