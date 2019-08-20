Why Apple's 'Morning Show' Won't Help It Sell Its Streaming Service's Identity... Yet

Shareholders have a right to be nervous because while secrecy with Apple news is the norm, this level is troubling and the new report will only fan the flames.

The concern with Apple not having released any new information thus far is that it shows a lack of identity and with Disney’s well-documented service coming, the clock is ticking.

A new report out today by Bloomberg seems to pull back the curtain a little, but also sets up a whole new range of questions.

The reveal came at a time when we have no official details about the service itself including its release date or cost per month.

Apple on Monday released the first full-trailer for its original series “The Morning Show," which was met with excitement but also skepticism.

We may not know when Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new TV+ service launches … or how much it costs or how many ways we can access it or how much content it will have … but we do have a full trailer for one of its first shows.

Actually, we have two trailers, but one teed up just as many infuriating questions as the service itself so the less said there the better. The good news is the (long-form) trailer looks exactly like we’d expect from a TV show with this level of cast involved and reaction has been (mostly) positive. It also answers most of those said infuriating questions from the teaser– it’s just a shame we can’t say the same thing about the service itself.

Or can we?

A new report out just this morning by Bloomberg is saying the service will launch in November at a $9.99 price point following a free trial. The report also states the service will begin with limited programming and then expand out over time.

Again though this is unofficial and an Apple spokesperson would not comment/confirm. Knowing Apple usually plans a September event for their fall announcements, it stands to reason that the company was probably trying to wait until then to make the big reveal.

Now assuming that's all true - and given the reputation of the outlets and reporters involved, it's a safe bet they aren't far off - that puts Apple and Disney on a collision course for the same time frame of release.

It also puts a big question mark on Apple as investors have every right to wonder what is so special about this that it would merit consumers paying more than majority of its streaming rivals for less content (to start)?

Now it bears repeating this is unofficial and, for all we know, Apple will plan some sort of package deal with Apple Music and Apple News+ as some sort of power bundle. Or not - but there's got to be something else that they haven't revealed yet because on the surface it's a little confusing.

As a result, shareholders have to question what is taking Apple so long with details. Perhaps more importantly, will this delay (and now speculation) hurt them? Let’s look into that a little, but first as always, some background.

Apple’s foray into streaming TV officially kicked off earlier this year with a presentation that was as long as it was painful. Reaction was swift and many were left wondering if Apple threw this together last minute and thought the presence of famous people would mask the lack of details.

It didn’t.

Instead reporters (and the world) watched as A-lister after A-lister came out and seemingly grinned their way through being thoroughly confused about why they were actually there.

Seriously, go back and watch, it was at times cringe-worthy.

And that’s unfortunate because Apple is known for tight put-together presentations with immaculate attention to detail. Forget for a second, we saw little (coherent) footage of shows and forget for a second, the tell-without-show approach fell flat; we would have forgiven it if there was some area of detail.

How much? When? What will be at launch? Honestly, I think looking back at any of those would have been welcome over the “we promise you’ll like it” approach that in today’s social media-centric world never works.

So we’ve established it was bad … but why am I bringing it up again? Because months later we are still in the same position and we have learned nothing new. It wouldn’t be so jarring if in that time Disney hadn’t unleashed nearly all of its streaming plans, NBC’s still unnamed streaming service hadn’t swiped The Office from Netflix and HBO Max hadn’t been revealed and added Friends and seem to be the favorite to add The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men. Yet while all of that happened, all we know about Apple’s streaming service is that it actually has filmed something.

And after today's reportk the flames are only going to get fanned because again what Apple is seemingly looking to do is sell a package of five originals for $9.99 while its rivals are offering substantially more value.

Yes, there's also probably a subset of users that value prestige who will be all-in (I'm looking at you, people who buy every "i" device on day one), but that won't help Apple reach the goal of $50 billion in revenue it has set for itself to reach by 2020. Apple also clearly knows it needs more content because it just upped its budget from $1 billion to $6 billion.

While that to some can show a position of strength in that the company recognizes what they need to do and will spend against it - it's also a position of weakness as it shows they may still be behind the eight ball. It's not that different from doing their initial scatter-shot presentation; neither inspires confidence.

Here’s the thing though – I want Apple to succeed and I know I’m not alone. I also like the show concepts and the people it’s aligned itself with to make them. I also like the team that is shepherding all of the content. Moreover, I really like the idea of giving streaming TV more of a platform and a new voice.

I just wish we weren’t being given the information in pieces – small pieces.

If you invest in Apple, you’ve clearly seen by now that the iPhones, iPads and anything with an “i” infront of it are no longer what’s going to keep the stock price at high levels. It’s Apple’s ability to innovate and stay sharp, it’s people like Tim Cook and his team, it’s the legacy of Steve Jobs.

That’s what Apple TV+ was supposed to be.

And that begs the question will it hurt them when they finally come out with the grand reveal and launch this thing? I used to think it wouldn’t because Apple is Apple, but now I’m wondering if that’s still true. Disney’s streaming service is impressive – yes it has flaws – but overall it’s substantial. It has some of the biggest properties on the planet and none of it is dependent on acquiring new content.

Disney owns this IP and it knows how best to use it.

That’s a huge differentiating factor and it’s what Apple TV+ was aiming to do and what Netflix knows it now has to do. Both were seemingly conceived as self-creating ventures where each (eventually) didn’t need to acquire new licenses and make new renewal deals. Both wanted to make and rely on its own programming which any analyst will tell you gives you the power.

I give Netflix a lot of grief, but I’ve never denied the fact Netflix knew eventually it would lose its acquisitions and be forced to rely on its own originals. This wasn’t a situation where they were suddenly caught unaware – and investors were aware of that from the start. It was a (really) long-term plan, but it was always the plan.

The problem with Apple not revealing the simplest of information is that they haven’t cemented their identity. Investors should be nervous because come November all the oxygen in the room is going to be taken up by Disney.

We know their identity … but we don’t know Apple’s and the window for that to be established is shrinking fast.

Yes, we know that Apple wants to be family-friendly, we know it wants to be able to show its content in its stores and we know it wants to bring in the next generation of creative talent – but we only know that from unofficial sources.

Why they don’t come out and say it is what’s troublesome to investors and it is very un-Apple. That’s why people are worried and have every reason to be. At the end of the day, yes Apple will likely find its way, but investors may be in for a bumpy ride until it finds its legs and some may not be up for the journey.

“Morning Show” probably fits right at home into the tech giant’s streaming plans, but until we know and see the full complement of offerings, along with all the basic details, there’s something lost in translation ... and we will likely be waiting at least a few more weeks for clarity.

