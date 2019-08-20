Salazar Resources: Ecuador-Focused Prospect Generator With Free Exploration Upside

Salazar Resources [TSXV: SRL] (OTC:SRLZF) is a prospect generator active in Ecuador and Columbia. We first initiated a position in SRL in April of this year at C$0.16 per share. Our cost basis is now C$0.17 after subsequent purchases.

The company checks all the boxes for what you look for in a prospect generator - geological expertise in an underexplored region, outsized management ownership, a low burn rate, a healthy working capital position, and multiple partner-funded programs.

The company's most significant asset is a 25% free carried interest to production on Adventus Mining's (OTCQX:ADVZF) Curipamba Project in central Ecuador. Based on the current Adventus enterprise value of C$80m, the value of Salazar's 25% free-carried interest in Curipamba exceeds SRL's enterprise value by roughly 27%.

Meanwhile, the rest of Salazar comes for free. This includes two additional partner-funded projects, five wholly-owned projects spanning 50,000 hectares in total, three company-owned drill rigs, and the collective IP of Fredy Salazar and his team of geologists.

In this Featured Investment piece, I begin by providing an overview of Salazar's company history - with a focus on management, insider ownership, working capital, and financing history.

We then look at Ecuador as a mining jurisdiction. Investing in Ecuador comes with political and social risk, and it is worth noting that Salazar is the only Ecuador-focused company in the MJG portfolio.

We then discuss Salazar's 25% free-carried interest on the Curipamba Project and the recently announced PEA on the project's El Domo deposit. The value of this 25% interest alone exceeds Salazar's current valuation.

Next, we examine the rest of the Salazar project portfolio and how the company expects to drive shareholder value through both the drill bit and forthcoming partnership agreements.

We conclude with Salazar's expected milestones over the coming eighteen months, so readers can keep tabs on the company's progress alongside me.

Company Background

Salazar Resources was founded in 2007 by Fredy Salazar, an esteemed Ecuadorian geologist who has been involved with no less than six mineral discoveries. Fredy has over thirty years of prospecting experience, and nearly all of that time has been spent within Ecuador. As a native Ecuadorian with a vast array of in-country contacts, Fredy has a distinct edge in license procurement and local relations relative to his foreign competitors.

Fredy runs the company alongside his son Freddy, who serves as the company's Manager of Corporate Development. The company also employs fifteen in-country geologists, all of whom are Ecuadorian nationals. Despite this unusually large team, Fredy manages to limit overhead to a reasonable C$110,000 per month. This is one of the many advantages of hiring local - as wages are much lower than those demanded by expat geologists.

Between Fredy, Freddy, the Salazar family, and close associates, the Salazar family controls roughly 32% of SRL's outstanding shares. The Arlington Group, a London-based asset manager, owns another 18% of the company. A further 9% of the company is held between Guangshou Mining and Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM). (Both are passive stakes that have been held for years.) The remaining 40% of the company is in sticky hands, and daily trading volumes are thin.

SRL has a healthy working capital position of roughly C$5m. Additionally, the company generates between US$1.1m and $1.6m per year between advance payments, management fees, and drilling contracts. In good years, this income more than covers the company's annual overhead.

Given the working capital cushion and consistent income, Salazar has no need to raise capital for the foreseeable future. This is one of the company's strongest selling points in a junior sector that is starved for capital.

Ecuador

Ecuador is a tiny country in both population and landmass, but it punches far above its weight in terms of its mineral endowment. The same metallogenic belts that have made Chile and Peru global mining heavyweights run straight through Ecuador and into its northern neighbor Colombia. There is no doubt amongst the geological community that Ecuador is fertile ground for world-class mineral deposits.

Despite the similar geology, Ecuador has seen a fraction of the exploration spend of its neighbors. There are a couple reasons for this. The first is that Ecuador has historically proven to be a politically unstable country, even by South American standards. Ecuador has had a stunning fifty-one different presidents over the past century, and many of these transitions were contentious, if not violent. More recently, Ecuador saw its currency collapse in 1998, and the government upstaged in coup d'état two years later. These events are still fresh on many investors' minds.

More significantly, until very recently, Ecuador embraced a mining code that was stifling for foreign investment. The two most onerous aspects were a 70% windfall tax on "excess profits" and a "sovereign adjustment" law that required at least 50% of the benefits from mining projects to go to the state. With the windfall tax and sovereign adjustment in place, even world-class mineral discoveries would be rendered unprofitable due to the realities of mining economics. For this reason, foreign mining capital stayed away from the country.

But things have recently changed. In 2005, the country began loosening up restrictions on mining, and one year later, Keith Barron discovered the world-class Fruta del Norte gold deposit with the help of Fredy Salazar. (Fruta del Norte is currently being built by Lundin Gold (OTCPK:FTMNF) with first gold pour expected in late 2019). In 2014, the country engaged Wood Mackenzie to help reform the Ecuadorean mining code. One year later, Ecuador created a standalone mining ministry and adjusted the way in which it calculated the "sovereign adjustment" to only kick in until a company has made a full recovery on investment. Just this year, the pro-mining Ecuador president Lenin Moreno formally abolished the windfall tax and lowered the minimum federal royalty from 5% to 3%.

As a result of these changes, mining investment into Ecuador has surged over the past five years. Some of the world's largest mining companies are active in the country exploring for world-class deposits - including BHP (NYSE:BHP), Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF), First Quantum (OTCPK:FQVLF), Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF), Codelco, Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), and Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF). Two large mines, the aforementioned Fruta del Norte and the Chinese-owned Mirador, are slated to commence production later this year. I follow thirteen juniors active in the country and am sure there are more.

Despite the improved support at the federal level, it is important to emphasize that Ecuador does not have a culture of industrial mining. This means that the bureaucracy is not yet geared up to assist responsible mineral development and also that many local communities oppose mining.

At the bureaucratic level, the key stumbling block is water permits for drilling. Many companies are ready to drill, with permitted plans, complete with environmental approval, but are awaiting the award of licenses for the water to be used for drilling. In the case of Salazar, the water permits will affect the timing of drill campaigns at projects within the Exploration Alliance with Adventus, as well as the projects within the 100% held portfolio.

Perhaps, the most significant risk is local opposition. Without the local and indigenous populations onside, a project is as good as dead. INV Metals' (OTC:ILNLF) Loma Larga is an example of a very attractive asset that looks unlikely to ever be built due to fierce local opposition. This dynamic makes Fredy Salazar's three decades of in-country experience particularly valuable as he knows better than anyone which regions are tolerant/supportive of mining activity and those that should be avoided entirely regardless of prospectivity.

Curipamba

As mentioned in the introduction, Salazar's most significant asset is the 25% free-carried interest to production on the Curipamba Project in central Ecuador. Curipamba is a 22,000-hectare concession in central-west Ecuador located roughly 2.5 hours from Guayaquil. The project has been in the hands of Adventus Mining since September 2017. Adventus is spending US$25m to earn a 75% interest in Curipamba and has spent US$12m to date according to its most recent investor presentation.

Adventus is led by Christian Kargl-Simard, a young and highly regarded CEO. Christian has invested at least C$3m of his own capital into Adventus - demonstrating his confidence in the upside presented by developing Curipamba. Christian's enthusiasm is shared by some very significant backers. These include royalty heavyweights Altus Minerals and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), mining private equity groups Greenstone Resources and RCF, and one of the largest private business conglomerates in Ecuador. For a C$100m junior, this is a noteworthy list of shareholders.

Adventus sports a fully-diluted market capitalization of C$105m and is well financed to advance Curipamba with roughly C$25m in working capital. The company raised C$12.1m from Nobis Group in May of this year and another C$14.2 earlier this month from Greenstone, RCF, and others. These are impressive sums in what has otherwise been an abysmal financing environment for junior miners.

While Adventus does have other projects in its portfolio, Curipamba is the company's clear flagship asset. The most advanced known deposit within the 21,500 ha Curipamba Project is the El Domo deposit - a tabular VMS lens that is 800m long by 350-500m wide, beginning 30 meters from surface. El Domo has seen over 60,000 meters of drilling since discovery and currently sits at an M+I resource of 8.9m tonnes at 2% copper, 0.28% lead, 2.93% zinc, 2.56 g/t gold, and 51 g/t silver. This equates to 5.2% copper equivalent - nearly ten times higher than the average grade of copper ore mined globally.

Source: Adventus Mining corporate presentation

In layman's terms, the El Domo deposit is high-grade but relatively small. Is it worth mining?

On paper, it absolutely is. Adventus announced the results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment at Curipamba in May 2019, and the results are compelling. To determine whether a PEA, PFS, or Feasibility stage project has a chance of being built, I start by looking at three simple metrics: (1) initial capex vs after-tax NPV, (2) after-tax IRR, and (3) after-tax payback period.

Curipamba passes the test on all three accounts using a reasonable discount rate of 8% and conservative metal prices of $2.84/lb Cu, $1,215/oz Au, $1.04/lb Zn, $16.20/oz Ag, and $0.90/lb Pb. The after-tax NPV of US$225m easily clears the initial capex hurdle of US$185m. The after-tax IRR is a stout 35%. And, the payback period is two years, which is about as good as it gets for a mining project.

There are, however, a few points of concern. The first is that PEAs are always the rosiest of studies and carry a substantial 30% margin of error. This is something that investors should always keep in mind, though it isn't a problem unique to Curipamba. Secondly, the recovery assumptions used by Adventus in the PEA were based on small-scale "lock cycle tests". This isn't unusual for a project at this stage; however, the company will soon need to do more comprehensive metallurgical testing beyond the controlled environment of composite testing. A third concern is whether the proposed 1,750 tpd mill is too big to permit. Adventus believes this is to be a non-issue, though I've heard other parties experienced with Ecuador mention this as a risk factor. Finally, as mentioned earlier, no project is built in Ecuador without strong local support. While the local communities near Curipamba are currently onside, it is up to Curimining - the partnership between Salazar and Adventus - to ensure this remains the case.

Adventus will be busy at Curipamba over at least the next 18 months. By the end of this year, the company expects to commence the El Domo Feasibility Study as well as an Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") at Curipamba. The company also has plans for 6,000 meters of exploration drilling between two drill rigs to search for additional VMS lenses on the greater Curipamba land package. Success on this front would be a major catalyst for those holding Adventus and Salazar shares.

Adventus plans to announce the results of the El Domo Feasibility Study and to submit the completed EIA to Ecuadorean regulators in the first half of 2021. The company then expects to complete its investment agreement with the Ecuador federal government - which would put Curipamba on track to receive its final environmental permits and its exploitation agreement in 2021.

As mentioned previously, Adventus does have other early-stage prospects in its portfolio, but its current C$80m enterprise valuation is attributable entirely to its 75% stake in Curipamba. Simple math dictates that Salazar's 25% Curipamba stake should be worth a third of that, which is approximately C$26m. This compares to a fully diluted enterprise value of C$21m at SRL's current price of C$0.185 per share. This implies that the Salazar share price would need to rise 19% to C$0.22 per share before the company is fairly valued relative to Adventus Mining.

And if anything, these numbers are unfairly conservative from a Salazar perspective. SRL's 25% piece of Curipamba is actually worth well more than one-third of Adventus's 75% stake. This is because Salazar has a free-carry all the way to initial production, while Adventus alone is responsible to spend tens of millions more dollars to advance Curipamba to a development decision and then another couple hundred million to finance mine construction. Meanwhile, SRL shareholders get to sit back and enjoy the ride without suffering any equity dilution. The advantage afforded by this free-carry to production is not factored into the simple math outlined above.

Upside Beyond Curipamba

Salazar is materially undervalued based solely on its 25% free-carried interest to production on Curipamba. This means that shareholders get the rest of the company for free. This includes two additional partner-funded projects, five wholly-owned projects spanning 50,000 hectares in total, three company-owned drill rigs, and the collective IP of Fredy Salazar and his team of geologists. We will discuss each in brief.

Source: Salazar Resources corporate presentation

We'll start with the Pijili and Santiago projects, which fall under the Zinc Exploration Alliance formed between Salazar and Adventus in early 2018. The deal terms on each of these projects are identical - Adventus funds all activities for 80% ownership, while Salazar retains 20% ownership free-carried through a construction decision. Both Pijili and Santiago are prospective for copper-gold porphyry and epithermal gold-silver veins.

Pijili is a 3,200-hectare concession in Azuay province nearby Southern Copper's massive Chaucha porphyry project. The project has seen significant artisanal activity as locals chased precious metal-bearing structures via small adjacent open pits. Pijili has never been drilled before. Adventus has announced that it plans to fund a scout drill program as soon as the necessary water permits are issued by the Environmental Ministry.

Santiago is a 2,300-hectare concession in Ecuador's Loja Province. Santiago is located adjacent to the Caña Brava and Tioloma properties where Newcrest recently announced a $100m earn-in deal with Cornerstone Capital. Unlike Pijili, Santiago has seen previous drilling from a scout program conducted by Newmont over twenty years ago. The drilling intersected potentially economic copper-gold intercepts over 100-325 meter intervals from surface. Adventus has announced that it plans to drill Santiago as soon as the necessary water permits are issued by the Environmental Ministry.

Salazar also holds a portfolio of five 100%-owned exploration properties. The most significant of these is Rumiñahui, which is situated on the Cascabel-Llurimagua trend in northern Ecuador. Fredy Salazar first recognized copper porphyry potential at Rumiñahui over two decades ago, and he has held title on the project since 1998. Rock chip and channel sampling have returned some tantalizing results - including 2.7 g/t Au over 55m, 3.4 g/t Au over 8m and 1.3 g/t over 9m.

Source: Salazar Resources corporate presentation

The reason that Rumiñahui hasn't already been drilled aggressively is that one of the local communities has historically been skeptical of mining, and Fredy knew better than to force the issue. Instead, he has been biding his time and investing in social programs - the most recent of which was completed in Q2 of this year. With the recent Cascabel discovery and the flurry of economic activity it has brought to the region, locals have warmed to the idea of mining development. Fredy reckons that the time is now right to drill, and the company expects to initiate a 3000m drill program at Rumiñahui early next year pending drill permits.

Salazar holds two more projects in southern Ecuador near the country's border with Peru. The first is Macara, where recent prospecting by Salazar geologists has identified large soil anomalies with up to 9 g/t gold in soils. The company has recently lodged a permit application for the construction of twenty drill pads at Macara. Upon receipt of the permit, Salazar will determine whether to drill the project themselves or bring in a joint venture partner.

Salazar has also recently acquired Los Osos, in El Oro State. Los Osos is small concession hosting a system of veins rich in gold and silver. There are also indications of hydrothermal breccias and mineralized gold-copper porphyries. A team of Salazar geologists will carry out a mapping and sampling program at Los Osos before generating conceptual drill targets.

Salazar also holds two different properties in Colombia that sit just north of the Ecuador border. Alisales is a quartz-stockwork vein system hosting gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum. A small mine produced copper on the property in the 1980s. The second property, Ramos La Verde, is a massive 17,000-hectare land package located due north of Cascabel prospective for copper-gold porphyry and mesothermal veins. Geologically speaking, both Alisales and Ramos La Verde look very interesting, and Salazar is aiming to get on the ground at Alisales for prospecting, mapping, and sampling this year.

Beyond its 100%-owned project portfolio, SRL also owns a drilling services contracting subsidiary called Andes Perforaciones. Andes Perforaciones has three drill rigs capable of drilling a cumulative total of 35,000 meters per annum. The rigs generate US$0.5-1m in annual operating income and, perhaps, more importantly, guarantee Adventus and Salazar drill availability when needed. The rigs will be allocated to Pijili, Curipamba, Santiago, Rumiñahui, and Macara as the necessary permits arrive. This combination of operating income and immediate access to cut-rate drilling services is a luxury not enjoyed by most prospect generators.

Finally, the market is currently assigning no value to the collective IP of Fredy and his team. Local concession holders know Fredy and appreciate that the Salazar team is based permanently in Ecuador. The same applies to local indigenous leaders, who are increasingly comfortable with SRL - thanks in large part to many years of investments into CSR initiatives. The decision makers at major mining companies know the Salazar team and its involvement with the discoveries of Aurelian's Fruta Del Norte, the Mozo Deposit, ex-Newmont's Cangrejos Project, and International Minerals' Rio Blanco and Gaby. This track record will help in SRL's pursuit of additional deep-pocketed joint venture partners.

Upcoming Milestones

At Curipamba, the next significant milestone is the 6,000m of exploration drill results on the greater land package. For the rest of the SRL project portfolio, the most important catalyst will be drill results from a 3,000m exploration program at Rumiñahui. Drilling at both Curipamba and Rumiñahui will commence as soon as drill permits are received.

Report on progress at Alisales and Los Osos by end 2019

Drill results (6,000m) from exploration drilling at Curipamba by end 2020

Drill results at Pijili announced by Adventus by end 2020

Drill results at Santiago announced by Adventus by end 2020

Drill results (3,000m) at Rumiñahui by end 2020

Drill results or partner announced at Macara by end 2020

Partner announced at Rumiñahui and/or Alisales by end 2020

Feasibility Study at Curipamba announced by Adventus by end Q2 2021

Conclusion

The investment proposition is pretty simple here. Salazar shares should be valued at a minimum of C$0.22 based on the company's 25% stake in Curipamba. This C$0.22 number is conservative, given that it does not attribute any value to the free-carry to production.

The rest of the company comes for free. This includes 20% interests in the Santiago and Pijili projects, which will both be drilled by Adventus once permits are received. This includes a 100%-owned project portfolio headlined by Rumiñahui, which Fredy has been itching to drill for years and will get to do so next year. This includes the cash flow positive Andes Perforaciones and, most importantly, the geological acumen of Fredy and his team.

Given the current SRL share price, I view this proposition as akin to trading $18.50 for $22 plus a handful of free lottery tickets. These are the types of mineral exploration bets that I like to make - with the caveat that I need to trust management. And here I do, thanks to the 32% management ownership and Fredy's multi-decade track record of ethical operations within Ecuador.

I have high hopes for Salazar Resources, though I do recognize that the two chief risk factors - a lurch to the left in the 2021 general election or unexpected local opposition to Curipamba - are out of the company's control. That said, we do have an eighteen-month window before both either the general election or Curipamba mine permitting become issues. In the meantime, Salazar shareholders can expect drill results from up to five different projects, the announcement of a new joint venture partner or two, and most importantly, no share dilution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRLZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.