Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q2 2019 Update

Fairfax Financial’s largest three stakes are Seaspan Corp., BlackBerry, and Kennedy-Wilson. Together they account for ~60% of the 13F assets.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Prem Watsa’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Watsa’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2019.

This quarter, Watsa’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~5%, from $2.42B to $2.29B. There are 35 securities in the portfolio, but it is concentrated among a few large stakes. The focus of this article is on the larger (greater than 0.5% of the portfolio each) equity holdings. The top three positions are Seaspan (SSW), BlackBerry (BB), and Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW). Together, they account for ~60% of the entire 13F portfolio.

Note: Fairfax Financial’s (OTCPK:FRFHF) 13F holdings only represent a small portion of their overall investment portfolio. The total size as of Q2 2019 was $41.39B, of which ~25% is in cash and short-term positions. The cash allocation has gone down, as they purchased short-dated US Treasuries and other short-dated Corporate Bonds. Prominent equity allocations include investments in Greece, India (OTCPK:FFXDF), and Africa (OTCPK:FFXXF). They have a huge position in CPI-linked derivative contracts (~$114B notional amount, $13.4M fair value, 3.1 years average maturity) designed to protect against global deflation. FRFHF currently trades at ~$440, below Book Value (Q2 2019) of $465 per share. The equity portfolio was 100% hedged starting from around 2003, but those were removed in Q4 2016.

New Stakes

Diamond Shipping (DSSI): DSSI is a small 0.58% of the portfolio stake established this quarter as a result of its Direct Listing in March. Fairfax’s investment goes back to 2011, when they were part of a $1B funding round headed by Wilbur Ross. Shares started trading at $10.40 and currently go for ~$11.

Kept Steady

Seaspan Corp.: SSW is currently the largest 13F stake at almost one-third of the entire portfolio. It came about as a result of exercising 38.46M in warrants in July 2018 and the same amount in January 2019 at t $6.50 per share. The stock currently trades at $10.34.

Note: Regulatory filings from earlier this year show them owning 102.6M shares (47.7% of the business). This is compared to 77.16M shares in the 13F report. In January, Fairfax added $500M more in a structure similar to the first tranche made in March 2018 (debt + warrants converted early). Total investment is $1B - $500M each in equity (38.46M warrants * 2 converted at $6.50 per share) and debt. The early conversion of warrants in July last year resulted in Fairfax also getting 25M in 7-year warrants exercisable at $8.05 per share.

BlackBerry Ltd.: BB is Watsa’s second-largest position at ~15% of the portfolio. The stake was first purchased in 2010 at around $50 for 2M shares. The position was aggressively built up to 46.7M shares (~9% of the business) in the following years. Their net cost on a fully converted basis is $12.30 per share, and the stock currently trades at $6.96. There has only been very minor activity in the last six years.

Note: In Q4 2013, Fairfax co-sponsored a cash infusion of $1B through convertible debentures ($10 conversion price earning 6% interest) - they financed $500M of that transaction, and the remaining was funded by a consortium of other investment funds - the implied dilution took their ownership up to ~16.5% of the business. In Q3 2016, those shares were redeemed and new ones issued ($605M in 3.75% debentures convertible at $10 due 11/13/2020) to the same entities in a private placement.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings: KW stake is a large (top-three) ~12% of the 13F portfolio position. Watsa’s ownership stake in the business is ~9%. Q4 2016 saw a ~40% increase at prices between $20 and $23, and that was followed with an ~8% increase in Q1 2018. KW currently trades at ~$21.

Note: The original 2010 stake was from a private placement for Kennedy Wilson convertible preferred stock. The total investment from that point through Q3 2016 was $645M. Since then, they have invested another ~$85M. By EOY 2015, they had already received distributions of $625M, and so, the net investment was only $105M. That is compared to a current market value of ~$280M.

Resolute Forest Products (RFP): RFP is the fourth-largest holding at ~10% of the portfolio. The stake was first established in Q4 2010, when it was named Abitibi Bowater, and the position has since been more than doubled. Over the years, their net investment in RFP was $745M ($24.39 per share), and the current value is ~$140M ($4.60 per share) - in the books, the cost is listed at $300M as they wrote down losses.

CenturyLink (CTL): CTL is a small 1.21% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $13.50 and $20.50, and increased by ~30% next quarter at prices between $15.50 and $19. This quarter saw another ~20% stake increase this quarter at prices between $11.50 and $16.75. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $11.53.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): JNJ is a long-term position that has been in the portfolio since 2007. The original stake was 5.9M shares purchased at a cost basis of $62.29. In Q3 2013, roughly half the position was sold at prices between $85.50 and $94.50, and in the following quarter, the remaining stake was almost eliminated at prices between $85.50 and $96. Q4 2016 saw an about-turn: an ~80% increase at prices between $111 and $120. The stock currently trades at ~$132, and the position is at 0.89% of the portfolio.

General Motors (GM): GM is a small 0.63% position. Q3 2018 saw a huge ~370% stake increase at prices between $33.50 and $40. The stock is now at $37.36.

General Electric (GE): GE was a minutely small stake as of Q1 2018. Q2 2018 saw a ~160% stake increase at prices between $12.75 and $15.25, and that was followed with a one-third further increase next quarter at prices between $11.25 and $14.20. Q4 2018 saw another ~30% increase at prices between $6.75 and $13.75. The stock currently trades at $8.67 and the stake is at 0.63%.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): BNS is a small 0.58% of the portfolio position established in Q4 2018 at prices between $49 and $60, and the stock currently trades at $51.40.

Micron Technology (MU): MU is a very small 0.50% portfolio position that saw a ~60% stake increase last quarter at prices between $31 and $44. The stock currently trades just above that range at ~$45.

Note: Greek allocation in the investment portfolio primarily consists of Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY, OTCPK:EGFEF) and Praktiker (OTC:PRAGY). Grivalia Properties merged into Eurobank during the quarter, and Watsa’s 52.4% stake got converted to Eurobank shares. Including that, Fairfax’s ownership stake in Eurobank will be at 32.4% following merger completion.

The 13F portfolio also has numerous very small equity positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) that add up to a total allocation of less than 5%. The stakes are Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. (AP), Argan Inc. (AGX), Array BioPharma (ARRY), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), Cray Inc. (CRAY), Destination Maternity (DEST), FreightCar America (RAIL), Garrett Motion (GTX), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Independence Contract Drilling (ICD), Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC), K12 Inc. (LRN), Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC), McDermott International (MDR), NetEase Inc. (NTES), Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX), Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB), Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH), Red Hat (RHT), Signature Bank New York (SBNY), Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), and U.S. Silica Holdings (SLCA).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Watsa’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2019:

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRFHF, BB, BRK.B, CTL, GE, RFP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.