Nvidia Growth Problems Remain

Late last week, chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) was one of the Street's biggest winners after the company reported fiscal second quarter results for the period ending July 28th. Investors cheered the headline beats, as gaming and auto beats offset datacenter weakness, while guidance was mixed. In the end, the company still has a growth problem, and it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the near-term plan to fix this problem.

For the quarter, revenues of $2.58 billion were a little more than $30 million ahead of estimates, while non-GAAP EPS of $1.24 beat by 9 cents. However, as the chart below shows, this still represented a revenue decline of about 17% over the prior year period, with an earnings drop that was even larger, despite the company's buyback program.

(Blue is midpoint of company guidance for fiscal Q3. Source: Nvidia earnings page, seen here)

For those wondering about individual revenue segments, you can see the overall breakdown right here. Gaming came in above estimates, even with a 27% year-over-year drop, while auto revenues smashed expectations. Datacenter came in a bit soft, dropping 14% over the prior year period, and the company reported a nice gross margin beat that helped the bottom line.

The one really good thing in this report was inventory levels, which have been a concern of mine recently. The year-over-year increase in this balance sheet category was just over 10%, compared to Q1 that was almost 80% and Q4's nearly doubling. You still don't like to see inventories up when revenues are declining, but at least the situation has improved quite a bit, and that likely factored into stronger than expected gross margin guidance for Q3.

Here's the biggest problem, and it is one that has plagued the company for a while now. Revenue guidance for Q3 was a midpoint of $2.90 billion, a bit short of the $2.97 billion Street estimate. The biggest issue here isn't that management guided low, but the fact that guidance missed despite the dramatic nearly $4 billion drop we've seen in fiscal year revenue estimates over time as seen below.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Just six months ago, the Street was easily expecting over $3 billion in revenues for the current quarter. That would have been a low-to-mid single-digit decline in percentage terms, but estimates for the decline will now end up in the high-single digits. Fiscal Q4 was expected to see a massive return to growth with forecasts calling for more than 50% growth, but thanks to this disappointing guidance, the Street has already taken down its average estimate to an increase of about 39%.

In the short term, Nvidia's partial solution to helping growth is the acquisition of Mellanox Technologies (MLNX), which over the past 12 months reported revenues of almost $1.2 billion. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year, although the Street remains a little skeptical currently because of the US/China trade war. Mellanox shares closed Friday at $108.07, well below the $125 per share acquisition price.

In the end, Nvidia shares rallied on the company's Q2 headline beat, but the company's guidance still shows revenues are not quite where they need to be. It's hard to be really positive when guidance comes in light despite yearly revenue estimates dropping by $4 billion from their peak into the report. It was nice to see inventory reduction and decent gross margins, which will help the bottom line, but will trade war concerns hold up the Mellanox deal? It will be interesting to see if Nvidia shares are bid up on the promise of more growth if the deal goes through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.