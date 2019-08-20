APA Group: Australia's Largest Gas Pipeline Owner Yields 4.5% And Can Hedge Your Portfolio Against The Market's Volatility

Since the beginning of last year, the market has been a wild roller coaster ride. The S&P index hit an all-time high a few weeks earlier. However, following President Trump's tweets for more tariffs on China, as well as fears for an upcoming recession, volatility returned immediately after.

In the meantime, the Australian dollar approaches a 10-year low against the American dollar. The former is down more than 30% over the past five years. As a result, Australian securities are much cheaper to buy at the moment. Foreign investors can benefit both from:

Purchasing Australian stocks on the cheap

A potential AUD rise over the USD, which will provide extra gains should they sell later in the future. XE

I have recently come across APA Group (OTCPK:APAJF), an amazing Australian stock that can hedge your portfolio outside of the American and European market volatility.

The point of this article is to:

Give a general overview of APA Group to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Discuss the company's financials and strong dividend growth

Conclude on why APA Group could be a fantastic international play to your retirement portfolio.

APA operates 15,000 kilometers of natural gas pipelines that connect supply chains across Australia's mainland. The company maintains networks connecting 1.4 million Australian homes and businesses to the benefits of natural gas. They own or have interests in gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, and renewable energy generation (wind and solar farms). Total ownership and management of assets account for more than $20 billion and are responsible for half the nation's natural gas usage.

Revenue excluding pass-through (Pass-through revenue is revenue on which no margin is earned) for H1-2019 was $1,012.9m up 6.1% since last year.

The low-risk business model of APA takes into account solid risk management. Counterparty risks are managed by:

Diversification of customers and industry exposure (energy/utilities, etc.)

Assessment of client's credit ratings

Entering into long term contracts to secure future cash flow.

For example, the revenue weighted average contract tenor remains over 12 years.

Moreover, diversification is critical for low variance returns and predictable turnover. Half of APA's revenue is coming from the sale, transportation, storage, and processing of energy. The rest is split into operations in resources and utilities. It's also vital that APA's customers are of excellent credit rating, which will reduce uncertainty and fear, in the case of a recession.

Source: Presentation

Australia is a vast continent, and the opportunity of reaching more customers through pipelines is only going to keep rising. Over the next several decades, the population of Australia is expected to continue its steady climb. By 2050, the population is anticipated to be nearly 34 million. APA's vast network of facilities extends to every corner of Australia and can easily be expanded to ever sub-location that will be developing in the long-run.

Source: Presentation

With huge investments and acquisitions flowing into APA's portfolio, earnings have been steadily growing over the years. For example, management has lately been interested in expanding its assets by investing overseas. There is currently ongoing due diligence of the North American gas infrastructure sector. They are looking at acquiring a gas infrastructure business that will provide a robust platform for future growth outside Australia, for the first time ever.

Source: Presentation

With cash flow coming in hot, APA has been able to provide investors with substantial distributions. As the graph illustrates below, not only distributions are rising, steadily, but also OCF per share is growing at a faster rate. This allows enough space to further dividend increases by a more considerable margin in the future. While the dividend growth may look slow, keep in mind that the stock currently yields around 4.5%. Management has chosen to reduce the company's debt instead, while investors are still generously being paid by the generous yield. The company has increased its dividend every year for the past 15 years. This makes for excellent and prudent management, which is leading the company into becoming a future dividend aristocrat.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion

APA has been an incredible value machine for investors since its IPO in 2001. Its moat is enormous, with an infrastructure hard to replicate. Management has shown fantastic skills in growing the company into a diversified energy conglomerate. I believe that Australia offers a unique opportunity for diversifying away from the U.S. and its current volatility. Operating regionally, APA is shielded from the trade war. In any case, they are selling a necessity service, and utilities tend to perform well during a recession. The Australian dollar decline can also benefit foreign investors, who can now buy more stock for cheaper. I believe that the company is an excellent addition to any retirement portfolio that is looking for stability and dividend growth. As for me, I will not be buying the stock, solely because I am a long-time away from retirement, and tend to purchase more growth stocks. I genuinely believe, however, that APA is a fantastic company and I will try to keep you updated on it in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.