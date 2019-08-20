The Market Is Not Done Contending With The 10-Year, Reduce Risk, Here's How

This piece is not a reaction to where the market futures are now

The futures are basically flat. I am not talking about this because I expect stocks to fall today. In fact, after the super-strong counter-trend (IMO) rally, the market is pretty bullish for today and maybe the rest of the week. This is basically my gut, and my gut is telling me that a ten-year based retreat is not over. I am sure that I'm not the only one who is now obsessively monitoring bond interest rates, especially the 10-year. That is not good for the health of this rally going further out. Did you see the NY Times editorial about how one could happen - How the Recession of 2020 Could Happen.

I read it and right off it seemed to me that the reasoning was quite convoluted. Sure enough, this morning on CNBC that same journo admitted that a recession was unlikely. He did insist that we could be stuck at 1.5% to 2% for a while. He said that it's all on the 10-year, that it is saying that the economy is slowing. Is it? Or is it that the piece was a lot of conjecture to stir attention. It worked - for him. I bet he'll be on a bunch of news shows all day today - touting the non-recession-recession.

Good for him, but what does this mean for us? Well, the one argument that he could hang his hat on was the drop in interest rates on the long-end. That is why he says we are in for a slowdown, and in the echo-machine of lazy media, slowdown and recession will be adumbrated. Let's face it, you have 20 primary candidates that are praying for a recession and are talking it up, and there are a lot of people in the media who will oblige, not least of which scary news sells.

The 30-year will likely break under 2% again and the 10-year will fall below 1.4%

This morning every tick down on the interest rate is matched by a similar movement in the futures. Right now the ten-year strengthened a bit and a similar reaction in the positive. Demand has not magically gone away for the long end of the curve, from those yield-starved Europeans, and note that Japan is the largest owner of our 10-year bond. Economists are tying them themselves in knots trying to build a scenario that gets the US in a recession in the next 12 months.

Yesterday, I said that stocks will rally as the 10-year gets to 2% and that that will draw bond buyers back in and hammer down rates once again. Now, I am hoping we have that much room to maneuver. Here is the problem, the Fed would have to reinstate QT in order to bolster the 10-year and I am not sure that is going to even help. What could work, is that the US really puts long bonds on sale, issuing a lot of debt on the long-end. The chances of this happening is small because the President is a "low-interest-rate guy". So we are stuck.

It would take concerted effort to defend the 10-year. We can sit around and debate whether it's good for the economy or not. I think that a healthy economy should have a rational price for money. I am sorry but there are 14 TRILLION dollars of debt in negative rates out there in the rest of the world. That is the height of lunacy, and I firmly believe it is a symptom of Euro economic malaise. Now it is trying to infect our economy? Uh-uh! That is what the stock market is telling me. So continue to dance on the knife's edge if you want to, but I want to advocate that you reduce risk. Start today! Here's how.

Reduce equity positions - cash is the best, cheapest way

Before we get started: This is not for long-term holders, this is not for the casual trader or speculator who doesn't mind losing 10%-15% even 20% in their portfolio temporarily. This is specifically for active traders if you are overweight in the tech stocks and other high-beta names. If you have a portfolio of low volatility, high dividend-paying names, you are good to go. Sit back and enjoy the show.

Okay, short-term traders and active speculators, let me suggest an exercise. Look at your portfolio, specifically at the names that got really hurt at the depth of the sell-off. Names that are still underwater but bounced 20%-30%.

Look at the charts to refresh your memory, but you know exactly the stocks I am referring to. The ones that made you feel like you had a cold pit in your stomach when they dropped that day that had the Dow down 800 points. Let's be honest with ourselves, they might be great stocks, but you bought them wrong. It's no one's fault, and you feel like "hey they bounced back 20%"! I will get my money out, I will make a profit on this. I LOVE this stock. No, you don't, you just don't want to admit that you lost this one.

The bounce could be short covering, or someone was luckier than you and got in at a better price. Guess what, at the next downdraft, that gal or guy is going to sell that name real hard. So clip off some shares NOW. Start with 10% to break the ice. You know if the market falls and that name falls, you can put it back in, and if my contention is wrong and the name goes up, well, you still have 90%. But you won't put that money back in, because deep down, you know this name was a mistake. Or hey, maybe it's a great name, you should still trim some off of all your losers right now. This sharp rebound, in my opinion, is a counter-trend rally, meaning the overall trend right now is to the downside for the next few weeks. I am not a bear, even in the medium term. Cash is the best, best hedge. Start hedging.

Hedge 1: Take a look at the VIX

We have discussed going long on the VIX, this is the S&P volatility index. It is a lot higher than it was just a few weeks ago, so you have to decide if it makes sense to buy it at a higher price now. I think you should start very small and take a near dated long position with a late September expiry. Take one contract for now, add to it as the VIX goes lower.

You see, I think this little rally could go on for a bit longer. This is about risk mitigation, and I think that even as we are going to rally perhaps the whole week, that risk will rise. So I am HOPING the VIX goes down, and even that this first contract is a loser to start. As we speak, the VIX is down 2 points to 16, just 3 weeks ago the VIX was 12.5%. I would add a contract for every handle lower, as long as it's not too expensive. I can't see prices right now. Maybe you decide to keep an eye on the VIX and want to start buying at 14. Great! Just work this problem, don't be complacent.

To be clear, I expect the VIX to spike up in the next sell-off. If you never traded options before, every discount broker has webinars. If you hate the idea of buying an option then seeing it going to zero, maybe this isn't for you. This is about taking out an insurance policy, that is how to think about it. If you want your life insurance to pay out, you have bigger problems than worrying about stocks.

TLT and the TBT

I hate that I didn't introduce this idea when I saw that the 10-year was going to break the 2% level. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is simply an ETF that is the principal and interest of the long-term bond trading like a stock. If you think as I do that the 10-year is going to continue to fall, you should consider a put option on the TLT. The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBT) is the inverse, so you could consider a long call on it. You may want to spread to mitigate the cost. Again, please be aware of the prices.

Also, the Jackson hole conference is coming, Powell should be saying something about supporting a healthy yield curve, and that could reverse the fall in the 10-year. I expect this to be temporary. So again, perhaps you just keep an eye on prices of these names and interest rates. Or start very small, with an eye towards taking a full position later in the week.

Write Calls

If you have a few big positions or more in high-beta names, consider selling calls against those positions. You should probably do this as a regular practice anyway. You sell an option that the buyer can "CALL AWAY" your holdings if it meets the strike price you sold it at. It gives the option holder the right but not the obligation to do so. So it will be the strike price plus the premium that the stock will likely be called away at.

Again, if this is unfamiliar, then consult the webinars, and also I bet you can actually get a human to walk you through this. I would especially suggest writing calls against names that you are underwater on. See if the premium + the strike price gets you to even or close to it. Just be aware that you should not sell your equity while you have calls written against them.

If all this sounds scary, complicated, or too much of a bother, don't do this. Options are complicated, and when used like I am advocating, you have a good chance of losing all the funds you are spending. If it's a big number, it is likely that you are overdoing it, or you are doing it wrong. Step away from the options page if that is the case.

Buy ELAN

I don't want to leave you without at least one stock recommendation. I see a very interesting development; Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) is selling its pet pharma business to Elanco (ELAN). Elanco itself was a spin-off of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). You can bet Bayer is not getting the full, best price. The market cap for ELAN is $11B, the Bayer division is being sold at $7B. This is a transformative merger. I think this is a tremendous buy. Unfortunately, there is no dividend so it's not suitable for the most conservative long-term investors, but if you are open to speculation and have a long-term predilection, I think ELAN is a big buy, down more than 2 bucks in the pre-market...

I am not a bear, even in the medium term. I just want you to be more risk averse. Start trimming a few shares here and there today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.