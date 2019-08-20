Treasury Rally Is Just Starting For TLT

The Treasury bond rally isn't over, despite the belief of some investors.

Most of the world is at zero or negative rates.

At the end of July, the Fed announced the end of QT.

The past couple of weeks have been a boom time for U.S. Treasury bonds and the lucky investors holding the iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) and similar assets. As the following chart shows, this particular ETF has been a rocket, up 20.94% for the past year.

So, it is reasonable to be a skeptic of any further potential price advance. However here are some reasons to believe things could go further.

First, let's start with the U.S. Treasury's huge yield. Currently, a 30-Year Treasury yields 2.04%. Yes, that is nearly the lowest yield ever for these bonds. Forget the actual yield and compare them to foreign bonds.

Comparable Foreign Yields Stink

Here are the yields on the long-duration German government bonds. A German 30-Year bond yields -0.224%. That's a negative yield and a spread 2.26%.

Here are the yields on similar French government bonds. French bonds have negative yields through 15 years. A 30-year French bond yields just 0.405%.

And here are Japanese yields. Just about the same yield spread here.

94% of Global Investment Grade Yield is Being Paid in U.S.

A recent piece by ZeroHedge points out that the U.S. has the largest share of global fixed income yields for investment grade bonds. If the U.S. has such highly rated debt, then why are we paying more than anyone else?

Part of the reason the U.S. is paying more is that the Federal Reserve started quantitative tapering in November 2017.

After QT, rates went up as planned. This changed in late 2018, as the economy began to weaken and the stock market corrected. The yield curve then started to invert, indicating that the path of interest rates was changing. Part of the downward spiral in rates was a deteriorating economic picture (which is truly debatable).

This suspected economic weakness is partly due to the Fed embarking on QT while the rest of the world continued on QE. Some people might also blame the trade war for damaging foreign economies, forcing them to embark on QE. In any case, the demand for U.S. bonds will continue to increase as long as the yield spreads remain wide. Further, the Federal Reserve has signaled an end to QT and markets now expect a full-blown rate cut cycle.

Treasury Wants to Borrow for up to 100 Years

Part of the reason for the first rate cut in July is likely political pressure put on the Fed by President Trump and his administration. Now that they've got the action they want, it seems they have some plans in mind. Treasury is eyeing the 50 year and 100 year bond market.

With interest rates on 30-year U.S. debt hitting all-time lows this week, the government is once again considering whether to start borrowing for even longer. The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday that it wants to know what investors think about the government potentially issuing 50-year or 100-year bonds, going way beyond the current three-decade maximum.

Do reasonable investors believe that the Treasury is going to be content borrowing for the next 100 years at greater than 2% when they can borrow at 1% or less? Austria issued a second set of 100 year bonds back in June at a yield of 1.17%.

To achieve a 1% yielding 100 year bond, what type of short-term rate do you need? Here's a second set of data from Charlie Bilello on Twitter. Notice that Austria has a negative 10-year bond yield at -0.39%. So, it's safe to assume, the Treasury would want us to be at zero or less.

So, what's the price forecast on Treasury bonds from here? Higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.