Commercial Vehicle Looks Undervalued, But Business Likely To Deteriorate From Here

Long-term investing may be best for individual investors, but the reality is that investors have to deal with a market that is much more focused on the short term. That’s relevant to the Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) investment thesis, as the market tends to value auto and truck suppliers on the basis of their short-term EBITDA margins and revenues, and both of those numbers are likely to get worse for CVGI as the U.S. heavy-duty truck market corrects off a cyclical peak.

I can see some downside risk toward $6/share if the market really punishes the sector for weaker results in 2020, but I think fair value is closer to $8 to $10. That’s decent upside relative to the downside, and Commercial Vehicle has liquidity that could be invested in growth-oriented M&A, but CVGI’s valuation is not so unusual relative to the wider auto/truck parts sector and this business has been more cyclical than many of its larger peers in the past.

Healthy Production, But Multiple Contributors To A Weaker Margin

Commercial Vehicle is definitely getting a boost from strong North American Class 8 production volumes, as Class 8 truck production increased 17% in the second quarter as major OEMs like Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY), and PACCAR (PCAR) deliver on their considerable backlogs. Offsetting what should have otherwise been strong volume-driven operating efficiency were a series of items that undermined margin performance, though they shouldn’t continue on at similar levels.

Revenue rose more than 5% in local currency terms, with broadly similar results in Electrical Systems (up more than 6%) and Global Seating (up more than 5%). In both businesses CVGI saw strong demand in the North American heavy-duty and medium-duty trucking markets and healthy demand in North American construction in Seating, but Europe and Asia-Pacific are weakening.

Gross margin declined 130bp from last year, with both segments down. Electrical declined 260bp, while Seating declined 40bp. Although there are sound explanations for both, led by higher wages in Mexico and a supplier bankruptcy that increased material costs, this is nevertheless disappointing in the context of what should be a peak margin opportunity for the business.

Operating income declined 18% as reported, with margin declining 190bp. Electrical saw a 12% decline in reported segment income, with almost a $3 million negative impact from Mexican wage increases, the supplier bankruptcy, and ongoing investments in capacity expansion. I don’t really believe in excluding the wages and capacity investment (that’s part of regular business), but netting these out would have led to a greater than 4% increase in profits (so, still a decline in margin). Seating profits improved 7%, with 30bp of margin improvement.

Edging Closer To The Cliff

Although CVGI management did raise its expectation for North American Class 8 truck production in 2019 by 3% at the midpoint (relative to Q1’19), they also guided to full-year revenue just “slightly higher” than 2018. CVGI is not covered by the sell-side, but I had been looking for greater than 7% year-over-year improvement in revenue this year.

I believe there are multiple factors at work here. First, I think the North American truck market may be heading for a sharper slowdown in Q4’19 as backlogs are exhausted and new orders continue to fall. Exiting the second quarter, third-party industry sources reported a roughly six-month backlog for Class 8 production.

Second, I believe the construction market is starting to fade. Although reports on the North American market have been pretty encouraging so far, Europe is clearly slowing and Asia-Pacific is slowing even more noticeably, as seen with companies like Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY). Not only is “core” construction equipment demand slowing, but mining equipment (which gets lumped in here at CVGI) is also slowing.

This isn’t anything unique to CVGI. Allison Transmission (ALSN), Cummins (CMI), PACCAR, and WABCO (WBC) all reported what I’d call broadly similar trends, with Cummins guiding 2019 revenue growth expectations from “flat to up 4%” to flat for the year. China and North America are areas of concern around the industry, and stronger trends in South America don’t really help the more NA-focused CVGI (over 70% of revenue).

That strong North American focus is a big part of the reason that Commercial Vehicle has long been more cyclical than many of its larger, more geographically diversified peers, though the company’s skew towards more commodity-like components doesn’t help either. While expectations for companies like Allison and Cummins are for mid single-digit revenue declines in 2020, I believe CVGI’s decline will likely be closer to the mid-double digits due to that greater market concentration.

The Outlook

Management knows it is in a cyclical business, and I believe the recent capacity expansions are a sound long-term move even if it otherwise may seem questionable to add capacity going into a well-anticipated downturn (the capacity is being added on the Electrical side, where margins are stronger and growth opportunities are better). I’d also note that management is implementing cost reduction efforts to help offset some of the higher costs seen so far this year.

Long term, I still expect revenue to grow around 3% on an annualized basis, with free cash flow growth closer to 6% on improved mix and operating efficiency. Management is directing its business development efforts toward finding new growth opportunities in Electrical, both in terms of adjacent markets (like industrial power gen) and emerging markets like vehicle electrification. I would still like to see the company use some of its liquidity to enhance its product offering, and I believe the company could comfortably spend $100 million or so on M&A (enough to buy worthwhile technology/products in electrical systems).

Valuation is tricky as the market is rolling over. While the long-term revenue and FCF opportunities argue for a meaningfully higher fair value, the market does not typically value most parts/components companies on that basis, preferring instead to focus on near-term EBITDA margins and revenue (EBITDA margin is fairly predictive of 12-month EV/revenue multiples). A more bearish outlook for EV/revenue based on trough EBITDA margin and revenue could see the shares drop to around $6, but $8 is a more reasonable target on the basis of the company’s margin and revenue during the upcoming downturn.

The Bottom Line

Even though a decline in North American truck builds and further slowing in construction is widely known and expected, that doesn’t mean that share prices in the sector have bottomed. I do worry that the actual reported results (weaker revenue and margins) could drive share prices down further, though I do believe CVGI is much better-positioned for this downturn. With a fair value in the $8 to $10 range and downside around $6, the risk/reward seems fairly balanced now, but this is a name worth keeping an eye on if the market does in fact sell the shares down toward $6.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.