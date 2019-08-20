BP: The Dividend Is 6.78% Making This Supermajor A Steal

BP (BP) stock has been sliding since releasing their second-quarter earnings on 7/30/19 presenting an interesting opportunity. The fossil fuel industry hasn't been in favor with the street for quite some time and the growing negative views for the sector in the public eye continues to increase. BP beat on both lines as EPS came in at $0.06 per share over estimates and revenue surprised with a large beat of $5.91 billion. BP broke the $40 per share level briefly on the 30th of July and at the close on 8/16/19 settled at $36.29. BP's dividend is sitting at 6.78% per share making it one of the largest payouts of all the supermajors. I believe BP should be trading in the $45 - $50 range and is undervalued at these levels. While oil and gas is still a major part of BP's business they are truly leaders in low carbon leadership as they increase their focus on renewable forms of energy. BP delivered strong financial results, solid up and downstream performance and continues to take ownership and grow their low carbon business. I believe that the future energy mix will include a combination of natural gas and renewables replacing coal while oil becomes stagnant. BP is doing all the right things to change with the times and this should be a long-term hold in any dividend portfolio. Share prices are too cheap to ignore and I am considering adding to my current position at these levels.

BP is delivering on their financial plan lead by an upstream and downstream business segments

BP generated a second quarter replacement cost profit of $2.8 billion while their operating cash flow which excluded the Gulf of Mexico spill payments was $8.2 billion. BP continues to invest in their growth portfolio as organic CAPEX was $3.7 billion in Q2 and $7.3 billion for the first half of 2019. BP continues to invest in high return projects which stabilizes their overall business with the fluctuation we have seen in fossil fuel prices. BP is putting the cash to use in addition to investing for the future they are also buying back shares. In Q2 BP bought back 17 million ordinary shares at a cost of $125 million.

BP's upstream business is firing on all cylinders as four of their five major projects planned for 2019 are currently online which totals 23 new upstream projects coming online since 2016. BP is currently on track to reach their goal of 900,000 bpd by 2021 of new production. BP also has taken five final investment decisions in the first half of 2019 which include two projects in the Gulf of Mexico, then one in Azerbaijan, the North Sea, and India. The new projects which BP is greenlighting will add to their future portfolio of bringing projects into service to fuel growth into the next decade.

BP's Downstream business is made up of their fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals segments. The fuels segment includes refineries, logistics networks and fuels marketing businesses. BP manufactures markets lubricants and related products and services to the automotive, industrial, marine and energy markets globally. The Petrochemical business manufactures and markets products that are produced then used by others to make items we use in everyday life such as food packaging, textiles and building materials. BP currently has three refineries in the U.S which produce 746,000 barrels per day and five in Europe producing 871,000 barrels per day. BP also has three refineries in other areas of the world which add an additional 275,000 barrels per day. BP also outright owns seven petrochemical plants across the U.S, Europe and Indonesia while owning an interest in another eight across the world. Through all of BP's downstream efforts their target is to increase this business segments earnings by $3 billion by 2021.

BP has a strong portfolio of growth projects in the pipeline

BP has 17 major Upstream projects scheduled to come online over the next three years. Within BP's pipeline consist of 1 conventional gas, 4 conventional oil, 5 Deepwater oil, 2 dry gas, 4 LNG and 1 tight gas project types. The composition of these projects based on the percentage of ownership should increase BP's production by 487.28 mboed once the Azeri Central East project is brought online in 2023. In 2020 BP has 75.1 mboed of projects coming online while 2021 will add 299.69 mboed, 2022 will add 88.2 mboed and 2023 will add 24.3 mboed. Of these projects BP will add 69 mboed of tight gas, 147.45 mboed of LNG, 40.5 mboed of dry gas, 145.83 of Deepwater oil 57.5 mboed of conventional oil and 27 mboed of conventional gas to their product mix. The strong pipeline of projects BP has slated to come online from now through 2023 will fuel future growth and returns for shareholders.

Projects Beyond 2019 Project Location Project Type BP Ownership Start-up date Peak Annual Average Production Khazzan Phase 2 Oman Tight gas BP (60%) 2021 115 mboed Cassia Compression Trinidad LNG 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago 70% BP Owned 2021 55 mboed Tangguh Expansion Indonesia LNG BP (40.22%) 2021 115 mboed Matapal Trinidad LNG 100% owned by BP Trinidad and Tobago 70% BP Owned 2022 70 mboed Tortue Phase 1 Mauritania and Senegal LNG BP (56%) 2022 70 mboed KG D6 R Series India Dry gas BP (30% 2020 90 mboed KG D6 Satellites India Dry gas BP (30% 2021 45 mboed Thunder Horse South Expansion Phase 2 US - Gulf of Mexico Deepwater oil BP (75%) 2021 50 mboed Atlantis Phase 3 US - Gulf of Mexico Deepwater oil BP (56%) 2020 40 mboed Manuel US - Gulf of Mexico Deepwater oil BP (50%) 2020 15 mboed Mad Dog Phase 2 US - Gulf of Mexico Deepwater oil BP (60.5%) 2021 120 mboed Zinia Phase 2 Angola Deepwater oil BP (16.67%) 2021 35 mboed Alligin North Sea Conventional oil BP (50%) 2020 10 mboed Vorlich North Sea Conventional oil BP (66% 2020 20 mboed Seagull North Sea Conventional oil BP (50%) 2022 30 mboed Azeri Central East Azerbaijan Conventional oil BP (30.37%) 2023 80 mboed KG D6 MJ India Conventional gas BP (30%) 2022 90 mboed

BP's transition to low carbon leadership is truly taking form

BP is making tremendous strides in transitioning to a lower carbon product mix. Spencer Dale BP's Chief Economist recently discussed how the challenge going forward is that the world will need more energy while producing less carbon. Mr. Dale feels that regardless of the energy scenario we will see the largest source of energy growth in renewables predominantly solar and wind by 2040. BP has been making investments across the board in renewables and has linked the pay of 36,000 employees to progress on cutting operational emissions. When companies link pay to an initiative that shows they are dead serious on their vision and for everyone screaming about increasing renewable sources of energy this should be celebrated.

BP has multiple projects in the works to transition to low carbon fuels in the energy mix they produce in addition to making investments to advance the overall transition in the global energy mix. BP recently announced a joint venture with DiDI to develop a new charging network in China for electric vehicles. DiDi is the largest multi-model transportation platform in the world which offers app-based options such as ride-hailing and automotive solutions sharing. Their platform currently has 550 million users and 600,000 electric vehicles running on it in China. BP has a global fuel and convenience retail business which operates in 18 countries with over 18,700 locations. The joint venture between DiDi and BP will develop high quality charging hubs to provide EV charging stations to DiDi drivers and the public. China is the world's largest EV market and the combination of BP's leadership in global retail and EV charging with DiDi's unmatched mobile service platform should create an unmatched service for EV drivers in China. Long-term this is also something that can be replicated across the 18 countries BP has a retail footprint in where the EV vehicle market is strong.

BP is growing their solar business as Lightsource BP which is 43% owned by BP has deployed $3.4 billion into solar assets over the past 8 years. Currently Lightsource BP has 200+ solar projects built and operating which is producing 2GW. Included in this 2GW is 1.3GW of developed projects in Europe. Lightsource BP's North American pipeline includes 3GW of assets which are in development and construction. Lightsource BP is a global scale solar company with a pipeline which stretches across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. With renewables gaining much traction on the political landscape BP is in a great position to not only help advance the energy transition but to generate a large profit from doing so.

BP's dividend is too high to ignore

BP's annual dividend has started to grow again from years of treading water. It's not back to where it was in 2009 but with the yield approaching 7% can you really complain. Currently Exxon Mobil (XOM) has a dividend yield of 5.1% while Chevron's (CVX) is at 4.11%, Royal Dutch Shells (RDS.A) is at 6.77% and Total's (TOT) is at 6.07%. BP's dividend has a larger yield than all the supermajors even if it is just a hair larger than RDS.A's. BP's recent share price decline to $36.29 presents an opportunity for investors shopping for dividend yield. @Daniel Dicker who in my opinion is one of the top energy analysts was interviewed on 7/22/19 and said "finding dividend prices in majors like this is just an opportunity that I think is generational." I agree with his view as the supermajors have become very cheap at these prices especially BP yielding almost 7%.

As the population grows so will the demand for energy led by natural gas and renewables

Currently the global population is just over 7.7 billion people and the current trends are supporting that we will pass 8.8 billion by 2035 and 9.7 billion by 2050. Over the next 30 years the global population is projected to increase by 26% as 2 billion people are added to this planet. BP is projecting that the global demand for energy will increase over this time period as well led by industry, buildings and transport. I don't believe it is feasible to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030 or even 2050. There are too many things that need to occur including producing enough renewable energy to support day to day activities, converting all existing items such as vehicles, planes, buildings, ships, etc., to be powered by renewables and overhauling the global electric grid to start. This simply isn't logical in the short term. I believe BP's energy outlook is consistent with a logical scenario of what will occur. BP is predicting that the days of coal will continue to decrease as oil sees peak demand by roughly 2040. Renewables and natural gas will account for 85% of the energy growth we see in the future. Renewables will contribute half of the growth we see in primary energy as its share of the energy mix increasing from 4% today to roughly 15% by 2040.

BP is making critical investments to support this thesis as they increase their efforts in renewables and biofuels and conventional gas and liquefied natural gas projects. BP is one of the largest producers of fuels today and their project pipeline will support the growing demand for energy as we enter the next decade. I like that BP is making investments in renewables as it will play a key role in the global energy mix of the future but the reality is that oil and gas will still be needed and BP is working to increase the amounts which they produce. By 2021 BP's five-year plan will have been executed delivering an additional 900,000 barrels of new production daily.

Conclusion

BP is undervalued as they had a stellar quarter with a replacement cost profit of $2.8 billion, their operating cash flow was $8.2 billion and BP repurchased 11 million shares for a cost of $75 million. The dividend is secure and with the recent price drop is almost yielding 7%. I think the recent drop in the oil markets is overdone and is presenting an opportunity to pick up the supermajors on the cheap. BP is my favorite of the group as their project pipeline is robust and their investments in renewables should pay off handsomely in the future. I think any dividend or income investor would be very happy adding BP to their portfolio. I think BP should trade between $45-50 and as the oil markets correct investors may wish they picked up some BP below $37. I am long BP

