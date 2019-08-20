Compensation Growth Supporting Strong Retail Sales Environment

The market lost ground for the third consecutive week last week, down 2.93%. In spite of the recent weakness, equities continue to show respectable returns this year with the S&P 500 Index up 15.23%. Foreign stocks have not held up nearly as well and the emerging market index (green line) is only up 2% year to date so far in 2019.
Maybe in part due to the decent U.S. returns, consumers continue to express strong confidence. I touched on this in a post earlier this month. Additionally, this past week we saw some retail sales and compensation data that point to a strong consumer as well.
Overall retail sales were up .7% for the month of July and this exceeded the consensus estimate of .3%. Non-store retail sales (e-commerce) continue to be impressive. Non-store sales were up 16% on a year-over-year basis as seen in the first chart below. In the second chart, the non-store retail sales continue to represent a larger percentage of overall sales, now accounting for 12.8% of total sales. This increasingly larger percentage of non-store sales sheds insight into some of the difficulties experienced by brick-and-mortar retailers.
Also, late last week the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported data on productivity and compensation. As the below chart shows, compensation was up 4.8% in the second quarter and this follows a revised higher first-quarter compensation increase of 9.2%.
Based on the strength of retail sales, the increase in wage growth is supporting the retail sector of the economy. As consumers account for 70% of GDP, this data is positive for continued economic growth.
