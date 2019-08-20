DNO's Merits Are Still Lost In The Shuffle

The thesis built on a possible change in the market's opinion on the stock due to improved risk profile has not materialized yet.

Norwegian E&P company DNO ASA (OTCPK:DTNOF, OTCPK:DTNOY) came on my radar for the first time in March 2019, when I wrote the article "DNO ASA: Undervalued Stock With ~14% FCF Yield." The essential matter that arrested my attention was its bargain-level valuation, which seemed not justified for an ultra-low-cost oil producer with considerable growth prospects and sizeable net and FCF margins. Its LTM Free Cash Flow Return on Equity equals 10.7%, but the market does not even care; it is ready to pay only ~$3.5 per $1 of profit.

The essential culprit of bargain-level multiples was, in my view, the riskiness of the portfolio of the Kurdistan-focused firm, which then relied solely on the Tawke and Peshkabir oil fields. The market factored in the region-specific perils in the valuation; hence, higher Cost of Equity (increased by extra risk premium) resulted in a lower intrinsic value. However, in 2019, DNO took over the North Sea-focused Faroe Petroleum and reduced the exposure of the overall portfolio to the Middle East-specific risks by making it more versatile, but the market's appreciation has not followed. The thesis has not materialized yet. Even more confusing, in 1H19, the firm doubled half-year consolidated net income, but, after the release on July 31, the market unexpectedly punished it, and the share price slipped.

Share price dynamics on the Oslo Stock Exchange, YTD. Source: Yahoo Finance

Frankly, there were some flaws (I will refer to them below in the article) inside the report, but I reckon they are not the culprits of bearish sentiment, as the market, in most cases, pays attention to the top and bottom-line figures after earnings announcements, and working capital issues are often left unnoticed.

One of the possible explanations why DNO is still underappreciated by the market is that a few investment funds shun fossil-fuel stocks, even despite their bargain-level valuation combined with high profitability and free cash flow abundance. This creates a perplexing case when a company virtually prints cash, but yet does not receive the attention it deserves from potential equity buyers who prioritize ESG matters over solid profits and cash flow.

The divergence between DNO's robust fundamentals and low valuation, when multiples are not justified, is an intricate issue. The only catalyst that could help to bridge the gap is Brent rally. Unfortunately, I currently do not see any factors that could catapult the oil price in the $80+ region. Also, the results of drilling in the Baeshiqa license (the Baeshiqa-1 and Baeshiqa-2 wells), which could serve as a meaningful catalyst, as I have cautiously assumed in the previous article, are yet to be determined.

New growth trajectory

In 2019, DNO embarked on a new growth path. A value-accretive takeover of Faroe Petroleum bolstered production and significantly impacted consolidated LTM revenue, which soared 2.1x YoY and reached $1,009 million. Production surged 39% propped up by higher contribution from Kurdistan, offshore Norway, and the UK. Netback, one of the company's preferred indicators, has climbed to the highest level since 2Q18 and reached $177 million in 2Q19. 1H19 EPS also surged, nearly doubled YoY, while the market value of equity, unfortunately, plummeted. As a result, IFRS earnings yield of the company currently equals ~28.5%, denoting a clearly underappreciated stock. Importantly, investors should bear in mind that IFRS EPS of $0.6 reached a year ago was distorted by a one-off item that increased EBIT and, thus, current LTM EPS of $0.381 is not an indicator of weakness.

But, unfortunately, the portfolio diversification has its price. The problem is that previously, before the integration of Faroe, DNO had phenomenally low lifting costs. In fact, they are still staggeringly low, equal to $2.8/bbl, but only in Kurdistan. In the North Sea, the company spends $16.8/bbl, and on a consolidated basis, higher costs take a toll on the EBIT margin. Thankfully, the firm still produces the bulk of petroleum in Iraqi Kurdistan, and, on average, 2Q19 lifting costs amounted to $4.8/bbl. This is still above 2018 average of $2.6/bbl, but better than in 1Q19, or $5.6/bbl.

Free cash flow

FCF is one of the essential merits of DNO. Minuscule lifting costs, while impacted by quite costly North Sea assets, allow generating free cash flow even amid unfavorable oil market swings. However, in 1H19, working capital has taken a toll on FCF. As a result, levered FCF (before acquisitions) dropped to $123.6 million. FCF margin now equals 12%; net CFFO margin impacted by trade receivables and payables dropped to 39.5%, below the net margin.

In the previous article, I expressed hope that in 2Q19, DNO would be able to smooth working capital spikes and avoid FCF distortion, yet, receivables hammered net CFFO margin once again. Now I can offer an explanation for that. I suppose the key reason was the change in export revenue recognition method from cash basis to accrual basis in 2018. In Note 9 (see p.20), it was clarified that "The trade debtors relate mainly to crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license in Kurdistan." In sum, I hope DNO will undertake measures to normalize it and improve cash conversion and the quality of profit.

Valuation

As I have mentioned above, DNO is relatively imperfectly valued. Let me give you a few arguments to illustrate this point:

The debt-adjusted earnings yield of the company (I use this metric as the portion of the debt in the capital structure is high, close to 50%, especially after bond issuance in May; capital structure has changed, but 1.49x Total debt/EBITDA is not worthy of concern) equals 24%. According to Seeking Alpha Essential, the sector median is 8.5% (an 11.79x EV/EBIT). EV/EBITDA equals 2.5x. Its key Iraqi Kurdistan-focused peers Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) and Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCQX:GUKYF) trade at 1.8x and 3.27x EV/EBITDA respectively. I see all three companies as significantly underappreciated. What is more, as levered FCF of DNO weakened, FCF yield fell, but still remained quite attractive; it now equals ~9.5%. Finally, on a net worth basis, DNO is at least fairly valued with a P/B of 1x.

Conclusion

In sum, DNO's merits are still lost in the shuffle. Despite my bullish sentiment backed by solid fundamentals and growth prospects that arise from revenue synergies with Faroe, I concur the share price might be under pressure this year. Unfortunately, Brent price has not been supportive in 2019.

I also have a few remarks on the current jitters of the oil market:

In my view, the oil market is now moved by demand concerns, not by fears of oversupply. We now see Brent trading below $60 per barrel, and oversupply is not the culprit. Saudi Arabia's production, for instance, has fallen to 9.6 million bopd in July, even below the OPEC+ target of 10.3 million bopd. Rate cuts by central banks clearly illustrate that the global economy needs some additional liquidity to keep growing, and trade war repercussions are yet to be overcome. Reignited tensions in the Persian Gulf might give some support to Brent and WTI, but I do not see them having a long-lasting, profound effect. It is worth adding that for DNO as an ultra-low-cost producer ~$60 per barrel is more than comfortable, its 2019 capex allocation program (capex and dividend) is more than adequately covered. In the current price environment, I see 2019 net OCF could reach ~$550 million, more than enough to cover investments, pay interest, and reward shareholders.

The key beneficiaries now are those investors who bought DNO's stock in the mid-2000s amid its expansion into the Iraqi oil industry, when a few exploration successes were achieved, around 2009 lows during the previous severe global recession, or when Brent slump sent oil equities into a tailspin in the mid-2010s. They now enjoy a ~8% dividend yield and above 100% capital gain. After all, I still believe DNO deserves a higher valuation and its fundamentals should be appreciated. I cautiously reiterate my medium-term bullish sentiment.

