Baytex Energy: Better And Cheaper

Considering the higher free cash flow potential and the lower stock price, the valuation is more and more attractive.

Despite the higher expected production with a lower capital program, the stock price is declining.

During Q2, Baytex (BTE) again delivered results above expectations and reduced its leverage. Also, management increased its production volume guidance with a lower capital program.

Yet, despite these impressive results, the stock price kept on declining.

Even with conservative assumptions, the free cash flow potential is important and the valuation is attractive. But before getting into the details of the significant discount, let's have a look at the Q2 results.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 results

Due to the Raging River acquisition during Q3 2018, and with strong well performance, Q2 production increased by 39% year over year.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Considering the strong operating results, management updated again its 2019 production guidance. It also lowered its capital program.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

These two positive updates have a significant impact on total netbacks.

In my previous article, I hadn't changed my sustaining capex estimate despite the higher production guidance range management had announced during Q1. The idea was to stay conservative. But during this quarter, management updated the production volume range again with a higher expected volume. Also, the capital program has been reduced. Thus, keeping my previous estimates would not reflect reality anymore.

Assuming the full-year contribution of the Raging River assets, the production would have amounted to about 94,000 to 95,000 boe/d in 2018.

With the updated guidance, my per-unit sustaining capex is now C$500 million/(96,000 boe/d * 365 days) = C$14.27/boe.

This calculation is still conservative, though. The low end of the updated production guidance at 96,000 boe/d represents a small production increase while I consider the low end of the capital program as sustaining capex only.

The impact of this update is significant as the corresponding per-unit sustaining costs drop by about C$3/boe.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Thus, considering the solid commodity prices, the stable cash costs and the lower sustaining costs, the total netback was high at C$10.58/boe.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

With no surprise, the capital program of C$106.2 million this quarter was well below the adjusted funds flow of C$236.1 million. As discussed in the previous quarters, the priority is still to reduce leverage. The net debt decreased by C$146.6 million compared to the previous quarter. And the net debt to annualized funds flow ratio decreased to 2.15x.

During the Enercom oil and gas conference, management discussed the strategy to manage the long-term notes maturity schedule presented in the chart below.

Source: Presentation August 2019

The preferred option is to pay down the US$150 million tranche by September 2019. Management also plans to postpone the maturity date of the 2021 Notes to 2028. And with the expected free cash flow next year, the company could pay down the 2022 Notes and have its first maturity in 2024.

And with current strip prices, the leverage will drop below 2x during next year.

A significant discount

Considering the free cash flow and the evolution of the debt profile, the current valuation is very attractive.

Despite the updated guidance and the reduced risk profile due to the decreasing leverage over the last two quarters, the stock price underperformed the WTI spot price and the Canadian Crude index.

Data by YCharts

With the strip prices at the time of the release of the Q2 results, management forecasted C$875 million of adjusted funds flow.

Source: Presentation August 2019

But even when considering a WTI price of US$55/bbl, and WCS/MSW differentials of US$16/6 per barrel, adjusted funds flow would reach C$776 million.

As the low end of the production guidance still represents a modest production increase (assuming the full contribution of the Raging River assets last year), I consider the low end of the capital program as the sustaining capital.

Thus, free cash flow would amount to C$776 million - C$550 million = C$226 million. And with the stock price currently at C$1.81, the corresponding free cash flow yield is 22.5%.

The debt is still the main risk, though. But if current commodity prices hold, the company will have its first debt maturity in 2024 and a leverage ratio well below 2x by the end of next year. And, in the meantime, cash flow is partly protected. The company hedged approximately 48% of its net crude oil exposure during H2 2019 at a WTI price in the mid-US$60 range.

Another way to value the company is to assume it will realize the same total netback as during Q2 over the long term while holding production flat. Applying a 12x multiple to the corresponding profits values the company at about C$8.03 per share.

Source: Author

Considering the limited risk the current leverage represents, the 77% discount to this fair value estimate is significant.

With the same assumptions, the company actually needs to realize a total netback of only about C$2.4/boe to justify the current stock price.

Thus, as a shareholder, I'm happy to hold my shares and wait for management to execute as planned. The upside will take care of itself by next year when the lower risk profile becomes obvious.

Conclusion

Besides the strong Q2 results, the company increased its production volume guidance while reducing its capital program.

Considering the better-than-expected results and the decrease in the stock price, the market values the company at an important discount to my fair value estimate.

As a shareholder, I see these results as positive. I expect the discount to the fair value to narrow by next year. At current oil prices, the leverage will drop well below 2x and free cash flow potential will remain significant.

