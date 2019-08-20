Introduction

We published a Bearish note on Barclays (NYSE:BCS) on April 24th. Since then, Barclays shares have fallen by 15.1% in London, underperforming the FTSE All-Share index by more than 1,400 bps, as shown below:

Barclays Share Price vs. FTSE All-Share (Since Apr 23) Source: Yahoo Finance (16-Aug-19).

At just below 140p, Barclays shares are now at their lowest level since the 2008/9 financial crisis, with the share price matching the trough reached in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016.

Barclays' 19H1 results were in line with our thesis, with deteriorating performance in both the investment bank and the U.K. However, with a much lower share price and also some potential short-term tailwinds, we upgrade our recommendation on Barclays from Bearish to Neutral.

Bear Case Recap

Our bear case was written just ahead of the shareholder vote on activist investor Ed Bramson's campaign for a Board seat, and was based on:

Barclays' Corporate & Investment Bank ("CIB") is structurally uncompetitive, and management is focusing too much capital on it

Ed Bramson's campaign to change this strategy will likely not succeed

Barclays' U.K. ("BUK") business is under pressure, with deteriorating fundamentals

Potential further litigation and conduct costs due to ongoing probes and lawsuits, and the nature of Barclays' CIB activities

Bramson's proposal was ultimately defeated, with only 12.8% of votes (including 7% from shares under his control) in favour.

In addition, as we will explain below, both CIB and BUK continued to show deteriorating operational performance in 19H1.

19H1 Results Highlights

On a group level, Barclays' H1 results saw total income falling 1.3% year-on-year, operating costs increasing 1.3%, and impairments rising 62.5%, leading to (adjusted) Profit Before Tax ("PBT") declining by 15.5% year-on-year:

Barclays 19H1 Results - Key Items Source: Barclays results press release (19H1).

Both CIB and BUK showed continuing negative trends, with weaker income year-on-year, as will be covered in more detail later in this article.

The Cost/Income ratio worsened by 159 bps during H1 to 62.6% and remained higher than management's 60% target. Management now plans to cut more costs, with its FY19 guidance for operating costs reduced from "£13.6-13.9bn" to "below £13.6bn".

The increase in impairments was due to a tough prior-year comparable, which included a favourable U.S. macro update and single case recoveries in 2018. Management believed credit quality remained stable in 19H1.

Return on Tangible Equity ("ROTE") was 9.4% on an adjusted basis, a decline from prior year of nearly 220 bps, and 9.1% on a statutory basis. While these numbers appear higher than many prior years, they are before the annual application of the U.K. bank levy in H2 and included some benefits from one-off items. (19H1 had a £166m gain on Barclays' stake in TradeWeb after its IPO, and 18H1 had net gains of £100m after gains from the sale of a U.S. card portfolio and legacy Lehman receivables.)

Corporate & Investment Bank

For 19H1, CIB showed falling income and profits, though management stated Barclays' income decline was in line with its U.S. peers.

CIB saw total income falling 1.5% year-on-year, operating costs falling 1.9%, and impairments back to being a charge rather than a release as in prior year, so (adjusted) PBT was down 14.0%. The results would have been worse without the £166m gain from the TradeWeb IPO, without which CIB's total income would have declined 4.6% year-on-year:

Barclays 19H1 Results - CIB Source: Barclays results press release (19H1).

Transaction Banking was the one bright spot for CIB in 19H1. Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities ("FICC"), while reporting a 13.5% year-on-year increase in income, only grew 3.2% excluding the TradeWeb gain.

Equities, Banking Fees and Corporate Lending all showed declines. In Equities, management blamed a "challenging" environment and stated that Barclays' decline was "broadly in line with our U.S. peers"; in Banking Fees, management blamed a lower debt underwriting fee pool; and in Corporate Lending, management attributed the income decline to a lending reduction in 2018 as well as "significant negative mark-to-market on hedges in Q1".

CIB's Cost/Income ratio was at a high 66% after a small 30 bps improvement.

CIB's (adjusted) ROTE fell 170 bps to 9.4% but would be even lower at 8.5% if not for the £166m TradeWeb gain.

There is so far no sign of Barclays scaling down its CIB business (as Bramson has advocated), with Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA") falling by a small 2.5% year-on-year, as shown below:

Barclays CIB Risk-Weighted Assets (2015-19H1A) NB. 2014 not available as segment only created in 2016. Source: Barclays company filings.

CIB's ROTE averaged 6.5% (adjusted) for 2013-18 and is volatile due to the nature of its activities. Its full-year 2019 performance is hard to predict.

Barclays CIB ROTE (2014-19H1A) Source: Barclays company filings.

Barclays U.K.

For 19H1, BUK's Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin ("NIM") and profits all declined. The Cost/Income ratio worsened 252 bps year-on-year, and its ROTE fell 220 bps, as shown below:

Barclays 19H1 Results - BUK Source: Barclays results press release (19H1).

BUK's NIM has been declining for years, due to Barclays' continuing efforts to increase the share of mortgages in its loan mix, and a higher level of customer refinancing during 19H1. The NIM has fallen from 3.56% in 2015 to 3.11% in 19H1 (3.05% in 19Q2), though management now expects it to stabilise at the Q2 level for H2.

The U.K. mortgage market continues to be competitive, with Barclays, RBS (RBS), HSBC (HSBC) and others all trying to grow their mortgage businesses, after post-crisis ringfencing regulations trapped their funding onshore in the U.K.

BUK "no longer expects to report year-on-year income growth for full year", but management does expect H2 revenues to be higher than H1. BUK costs rose year-on-year in 19H1 due to "planned investment and inflation", but management still expects the Cost/Income ratio to improve in 19H2.

We are not optimistic about BUK's long-term earnings. BUK's (adjusted) PBT has been falling in £ terms since 2015, despite an increasing RWA, due to the segment's costs either rising or staying flat, while income was flat at best, as shown below:

Barclays U.K. PBT (2014-19H1A) Source: Barclays company filings. Barclays U.K. Income & Costs (2014-19H1A) Source: Barclays company filings.

We expect BUK's earnings and ROTE to both remain under pressure, given Barclays' inferior scale and reach in a competitive market.

FY19 Outlook

Despite the weak H1 results, Barclays management reaffirmed its targets for a ROTE of over 9% in 2019 and over 10% in 2020. With income weaker than expected, cost cuts are now expected to play a larger role to achieve these targets. As Barclays' CEO stated on the earnings call:

Given the income environment, cost control will remain a major focus through the second half and we've reduced our cost guidance … to below £13.6bn, which was the lower end of the guidance range we had previously given … as you can infer from our guidance, we would expect a lower cost run rate in the second half … (I would like) again to emphasize our continuing focus on cost efficiencies, to fund investment spend, and to deliver absolute cost reductions when the income environment requires it." Jes Staley, Barclays CEO (19Q2 earnings call)

Potential Short-Term Tailwinds

While Barclays' operational performance continued its negative trend, there may be some short-term tailwinds for its P&L in H2. These include increased market volatility, competitor distress, cost cuts, and further sterling depreciation.

With its hedge-fund-heavy client base, CIB is likely to gain from increases in volatility and trading activity, and markets have been more volatile in the last few months for a number of reasons (U.S. China trade war, weakening European macro, pending "no deal" Brexit, etc.).

Looking back at 2016, the year of the Brexit referendum (which was in June), CIB saw a significant jump in Markets revenues in H2, as shown below:

Barclays CIB Income (2016 vs. 2015) Source: Barclays results presentation (FY16). Barclays CIB Income (16Q4 vs. 15Q4) Source: Barclays results presentation (FY16). .

The drastic downsizing of investment banking activities at Deutsche Bank (DB), a key Barclays competitor, is also likely to have been a benefit to Barclays' Markets business (e.g. in Prime Brokerage) since its announcement in July.

Significant cost cuts, many of which have already been implemented, will also help the P&L in the short term (although their long-term results are more questionable). Despite costs rising while income fell in H1 ("negative jaws"), management is guiding to "positive jaws" in H2, both for the group and for each segment, and also to "positive jaws" for the group for full-year 2019. As Barclays' Finance Director stated on the call:

We have taken some meaningful actions in the second quarter that ought to give us a much lower run rate going into the remainder of the year. We've talked about headcount reductions that happened in the second quarter, and we've made other changes to our physical footprint. We've deferred some investment spend that we don't think really makes a difference in terms of medium and short term opportunities" Tushar Morzaria, Barclays Group FD (19Q2 earnings call)

A further weakening of sterling, especially after a "no deal" Brexit at the end of October, would be a further tailwind for Barclays. It is "positively geared" to a weakening sterling, as about ½ of its revenues are non-sterling, compared to a higher (but undisclosed) percentage of its costs. Also, current cost guidance has been based on a GBP/USD rate of 1.27 (now 1.22). Management has confirmed that a weaker GBP/USD rate would be "PBT-enhancing" and "a positive for earnings per share".

Valuation

At 138.6p, Barclays shares are at 0.5x Price / Tangible Book Value ("P/TBV") (TBV is 275p per share), and carry a 5.0% dividend yield on a trailing-12-month basis (dividend was 7.0p per share).

Management is guiding to an (adjusted) ROTE of over 9% for 2019, which implies a 5.6x Price/Earnings ("P/E") multiple. (Sell-side consensus expects ROTE to be closer to 8%.)

While we are negative on Barclays' long-term future, historically it has mostly managed a ROTE of 5-10% each year (before litigation and conduct costs), as shown below:

Barclays Group ROTE (2014-19H1A) NB. 2017's £772m loss is after a £2,195m write-down related to Barclays Africa sale. Source: Barclays company filings.

Conclusion

Since our Bearish note in late April, Barclays shares have fallen by 15.1% to their lowest level since the 2008/9 crisis.

While operational trends continued to be negative in H1, in line with our bear case, there is potential for a positive surprise in H2 from short-term factors including increased market volatility, cost cuts, and further sterling deprecation.

At 138.6p, Barclays shares are trading at 0.5x P/TBV and may appear cheap even if the 2019 ROTE target of over 9% is missed. Even a 5% ROTE, at the low-end of the historic range, may imply a P/E of just 10x.

The lower share price and the potential short-term tailwinds mean that we upgrade our recommendation on Barclays from Bearish to Neutral.