Trupanion: How Much Is Priced In? Nearly 6x The Current Book Of Business

Importantly, I am publishing this methodology so that we can have a conversation about its validity and my process, I look forward to your comments.

It is astounding how much growth is already priced into the shares at this price (24.81 as of 8/19/19).

This serves as a valuable thought exercise to determine the value of the business that TRUP has currently established (in terms of Cash Flow).

In an effort to point out the absurdity of the Trupanion valuation I am publishing a DCF of the business in a "run off"

Start at the top. Below is a Discounted Cash Flow "DCF" analysis of the current book of business that Trupanion (TRUP) has built. This type of analysis is just a tool to think about a business and the value (or scale) of the profit produced by that business. My intention here is to simply use it to describe what one is buying at today's price. Said differently, what level of growth is already priced into the stock? What are you giving the company credit for (in terms of operational productivity and growth) if you buy the stock at today's price?

Interestingly the DCF aligns nicely with price of the comps (HERE) that I have previously highlighted. An important assumption in this DCF is that the insurance book is healthy and ISN'T experiencing a rate spiral, something we (and the company) have called into question via state filings (HERE, HERE).

The goal, of course, is to buy stocks that have an asymmetric risk profile. For example if the market was pricing in a doubling of the customer base and you thought it would be up 5x in a short period of time, you should buy that stock. In the case of TRUP the market is currently pricing in nearly 6x growth from today's book of business (in terms of number of policies written). That's an incredible amount of faith to put into a model that does not have the ability to be price competitive (report here).

Let Us Get Started:

Some key assumptions were made on the front end.

The Weighted Average Cost of Capital "WACC" needs to be generated so that we can use it as a discount rate, in this case we let a Bloomberg terminal generate it for us to make the description of the process easy to follow. The Avg Churn of the customers needs to be assumed/established so that we can figure out how long the book of insurance will exist, in this case we assumed 15% (which is slightly lower than the actual churn reported, HERE) We are going to use Churn to calculate the implied number of years that the run off would last (so that we know how many periods/years to interrogate) here I calculate 6.67 years - but will round up to 7 years to give TRUP the benefit of doubt. According to PetMD.com the avg lifespan of a dog is between 8-11 years if we assume that the average pet owner signs up for insurance in years 1-4 of their pets life the 7 year run off makes sense.

Source: Author's Calculations, Bloomberg

Next set of assumptions and calculations:

For the sake of simplicity we are going to be working with all our calculations in per/pet numbers - so ~$35 in profit will be ~$35 in profit/pet. Later we can just multiply it by the number of pets under policy to true up the calculations with real would numbers. A few more assumptions must be made:

You can see the number of periods below is 7, which is consistent with rounding up from 6.67 (according to PetMD.com the avg lifespan of a dog is between 8-11 years, given that most don't sign up for pet insurance until the animal is 1-4 years old this 7 year run off seems appropriate) The currently reported subscription pet number of 461,314 is degraded (by the 15% churn number given above) each period. The Implied Rev/Pet number is derived by dividing the quarterly subscription business Rev by the number of subscription pets - yielding a $ per pet number of $686 on an annualized basis (calculated by taking the company-disclosed subscription revenue and divide by the average subscription pets in the quarter then multiply by 4 to get an annualized figure.) I assume a price increase of 8.5% nationally each period I assume a 6% claims cost increase every period (according to the company vet inflation is running at 5% to 10% so I stuck with the low end of that range to be conservative)

Source: Author's calculation and company filings

Now we need to expand this to include operational costs

Below I take historical ratios for SG&A, Stock Based Comp, and Depreciation/Amortization. Remember this is still on a per/pet basis and is published in actual dollars. To make this more tangible:

I'm suggesting that the Gross Profit (income - claims = gross profit) is about $181/pet. That the company spends $61.69 in SG&A to support that policy (and that that spend, as a percentage of revenue, will drop by 50 basis points every year) That the Executives pay themselves $5.69 in stock based comp to run that pet D&A and CapEx are straight forward

Source: Author's calculations, company filings

Now we take those assumptions and turn them into cash

EBITDA is generated by taking gross profit and removing SG&A while adding back Stock Comp and D&A. Cash Taxes (set to 20%) are calculated by removing SG&A from the Gross Profit line and then taxing 20% of the remaining number. We have to respect CapEx now that the company owns its own real estate, I see that being a relatively straight % of revenue. In the end we calculate that in "Period 1" TRUP generates $96.61/pet in Free Cash Flow "FCF" (EBITDA-TAX-CAPEX) Then we multiply that $96.61 of FCF/Pet by the 461k pets under management - yielding $44.569 million in FCF for Period 1 off of the existing business

Source: Author's calculations, company filings

Unfortunately, over time the effect of the discount rate continues to whittle away at the value of those cash flows. As you can see above (in the "Total DCF" line) when one adds the total value of those discounted cash flows up you will get a value of about $149m - which translates to about $4.33/share.

The company has an additional $2.65/share in cash and short term investments. I didn't include this in the DCF for two reasons:

That capital is not available to be distributed to shareholders (by way of dividend or share repurchase) as most of it is tied up in the form of "statutory capital" - an amount of capital that state regulators require the company to keep on hand to support the insurance business. This exercise is about valuing the current book of business - which the DCF accomplishes. Now that you know the number you are free to add it back in if you disagree with me.

Conclusion

First and foremost I welcome your thoughts on how you would run this analysis for TRUP's current book of business. As I see it the company needs to have a book of about 2.6m pets in order to have a runoff DCF that approximates the current share price. This math is not dissimilar from what the comp sales have been telling us for some time now ($4.33/share plus 2.65/share cash = $6.98/share of total value).

The only question one needs to ask is how many years will it be until TRUP grows its policy holder base to 2.6m subscription lives (currently running at 15k net pet adds per quarter this is about 43 years of growth), because you won't be able to reliably make money off the stock until that happens. At this price the longs are already giving them credit for the 2.6m lives under management... nobody reliably makes money until TRUP grows well past that number (which is roughly 5.7x the current business).

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TRUP. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. Additional disclosure: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.