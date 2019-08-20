Grain Market: Downside Risk To Outweigh Upside Potential

Weather overall non-threatening to crops near term; rainfall amounts highest over Iowa and Missouri over next 7 days.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will outweigh upside potential for the grain market with a bigger than expected corn harvest, non-threatening weather over the next couple of weeks, trade worries, and Monday's low corn export inspection numbers.

Grain markets edge lower first trading day of the week with weather amongst other variables weighing

On Monday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 1.32% to $3.6512, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.41% to $8.6662 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 1.20% to $4.6438. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 1.19% ($0.18) to $14.92, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 1.52% ($0.23) to $14.92 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 0.49% ($0.03) to $5.08. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 6.2 cents to $4.712, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 4.4 cents to $4.050. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.006 to $5.054, while the December contract was down $0.014 to $5.170. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Monday's export inspection data bearish for corn, bullish for soybeans

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending August 15 at 510k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 720k metric tonnes and below traders' expectations of 584k-787k metric tonnes. Mexico (270k) and Japan (118k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 489k metric tonnes, less than last week's 711k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-599k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 131k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 154k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Mexico (101k), Japan (70k), and the Philippines (58k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,158k metric tonnes, more than last week's 945k tonnes and more than the traders' range of 599k-1,089k tonnes. China (551k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending August 15, 2019.

Spring wheat harvest well behind, but quality on par with last year; corn and soybean progress still lagging and on pace for average yield

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of August 18, corn dough is at 55%. That's well behind both last year's 83% and the 5-year average pace of 76%. Corn dented is at 15%. That's well behind both last year's 41% and the 5-year average pace of 30%. Of the corn planted, 56% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 68% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 16%, compared with last year's pace of 56% and the 5-year average of 49%. Of the spring wheat planted, 70% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 74% last year and 69% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 90% are blooming. That's slightly behind the 5-year average of 99% and last year's pace of 96%. Additionally, 68% of soybeans are setting pods. That's well behind the 5-year average of 85% and last year's pace of 90%. Of the soybeans planted, 53% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 65% last year and 54% last week.

Meanwhile, 93% of the winter wheat crop has been harvested, compared to 97% last year and the 5-year average of 98%.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 60% harvested (up 12% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 66% in good-to-excellent condition

Rice - 88% headed (up 12% from the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 75% headed (up 14% the prior week; 65% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 85% setting boils (up 8% from the prior week; 49% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Outside of some dryness across parts of the central corn/soybean belt, weather is not posing a large negative impact on crops

On the weather front, concerns are increasing for the central portion of the corn and soybean belt, particularly across central and eastern Iowa, western and central Illinois, and western Indiana as dryness and drought conditions continue to develop. Over the past week, precipitation has been scattered (hit or miss) with most areas missing out on any meaningful precipitation. Figure 6 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of abnormally dry conditions in the Midwest region.

Figure 7 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter than normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier than normal precipitation.

Iowa and Missouri to be amongst wettest states over the next 7 days; hot weather continues across the Southwestern U.S. while warmth will be interrupted by cold fronts across the Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Over the next 7 days or through Monday next week, there will be a few episodic chances for showers and thunderstorms to impact the grain belt.

The first chance will come Monday afternoon as showers and thunderstorms develop along or near a semi-stationary frontal boundary from the Ohio Valley into the Lower Great Lakes into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Locally heavy rainfall, isolated flash flooding, and strong to severe storms are possible. Overnight Monday, a thunderstorm complex known as a mesoscale convective system (MCS) is expected to develop across Iowa as a mid-level shortwave tracks southward out of the Dakotas and come into an environment of favorable atmospheric dynamics. The bulk of this looks to impact the central portions of Iowa helping to address some of the dryness issues there before moving south into Missouri.

The second chance of precipitation will come mid-week and has the chance to produce more widespread rainfall across the grain belt as a strong cold front associated with an upper level trough sags southward from Canada. The focus for heavy rainfall will range from the Mid-Atlantic/Southeast coast into the Mississippi Valley into the central/south-central Plains. The potential for the highest precipitation totals looks to fall from eastern Kansas into Missouri. Figure 8 below is a Day 3 (Wednesday morning through Thursday morning) excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding exists.

The third chance for precipitation will come Sunday-Monday and will be confined across southern Canada into the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest in connection with a nearby frontal boundary and another upper level trough.

Due to surface heating/destabilization, scattered showers and thunderstorms will occur diurnally across the Southeast U.S./Gulf Coast region.

Overall, the axis of heaviest precipitation over the next 7 days will range from Iowa and Missouri, the eastern sections of Nebraska and Kansas, and over the Southeast U.S. Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Temperatures over the next week will not be a problem for the most part. The heat with widespread 90s and 100s will be confined mostly to the southern half of the country and the western U.S. (namely the south-central and southwestern U.S). The northern grain belt (north-central U.S. into the Northeast U.S.) will experience milder temperatures with interruptions in any warmth/heat due to the influence of passing frontal boundaries and associated upper level troughs. In fact, the north-central and Northeast U.S. over the next 7 days will average out normal to cooler than normal, ultimately giving way to the look of a hot West/South U.S. vs. a mild North U.S. In terms of growing degree days (GDDs), the warmer temperatures over the southern U.S. (southern half of the grain belt) will work more in the favor of any crops that were planted late as opposed the northern areas. Figure 10 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-8 day (August 20-27) temperature pattern.

Final Trading Thoughts

Crop quality and progress are highly variable right now across the grain belt with some farms faring well and others not. Right now, corn and soybeans are between 50% and 60% in good to excellent condition, and look to be on pace for average yield this year. Producers were hit with incessant rains/wet pattern during the fall 2018 through spring 2019. That left many farmers having to plant late, putting the corn and soybean crops at risk of being impacted by frost potentially later in the fall season.

The optimal weather setup for these late planted crops will be for warmth to prevail through the rest of the summer season and deep into the fall season. This will enhance growing degree days for the crops as well as prevent any risk for early season cold/frost to damage the crop. Precipitation also needs to pick up (especially areas mentioned earlier in the central belt) after an extended period of dryness the prior weeks.

Looking at the weather situation over the next couple of weeks, the heat will mostly be confined across the western and southern U.S. The warmer temperatures across the southern U.S. will be more supportive for the crops in terms of enhancing the growing degree days compared the central and northern belt.

In general, precipitation chances and wetness over the next 7 days will continue to be elevated as increased temperature and humidity levels interact with frontal boundaries. However, the pattern will remain variable/scattered and the likelihood of dryness concerns being addressed in areas that need rain is unlikely.

Overall, weather is not a major concern right now as we are not experiencing any major heat stress on crops or widespread drought conditions.

Meanwhile, USDA's WASDE report indicating a larger than expected corn harvest, lingering trade worries, and Monday's low export inspection numbers support prices to the downside.

Combine these variables with weather and you have downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

