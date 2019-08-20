Accuray's 'Wait 'Til Next Year' Story Wearing Thin

Accuray shares do look undervalued below $4 to $5, but sustained quarterly orders of $100M+ remain the key to more positive share price performance.

It has been a long time since Accuray (ARAY) has shown any sustained momentum in the business, and it looks like the market is largely out of patience. Although the company hit an all-time high for quarterly revenue, it still can’t reliably hit the $100M/quarter order target I believe it needs to reach to achieve any real momentum in the business, and the share price is at an all-time low.

Does a record high quarterly revenue figure and a record low share price mean that there is a fundamental disconnect between the market and the company? There are a lot of good things I can say about this management team, but they haven’t been able to change the underlying competitive dynamic much (Varian (VAR) has only gotten stronger) and pretty much all of the company’s eggs are now in the “China will change things” basket.

I don’t believe Accuray’s China business will drive a fundamental shift in the business and I disagree that Accuray has particularly attractive prospects as a buyout candidate. Although I do think the shares should trade in the mid-single digits, and that’s considerably higher than today’s price on a percentage basis, this is a speculative call at this point.

A Decent Enough Quarter To Close The Year

One of the things I will praise Accuray management for is the relatively accurate guidance management gives. Fiscal 2019 results came in quite close to where management guided a year ago, and I do believe that they give a relatively accurate assessment of the near-term outlook for the business. To that end, fiscal Q4 results weren’t too surprising relative to expectations, though what surprises there were, were negative.

Revenue was basically in line with expectations, rising 3% overall to a new record. Product revenue rose 11%, beating expectations by about 7%, and this was the strongest part of the report (even though Varian did even better, with close to 19% growth in its Oncology segment). Service revenue was weaker than expected though, and declined 4% year over year.

Gross margin weakened three points from the year-ago period, led by a nearly seven-point drop in product gross margin, while service gross margin was stable. While the product gross margin was weaker than expected, driving a nearly one and a half-point GM miss, quarter-to-quarter shifts in mix can make a significant difference in the margin. All things considered and relative to the revenue base (and compared to Varian), I think Accuray does alright on a gross margin basis.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% this quarter, missing expectations by about 6% primarily due to that gross margin miss.

Orders And Guidance Remain Lackluster And Problematic

Once again Accuray saw a split between its gross and net order performance. Gross orders rose 1% and beat expectations by about 2%, but net orders declined 1% (after rising just 2% in the prior year) and missed expectations by closer to 10%. Although age-outs and cancellations are a normal part of the business, Accuray’s actual experience over the past few years in regaining those lost orders hasn’t been all that strong, so I do believe the net order shortfall is meaningful.

Orders for the CyberKnife were pretty strong (up double digits), but momentum in the Radixact business did slow. Only one-fifth of the orders were competitive takeaways, though half of the awards were for new vaults, which is somewhat encouraging insofar as more medical centers being willing to use Accuray systems as a secondary system (typically after installing a workhorse Varian system). With very modest growth in new vaults (excluding emerging markets), the weak competitive takeaway performance relative to Varian and Elekta (OTCPK:EKTAY) is disappointing, even if not all that surprising.

Between soft net orders and some concerns about the pace and timing of revenue from China, Accuray reduced expectations for the 2020 fiscal year. The midpoint of management’s revenue guidance was about 5% below sell-side expectations going into the quarter, while the adjusted EBITDA figure looked 25% light (not all sell-side analysts use the “adjusted” figure, so third-party consensus estimates can be inaccurate).

The Outlook

With this guidance, Accuray is now looking for a year-over-year decline in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and that’s just not acceptable for a small med-tech that should be growing. Investors will pay higher multiples for slow-growing med-techs with strong margins/cash flow and respectable business moats, but that’s not the case for Accuray either.

The primary issue for Accuray remains its position in the market. Although the CyberKnife is an underrated system in my view, on the whole, there’s really nothing that Accuray’s systems do that can’t be done with a Varian system, and even though the partnership with RaySearch has improved Accuray’s software, the company still lags Varian in system/software performance, particularly in areas like throughput and planning. China remains a meaningful market opportunity for Accuray, and one where Varian doesn’t enjoy the same entrenched advantages, but the China opportunity is clearly taking longer to materialize and Varian’s Halycon is doing well in emerging markets.

I do still expect Accuray’s revenue to accelerate from here, helped by improvements in system performance (like Synchrony and VoLo) and changes to the radiation oncology market that favor SBRT/hypofractionation. I still see the long-term growth rate in the low-to-mid single digits, though, as there is nothing in Accuray’s portfolio that would radically change its market position. I also still believe that double-digit FCF margins are attainable, but probably not unless/until revenue tops $500 million/year.

Given the Q4 results and management’s guidance, my modeling changes take my fair values down below $5, with the growth-driven EV/revenue approach taking the bigger hit due to the larger revision in near-term revenue growth prospects. All the same, there’s still an argument that the shares should trade at least at $4, if not closer to $5.

The Bottom Line

A buyout would likely be the best outcome for Accuray, but it’s not an outcome an investor should ever count on. Accuray could make sense for an acquirer in Japan (where Accuray’s systems are actually a better fit for the reimbursement system in place) or its Chinese partner, but I believe its Chinese partner would need to see some evidence of uptake in Class B systems first, as well as more clarity in the Class A market. On its own, I do believe Accuray is undervalued, but it is also a chronic underperformer and has only limited options for changing that. At best, then, I would call this a speculative pick.

