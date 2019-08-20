KENMARE RESOURCES LTD NEW's (KMRPF) MD Michael Carvill on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KENMARE RESOURCES LTD NEW (OTC:KMRPF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 20, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Carvill - Managing Director

Tony McCluskey - Finance Director

Ben Baxter - Chief Operations Officer

Jeremy Dibb - Corporate Development and Investor Relations Manager

Conference Call Participants

Roger Bell - Hannam & Partners

Job Langbroek - Davy Stockbrokers

Operator

Michael Carvill

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Michael Carvill speaking and I am delighted to be here to present to your Kenmare's results presentation H1 2019 results. And I am going to give a brief overview. Tony McCluskey, Finance Director is here. He is going to give commentary on our financial results and Ben Baxter, Chief Operations Officer is also with us and then we will review the operations with your development projects and give his views on what we might - and when we might expect in the coming periods. I'll give a market update and we'll close with some review of the outlook for the company and then we will be very happy to take questions from you guys.

So, if I turn to Slide #4 for anyone else following today on the call, so we are on track to achieve 2019 guidance on all our metrics and we are delighted by them. It was a very solid first half we believe, despite the fact that we had some literal adverse winds in Northern Mozambique impacted by two cyclones and which affected our shipping. So shipping was held back a little bit by the weather, but we have excess shipping capacity and we expect to catch-up as we move on though in the H2.

Just and I would like to note that we had record mining for H1 2019. So we have mined more tonnes than ever before and that with combination of Wet Concentrator Plant B operating very well and our supplementary dry mining operations operating at higher levels than it previously operated.

Q2 was when we finally made our first shipment of mineral sands concentrate which includes monazite. So this is a byproduct that we have been working to establish a market and establish storage and export process for quite some time and we are delighted to have made our first shipment. And since it is a byproduct, most of the revenues from this byproduct, from the sales of mineral sands concentrate fall directly to the bottom line, so it's an important step.

The operations, exhibited very good cost discipline and we held our operating costs at $152 per tonne. EBITDA was $42.8 million which was constrained somewhat by shipping, but as I mentioned, we anticipate our shipping will catch-up in the second half and naturally will be second half weighted.

We have a net cash position of $3.5 million whereas there is about $77 million in the bank. And I am absolutely delighted at this meeting to be able to declare our maiden dividend. So it's been a long journey to get to this point, but we are delighted to declare the dividend and look forward to a long period of returning cash to shareholders who have very generously invested in the company over the years. Along with the returns to dividend we believe we are well positioned to deliver growth and we have three development projects which Ben is going enlarge [ph] on later in more detail.

But if I just turn to Slide #5, just to quickly overview those projects, as you know, we have been working on a upgrade of Wet Concentrator Plant B. Wet Concentrator Plant B originally operated at 2000 tonnes/hour capacity, we have increased that capacity to 2,400 tonnes/hour. The project is complete. It finished well below budget and on time and has been operating.

And in fact in June, we operated at an average capacity of 2,500 tonnes per hour, so well above target. So we're delighted with that. I think it's a real testament to the development team that put the project in place and the operations team which has taken over and run it, and run it so effectively beyond capacity.

Wet Concentrator Plant C is a neutral, is a new operation, a new production unit, new wet concentrator, our new dredge system. That project is due to commence its commissioning in Q4 and Ben will -- the project is going well and Ben will give you detail of how it's all progressing.

And finally, our third development project is the move of Wet Concentrator Plant B in the middle of next year which is now getting closer and closer and that is a move from its existing now [ph] in Namalope to a new much higher grade zone in Pilivili and the application of that larger production unit now 2,400 tonnes/hour to that high grade zone is an important factor in the movement from 1 million tonnes a year to 1.2 million tonnes a year of production.

And with that, I will ask Tony to give you a review of the financial results.

Tony McCluskey

Great, thanks Michael and good morning everybody. I'll step through the key financial results for H1 starting with revenue on Slide #7 for those of you on the telephone. So while prices are up revenues are down because the volume shipped in the first half of the year are down which is mainly due to poor weather, but we expect that the sales for the second half will pick up and be broadly in line with the 2018 shipments that we've made.

Prices are up on average mainly due to stronger zircon performance versus the first half of 2018, albeit zircon prices are slightly softer than they were in the second half of last year. Total unit cash costs we managed to keep flat and for the first half of the year are broadly at the lower end of our 2019 guidance.

Our net ilmenite unit cash costs which represents the cost to produce a tonne of ilmenite having deducted the co-products are down by further $10 or 11% compared to the first half of 2018. And again, this has been helped by the co-product revenues including higher zircon volumes and prices but also including the new mineral sands concentrate products as we are selling for the first time in H1 2019.

And we've had a solid EBITDA and after tax performance for the half year, albeit below H1 2018 mainly due to the poor weather which has impacted on shipments, but notwithstanding that, our stock levels are higher as reported in June, so with expected higher sales in the second half of the year we'd expect to have better performance for EBITDA and product shipments.

Net cash is $3.5 million at 30th of June which is in line with our expectations being growth cash of $77 million less taxes about $74 million. And as Michael said, we are absolutely delighted to be in position to announce our maiden dividends of $2.66 per share and we plan to make a payment in October.

So moving on then to Slide #8, and stepping into the market review, prices are up on average 7% for all products which is due to a combination of factors. Ilmenite prices compared to the same period last year are down about 4%, albeit up on H2 as you can see on the graph, on the top right hand corner. The key instances are more the increased price of primary zircon products which are up 7% and we sold more zircon relative to ilmenite than we did in the previous period. So we have a better, higher value mix which I will come on to on the next slide.

And we have this additional mineral sands project which includes monazite, that we haven’t had previously contributing both to total revenues and it is contributing to earnings as the incremental cost of producing that is very little, previously was a product we used to dispose of, so now we've managed to monetize that. So it is a mixture of things and Michael will talk to the product market later in this presentation. But I think it is far to say that broadly the ilmenite markets we expect to remain tight in the second of 2019 and zircon prices are expected to remain stable after having strong set of increase now for the last two or three years, you can see on the graph on the right hand side.

The shipping volumes were impacted by two cyclones, neither of which hit us, but resulted in inclement weather that slowed down our shipping through a period. And we have some more scheduled maintenance for [indiscernible]. But with these things behind us we have excess shipping capacity, so we expect to increase shipments in the second half of the year. And as I said, broadly the full year 2019 shipments we think would be in line with last year's shipment.

Moving on to the income statements, revenues are down as I said relating to the shipments, but the graph in the top right hand corner shows you that there is a higher revenue contribution from the co-products in green being zircon plus, in orange being the concentrates including mineral sands concentrate that we didn’t have before. So subject to timing of shipments which resulted in issue and for a period we'd expect to see more a move to contribution of these higher value products for the full year of 2019.

Cost of sales and other operating costs are 10% but of course that's tracking the shipping volumes. All-in-all I think we've had a solid performance in the first half of the year, but we expect to improve on this in H2 as we lift off our shipments and therefore our sales.

Slide 10, in this slide we show the calculation of total cash operating costs per tonne and cost per tonne of ilmenite nice quarter of revenues. So the adjusted cash operating costs required are slightly up at 4% as a result mainly of demurrage which is the cost of standing time for ships because of the bad weather and an increase in our stock distribution and some higher fuel costs albeit some offsetting part, but may be for me they key takeaway on this slide, there's two of them, one is the ability to maintain the unit cost flat and secondly the continuing downwards trends on the cash cost per tonne of ilmenite which has been helped by the higher zircon contribution and the mineral sands concentrate.

And on Slide 11, you can see in the graph this trend over a longer period. So the green and yellow lines represent the unit cash costs for total products which are at the lower end of guidance for the first half period and the dot in the middle of 2019 there for the green line represents where we are with H1. The orange line represents the unit costs net of co-products. So having taken off the value of zircon and mineral sands concentrates this is for the cost to produce a tonne of ilmenite and as I've said that was $78 for H1.

So we are continuing as we set out in our [indiscernible] fully at Capital Markets Day to target further cost reductions in 2021 and that may be one way to increase our production having completed the building of WCP C and WCP B move which Ben will talk to in more detail later in this presentation. But given that many of our costs are fixed an increase in production volumes results in a reduced cost per tonne. So that's why we are able to target best in 2021.

So the next Slide 12, shows the EBITDA bridge. The sales volume impact we've talked about already and you can see then that's offset by the sales price increase, mostly due to wet the zircon and mineral sands concentrating product and the mix to go through those higher volumes of both of those and then we also have stock movements. So at the end of June we have higher level of finished product stocks, so that positions us well to report an increase in shipments in the second half of the year.

Slide 13, well with the solid performance in H1, we have a balance sheet that's continued to strengthen. The plant, property and equipment increase comprised of partly the normal sustaining capital, but also now as you would expect we are staring to thrift, see the cost of the construction of WCP C which is well underway. Inventories have increased with the addition of final products on our balance sheet as of 30th of June.

Trade and other receivables are up quite a bit included in that increase there is 21.7 and that relates to the timing of shipments. So we can [indiscernible] complete in June for example as opposed to April-May we won't have been paid for. So really that's something that will jump around a little bit, but over a longer period it will even out and so the money has been received since the end of June for those products.

Cash is still very healthy $77 million. Last year it was reduced. We paid $9.5 million on the 1st of February. We actually paid a further $9.5 million on the 1st of August, so this is continuing actions of the actual payments we've previously published. And a small increase in creditors which again tied back to the develop projects at WCP C. So as we have had competitive projects on the go there naturally you should expect to see a slightly elevated level of creditors.

The cash bridge is on Slide 14 and in this you can see a continuing trend of strong operations, customer generation with $42.5 million reduced by the investments in plant, property and equipments which as I mentioned is that I was talking about the investments in C as well as some sustaining capital and then the working capital changes, that will move around a bit and the main element of that relates to the trade receivables that I spoke about a moment ago.

So in the second half of the year we have had seen an increase in this level of operating cash flow that's tied to the expected increased level of shipments together with more money being invested in sustaining capital and in developing sites. So that's what I would expect to see in the second half.

And on Slide 15, you will recall, we set out our dividend policy on Capital Markets Day in October last year and I'm very pleased that the board is in a position to declare the maiden interim dividend of $2.66 per share. This would be a dividend distribution of $2.9 million which is the profit after tax of $21.9 multiplied by 20%, multiplied deferred and then that number annualized, that's how we get to 2.99. But the full year 2019 dividends we expect will be a balancing payment based on 20% of profit after tax subject to the same caveats that we included at the Capital Markets Day with respect to dividends being market conditions, cash and capital requirements.

The interim dividend timetable you can see in the bottom right hand corner show we are expecting to pay the dividends on 25th of October and then before the documentation included and as posted out to shareholder as this is the first time we're making a dividend payment. But in terms of quantum we would expect to make higher capital returns from 2021 and that will be after we complete the WCP C construction and the WCP B move to the high grade area in Pilivili.

So with that, thank you all and I think I'll hand over to you Ben to deal with the operational review.

Ben Baxter

Good morning everybody and I'm going to first talk about sustaining operating practices and particularly on Health & Safety and I was very pleased with the continued excellent performance at Moma operations we maintained our best ever half year performance with lost time injury frequency rate of 0.12. This comes as a result of our active management and we are putting a lot of efforts into improving the safety culture and it is starting to come through nicely.

We also this year broadened our safety focus to the community areas as well and we're focusing with communities on improved risk management. We also would like to continue our focus on social license to operate and so our corporate social responsibility continues and we've had particular focus in the last year and in the first half of this year on improving skills development and to broadly education with the addition of new buildings and areas for a technical high school and as well as new classrooms for primary education.

Moving on to the next slide, and section of our mine outputs and as you see in the chart on the left we have record mined throughputs in the first half of this year and I'm particularly pleased about the performance of WCP B following the upgrade that we completed at the end of 2018, as well as the commissioning of a dredge automation system during the first half of this year. This meant that throughputs continue to rise through the half and in fact by as Michael mentioned, by June we actually exceeded the nameplate capacity of the plant on mining 2,500 tonnes per hour. We expect those good volumes to continue into the second half of this year and that will be complemented also by increased operating time as our Projecto Oitenta utilization improvement projects start to further deliver.

And despite however the increasing mining, we did see a reduction of 8% in our heavy mineral concentrate due to the planned lower grades that were and that we encountered and this is depicted on the right-hand chart. And following the low grade of Q2, we do expect though that higher grades will be encountered in the second half. So when you combine that additional sand volumes with the grades, we're expecting stronger second half performance.

Moving on to the following slide, Slide 19, and we saw increased production of all finished products in the half. And I want to really talk to the increase in ilmenite production at 458,000 tons to 2% increase and that came on the back of quality and improved recoveries as the plant was well set up. And the other – the zircon production was a slight improvement and rutile production also improved and based on improvement recoveries.

Of particular significance was the results of our margin improvements or margin expansion projects to develop a mineral sands concentrate and this as Michael said from previous material that was attained. But we've now monetized, and that contributed to an 82% increase in overall concentrates production. So when we take the additional HMC production that we expect in H2, this will follow through to strengthen final products production in the second half of this year. And so this gives us confidence that we remain on track to achieve our 2019 production guidance.

Moving to Slide 20. As you know, we have three development projects which have been progressing in order to grow our production to 1.2 million tons of ilmenite per annum. The WCP B upgrade project has been completed safely. It's delivering it's 20% additional feed capacity and it was delivered significantly below budgeted costs. We're very happy about that and we're seeing the results of that coming through already.

WCP C is our main focus in 2019. This is the development of a new plant. It's well into it's execution phase and it's on track for commissioning in Q4 this year. We're not expecting to exceed the budget of $45 million on that project.

Start of this year and now into execution phase, but we're delivering in 2020 will be the WCP B move to Pilivili. This year we've completed and in the first-half of this year we completed the DFS, the Definitive Feasibility Study, and the Board has approved this to move into the execution phase of the project costing $106 million. We expect that move to be taking place in the second half of next year.

Let's move on to Slide 21, and give you some more details about WCP C execution. As I said, it's on track for delivery in Q4 this year. You might remember, it's a small plant than our existing operations and the reason being that it takes advantage of the high grade area of ground close to mineral separation plant that was not previously accessible or the other mining plants that we have. It's expected to deliver 150,000 tonnes of additional heavy mineral concentrate per annum.

The project is advancing to schedule. To start upon, there is a photograph in the bottom right hand side and on the construction side they're advancing well and they're in line with the project delivery timeline. A new Wet Concentrated Plant is currently being constructed by the Mineral Technologies in Johannesburg and the pontoons are almost complete. The trusses and the structural work is well underway and those are being prepared now to be delivered to the site for assembly.

The road access improvements that are required in order to deliver that equipment are well underway. We've been upgrading roads all the way back to Nampula City. And that's all going according to schedule and in fact we're already starting to see some deliveries of spirals to the site.

In terms of the dredge, the dredge was launched in May. The Royal IHC Yard in Holland and you can - for those that you'd like to see that, there is an embedded video on the top right hand corner of this slide, it's available on our website and shows the launch process taking place. Since that launch, we've performance tested the dredge successfully and in fact it's now in the process of being sold [ph] in some movable sections so that it can be shipped to Moma in Mozambique and that's due to take place at the end of this month.

I'd just like to talk a little bit more about the WCP B move to Pilivili and as I mentioned, the Board approved our DFS recommendation to move to Pilivili and we expect from the Pilivili ore because it is the highest grade ore zone in our portfolio of mineral areas, and as well as that, it has free flowing sands and low slimes facilitating good mining conditions.

We expect to produce 130,000 tons of additional HMC per annum from that operation. It has a mine life of just over eight years. And then there are additional mineral leases adjacent to this Pilivili zone for the plant to move into, so extending the life of mine beyond that eight years.

The transportation is worth discussing. The DFS considered various transportation options. We resolved to move the plant intact rather than by disassembling it and then reassembling it in Pilivili. That gives us significant schedule advantages. There is a video on the top right hand side here as well showing the process by which we intend to move that plant. A road route was chosen over the original marine consideration as this was the lowest risk option for the for the move.

So we've been engaging with specialist heavy lifting contractors and we've with them, collaborated with them to design a roadway that will take the plant over the 20 kilometer distance down to Pilivili. The relocation is expected to take place in Q3 next year and the recommissioning of the plant will take place in the Q4 of next year.

In terms of the capital costs, cost is $106 million for the total relocation. This includes a contingency of $15 million. The main portions of the move rest in the actual road construction and transportation than the general infrastructure for the new Pilivili mining area, which is a new area for us to build infrastructure and get ready for. And then the HMC transportation and storage requirements, because of the long distances we are moving to a positive displacement pumping methodology, which is more efficient.

Operating costs are broadly in line with the operating costs that we currently get from that same WCP B plant. However, there are some incremental increases, which are largely due to the additional pumping distances [ph] and that rounds up to an approximately $5 million per annum of additional cost.

In terms of current status of this project, we've already received at the end of May, our Environmental Impact Assessment approvals for the Pilivili area. We have a second Environmental Impact Assessment though, that is currently underway for the roadway between Namalope, where the plant currently mines and the Pilivili ore zone. That's expected to be approved in Q3 of this year.

The civil engineering contract makes up a large portion; it is the largest of the contracts associated with this project. That is already being awarded and work is commencing in the Namalope zone and in the Pilivili zone where access is approved too and granted. We've also awarded our long-term – our long lead item contract associated with the positive displacement pumping. So overall, this project is on track for delivery as to our Definitive Feasibility Study outlined recently, recommissioning in Q4 of 2020.

With that, I'd like to pass back to Michael to given an outlook.

Michael Carvill

Thanks, Ben. So folks, if we can turn to Slide 25 and on the top of Slide 25, the graph that's presented is Kenmare's assessment of the overall global supply-demand balance for titanium feedstocks. And our view is that there has been a global primary mine supply deficit since 2015 and that deficit has been balanced by an excess inventory in the years 2011 to 2015. And the drawdown of that excess inventory is what has balanced the market now. We believe that that excess inventory is effectively drawn down and as we go forward, our expectation is that there will be reduced supply from existing sources because of depletions and therefore a need for new supply.

The green element on that graph is Kenmare's new supply from its development projects. And consequently we believe that there is a clear demand for this new supply in the market. Just a further comment, our new supply is brownfield development. There's another brownfield development in the market at the moment and we feel that that market prices at the moment justify brownfield development. But if we had to build all the infrastructure associated with Moma, at the moment, we don't believe that the market would justify that. So we feel that we're in a situation where brownfield developments are justifiable, but still we would struggle to justify the redevelopment of a brand new Moma.

So if I turn to Slide 26, and this is our slide dealing with the Chinese market. Now Chinese market is not our only market. Historically, we have supplied about a third of our production to the United States, to Europe, and to China, and to the Asian market, mainly China. However, most of the growth in chloride process pigment capacity is occurring in China. And therefore China is a very important market for us going forward and is where we've seen most growth.

And if we look at the graph on the top left hand side, you can see that the import of feedstocks into China has been reducing in the latter part of 2018 and 2019. However, that is with the backdrop of increased chloride process technology and then with our capacity, and that chloride process capacity requires imported ilmenite. Chinese domestic ilmenite mined in Sichuan Province [ph] is not suitable for chloride route pigment manufacture. And therefore the consequence of that you can see is that a very rapid depletion of the port inventories in China. So that's the phenomenon that we're seeing happening over the last one.

And so, why are the imported ores going down? Well, there are traditional sources which are India and Vietnam have had constraints in supply. India, because a lot of the mines are facing legal challenge and because there has been a change in the overall government diktat with regard to [indiscernible] mined and exported.

Vietnam, because the government has not issued a new quota for export, but also because the economics at the moment do not justify most Vietnamese projects to operate and because we're seen reducing supply from mines worldwide which are depleting. So again, we believe that this is a good backdrop to our expansion and to our increased production. We believe that there will be happy home for this new material that comes up.

So turning to Slide 27. Just to review our specific products. Ilmenite, the market conditions for ilmenite were stable in Q1. They dropped in Q4 of 2019, were stable in Q1. And then towards the latter part of Q2, we saw a significant uptick and we're seeing significant increases in price and demand, and that's carried through into early Q3.

The pigment market itself, the pigment industry had its own inventory cycle. It was battling with excess inventory through 2018 and through excess product inventory and through Q1 of 2019. That inventory has now been absorbed and the pigment industry is now operating at a level commensurate with its actual demand and actual usage of pigment. And so therefore we expect stronger demand from the pigment industry for the rest of this year. So consequently we expect a tight market for ilmenite.

Zircon has had several years of very positive growth. It's plateaued for a while. However, we see the fundamentals for zircon has been very strong. There is limited supply. Some of the large components of supply are facing depletion in the medium term and there's no obvious replacement supply. So the fundamentals of zircon must be very strong.

So turning through to give you just a few comments on outlook and page 29 -- Slide 29 is a review of where we are with regard to our guidance and for ilmenite and zircon production. We're just below half of the mid-point of guidance for ilmenite and zircon. However, Ben discussed why we believe that it's reasonable to expect that the second half will be somewhat better in terms of production of these products than the first half. And then with cash cost per tonne, we are in a pretty good position and well ahead of the mid-point.

So to conclude on the last slide, which is Slide 30, we believe our development projects are positioning us well for growth with an expansion in 2020, which will come through in the full year 2021, giving us about 20% increase in capacity, but also improving our margins. Just to remind you all that it is a relatively fixed price business. So you produce more tonnes, you amortize that fixed cost business, you amortize that fixed cost over more tonnes and have greater margin.

That margin expansion is then enhanced by the advent of mineral sands concentrate. First shipment of that going in Q2. And all of those are aimed to position ourselves down at that lowest position that we can possibly get on the operating costs curve. And we believe that that will be in the first quarter. And so got sometime in the future when there is another economic commodity cost cycle -- commodity price cycle we are well positioned to work through it.

And as Tony mentioned, and I think I mentioned right at the outset, we are delighted that we can combine this growth with the start of returns to our shareholders in the form of dividend payments, which we expect to see stretching out into the future and see it as a real watershed for the company and are delighted to be able to announce that and hopefully pay it in October of this year.

So thanks everybody and we're now ready to take any questions that anyone would like to ask. We are just -- in the room we also have Jeremy Dibb and Katharine Sutton. So any questions we can spread between the internal management team here. Roger?

Q - Roger Bell

Yes a question on the piling up of the [indiscernible] so can you give some guidance on the timing of the further expansion there and [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

Yes, I think that Ben can you deal with that?

Ben Baxter

So capital on WCP C is slightly behind in terms of realized cash flow. However, the commitments have been made and those - so we still have to expend the bulk of that $45 million in this year. There may be a slight drift into the second half of next year as late payments go through and some.

And on WCP B, the costs are spread largely - they were expected to be $25 million there and thereabout this year, so a quarter this year, three quarters next year. And those costs are approximately going along that sort of pathway and maybe slightly less this year.

Michael Carvill

Thanks and so we had a little slight technological hiccup there, so what I'll do is that I'll just repeat the question at the top, yes. Sorry, any other questions in the room? Yes?

Unidentified Analyst

Michael, can I ask you, could you touch a little bit about power supply situation in Mozambique, are there any issues with hydro electric supply [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

Sure, just the question is to enlighten on the power situation or power supply situation in Mozambique. And so, firstly, there's plenty of generation capacity, Peter. There is very large dam called the Cahora Bassa Dam on the Zambezi river. There is a 2,084 megawatt capacity, which is larger than demand. However, the transmission grid between Cahora Bassa and Moma; firstly, it's a long way and the grid has not quite the same level of infrastructure associated with moving the voltage that you would get in an established country such as the U.K.

So in 2014 and 2015, we experienced very significant instability in the power supply. We worked closely and protested lightly. We had two days utility that's responsible for especially distribution. They booked a set of projects which came through in late 2015 and then in 2016, the supply was much more stable.

Ben Baxter

And has been, not as stable as here, but certainly stable enough for us to be able to predict our production and to live with the situation since then. In this year and late last year, we've seen a little bit of a regression not nearly to the level that it was at in 2014, 2015, but a little bit less good than it has been of late.

And consequently, we have worked closely with EDM to establish a protocol where we can help them in the necessary remedial work on the transmission grid that's necessary to bring it back to the level that it previously was. And one of the problems that Mozambique is experiencing at the moment is because we have got a foreign debt issue, they do not have a lot of capital floating around their overall government system. Any tariffs that are charged by the electricity company tend to get snuffled by Central Government and therefore leaving them with insufficient capital to do the necessary work.

And so, basically, we sort of forward this fund and deduct it from our tariff. So that's worked well. We have just completed some work on the [indiscernible] substation. And we have couple of other projects that we will work with EDM on over the next 12 months, which we believe will slowly bring back the power supply to the level that we can get comfortable with.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] capacity and paralysis all affecting [indiscernible]?

Ben Baxter

Despite the very severe droughts a few years ago in Southern Africa that continued to supply both [indiscernible] area normal, even though it did get a bit low. At this stage we understand that the water level is completely fine.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much.

Michael Carvill

Any other? Yes, Peter?

Unidentified Analyst

I've got just one followup [indiscernible] plans to do [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

Thanks very much Peter.

Michael Carvill

Yes, thanks very much Peter. Okay, so perhaps I could ask Ben to respond to that.

Ben Baxter

So the simple answer is, yes. We have already kicked off projects for dredge automation, WCP A. It's a more complicated project there, which is why it came second because there are two dredges feeding one plant. So it's a bit more complicated, but the project has started. We would hope to have that completed by in Q1 of 2020.

Regarding the WCP C, we have not yet decided to do that WCP C. The reason being is that we specifically chose a dredge that was overcapacity. And if you think the incremental benefits from a smaller plant limited to 500 tonnes an hour were not very high for the dredge automation. So that didn't warrant of spending that money at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

The WCP C, [indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

Well there's always sensitivity to cost of run. We would be astonished if it took six months longer. So the project is a very defined project. There will be a set of fixed priced contracts for the transport of the dredge, for the very -- I'm sorry, the Wet Concentrator Plant and the various elements of the project. If Wet Concentrator Plant B is out of action for a longer period, our revenues will be lower than they would otherwise be and that is the largest consequence of any prolongation of the project.

Ben Baxter

Maybe just to add to that. Our dredge parts in Namalope, we have specifically designed them to have flexibility for finishing date. So should for any reason the project actually be delivered - be on track for a later delivery than Q3 next year, then we have identified additional or in Namalope to meet that delay.

Michael Carvill

I'll just add to that. In terms of contract, WCP B next year will probably contribute about 40% of our total products. So if there is a delay, A will continue to produce, C will continue to produce, so that delay will be limited solely to the B effect.

Unidentified Analyst

Two more questions. One is which is [indiscernible] affected the market and how do you see that working? And secondly, even though 2021 is where you are going to be producing the excess cash flows if you like and what are your rounded strategies, [indiscernible] I mean, you've done a brilliant job of getting us to where we are now. What are you thinking about going carrying forward? [Indiscernible]?

Michael Carvill

That's a big complex type of question. But if I could start with Richards Bay Minerals, we know that Rio Tinto has decided to move forward with it. So [indiscernible] projects at average rich minerals, we're very pleased to see that. We think it's an important project for the industry. We believe it's a great project. Again, if we had been making that decision, we would have decided to go ahead with it. It's a high return project.

It's important for the balance of the industry. And as I mentioned earlier, we believe that Brownfield projects are well justified, while greenfield projects might struggle to find financial justification at the moment. And that is an archetypical brownfield project and Rio have to increase their mining capacity by putting a mining unit in the [indiscernible].

But their processing and export facilities and infrastructure are all in place already. And they will be using those facilities which would otherwise be partially redundant. So we're pleased with that and I think it's a good project. It'll take a little while for it to come through I think 2024, yes in the year 2013 and so that's that. In the meantime, yes, Rio Tinto had some, Richards Bay Minerals have had some disruptions and interruptions. But even thought that's a very well managed company and a very well managed project, we imagine that they'll get over all of those and look forward strongly.

And as far as their sales are concerned, we see our focus right now in the delivery of these expansion projects. We have no thought to explore geographically or beyond these projects. At the moment, we are focused entirely on them. And then really that's where I think we have to stay for now.

Jeremy Dibb

Well, we'll take some, yes so there's a question on the line. Perhaps we could take that question.

Of course. We do have a question from the line of Job Langbroek from Davy. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Job Langbroek

Good morning guys. Congrats on the good results and your maiden dividend. Just a couple questions please, one for Michael and one for Tony. Michael, could you just talk briefly around - if that's possible, around the pigment industry Q2 results? I mean, I noted your comments that the stocking cycle in the pigment producers has normalized. But there -- all the Q2 results, the comments on markets were quite - they all appear to be quite challenged and whether you see any read through for your end of the business in the latter end of the year?

And then the second question is just a quick one for Tony. The extra $5 million operating cost identified in WCP B, when it's up and running in Pilivili, I presume it is factored into the $120 operating costs per tonne, but just if you could confirm that please? Thank you.

Michael Carvill

Thanks, Job; Michael speaking. So what you're asking us to do is comment on our customers Job. So it's interesting to do. But, yes, look the pigment industry went through an inventory cycle during 2018 and early 2019, which reduced their profitability for sure. Many of them were operating on reduced utilization levels.

There was a particular phenomenon that Kenmare's has invoked a new strategy of value stabilization, which had a significant effect on its results. And I think we'd all wait to see how that all works out in the long-term for Kenmare's.

And I suppose what I think with regard to its flow-through to the titanium feedstock industry is what's relevant to the titanium feedstock industry is the overall consumption of titanium feedstock in the pigment. And the difficulties in the pigment industry are to some extent caused by overcapacity and capacity building particularly in China and so, therefore a very competitive industry.

But as far as we're concerned, as long as they continue to use feedstock and that feedstock is in short supply, we see it as a completely -- not a completely, but substantially independent supply-demand functions between the pigment industry and its markets and titanium feedstock industry and its market.

Job Langbroek

Okay, thank you.

Tony McCluskey

And to respond to your second question, yes, Job, the extra $5 million is included in our B production costs in 2021. So the $120 to $130 per tonne in 2018 reaffirms the numbers that we put out in our Capital Markets Day. The extra costs relate to the likes of the positive displacement pumping, because we're about 20 kilometers to the south. But really, the key benefits of moving down to the high-grade zone in the south is that we get this extra HMC over a largely fixed cost operation.

So we get extra tonnes with some incremental OpEx, which has been taken into account. But the overall net for us is to reduce our operating costs per tonne and with the extra tonnes, the extra tonnes, we're getting extra margin. So really it's a great project and roll on 2021.

Job Langbroek

Okay, thanks guys.

Michael Carvill

Thanks, Job.

Michael Carvill

Okay, well it's just coming up to 10 o'clock. So if there's no further questions here, I think I'd like to thank everybody for attending and being so kind to listen to us and thank you all. Have a good day.

Tony McCluskey

Thanks everybody.

Michael Carvill

Bye.

