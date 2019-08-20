Second Quarter 2019 Letter: Pent-Up Alpha

Summary

GreenWood Investors is a mostly-long, deep value investment firm focused on areas of extreme pessimism, structural inefficiencies and low competition.

Our underperformance this year reflects irrational prices that have become even less rational, particularly with the view we have on the board of our largest position.

Hyperbolic discounting, a cornerstone of behavioral economics, suggests when the market finally catches up to reality, the pay-off will be far larger than it otherwise would have been.

As other Builders have done, we are taking advantage of the irrationality by welcoming a number of new investors with the launch of our Luxembourg fund.