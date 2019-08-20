Second Quarter 2019 Letter: Pent-Up Alpha

We have posted our brief quarterly letter.
Speed Read:
- Our underperformance this year reflects irrational prices that have become even less rational, particularly with the view we have on the board of our largest position;
- Our portfolio has higher FCF growth (+61% in the last 18 months) and a higher FCF yield (14%) than the market and even FANG, yet the securities still managed to under-perform. This has led to significant pent-up alpha as fundamental value will continue to accelerate in the next 18 months;
- Hyperbolic discounting, a cornerstone of behavioral economics, suggests when the market finally catches up to reality, the pay-off will be far larger than it otherwise would have been;
- As other Builders have done, we are taking advantage of the irrationality by welcoming a number of new investors with the launch of our Luxembourg fund;
- We look forward to announcing new evolutions to our framework and collaborations with Dr. Phil Tetlock at our investor day on September 5. We look forward to seeing you there.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.