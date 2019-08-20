Here Is A Memory Player That Is Booming

After having digested to acquisitions, margins and cash flow are also turning up. What's not to like?

And indeed, trade war nor a global manufacturing slowdown seem to have gotten a grip on this company.

In the Q2CC, the CFO summed up the quarter as follows: "So I think everything is growing and they are all growing strongly."

The shares of Adesto Technologies (IOTS) are up nearly 80% since our last article on the company in December last year.

Things are moving really well for the company especially after the Q2 figures, which isn't surprising to us. A little perspective always helps:

Revenues are booming but operationally things could be significantly better still as the company is digesting acquisitions. Don't worry too much about that as things are turning up there as well and much of it is due to GAAP adjustments from two acquisitions (S3 and Echelon), like the following (10-Q):

And there was $3.4M in stock based compensation in Q2 which is responsible for most of the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

The company has three main product families:

Memory

ASIC (application specific integrated circuit)

Embedded systems

And it has three main market segments:

Consumer (45% of revenue)

Industrial (48% of revenue)

Communications, medical

The company is facing a large and fast growing market opportunity, from the earnings deck:

And the company is addressing four different verticals:

The company is probably best known for its specific memory solutions:

And the business is doing pretty well with more than a dozen new design wins with a new industrial customer in Europe. The company's also secured multipe new design wins with its consumer Tier 1 customer and this will come into production in the next 9-12 months.

The EcoXiP design win with a fitness tracker which management talked about in Q1 is already ramping, but the bulk of that will also be in 2020.

But the acquisition of S3 it's ASIC solutions have been given a considerable boost.

This ASIC business offers three different revenue streams:

Specific design work for customers

Production (unit revenue)

Using the IP for solutions for others (licensing, like with GCT).

One could add a fourth, in that this work also provides opportunity to sells specific non-volatile memory solutions.

Most of the income at the moment is from the design work with unit revenues still insignificant, but that is going to change as these projects mature next year.

The ASIC business has very good prospects (earnings deck):

In order to keep the momentum going the company is introducing two new products:

SmartServer IoT

The FT 6050 transceiver chip (part of their embedded system business)

On the SmartServer (Q2CC):

SmartServer IoT is specifically designed to ease the arduous task of integrating legacy industrial fleet protocols such as Lon, BACnet, and Modbus to emerging IoT and IP-based protocols. This is a Linux based platform based on a modern web services architecture that’s designed specifically to make it easy to connect to cloud platforms for deeper business insights and predictive analytics.

More than 10 customers are already sampling the SmartServer and there is a considerable replacement market in the form of the older Echelon servers. Management expects considerable revenue contribution 12-18 months out.

he FT 6050 really excels in connecting legacy systems, which are rife in industrial applications (most notably LON and BACnet, which together constitute over 70% of the protocols used in industrial automation). Customers are already sampling and the company expects meaningful revenues starting in a year.

Together, these two products offer a market opportunity of over $20M a year.

Another business that's doing well is embedded systems a host of products like transceivers, neuron processors, edge servers and software to enable the industrial IoT. From the earnings deck:

Trade tensions

It doesn't seem like the company is suffering too much from the trade tensions between the US and China (and those between Japan and South Korea) as other memory and chip companies. however, for its specific MarviqCM memory (Q2CC):

Yes, we have started shipping, although less than I had expected to ship where we are. Part of that, we’re – I think the message we get from the field is related to some of the tension that exists between the two countries, because our point was to go into second tier module markers, which are all in China. And we’re getting some resistance from the second tier players to go out and acquire products from outside specifically U.S. So that’s created some resistance for us in terms of ramping.

But since this business is only just starting and still tiny, there is virtually no impact in the figures.

Q2 results

From the earnings PR:

Revenue increased 7.3% sequentially and 65.8% year-over-year to $30.2 million

GAAP gross margin was 47.9% and non-GAAP gross margin was 48.1%

GAAP operating expenses were $17.4 million and non-GAAP operating expenses were $14.3 million—better than guidance

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $0.9 million, representing the 9 th consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA

consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA Generated positive free cash flow

The growth was of course significantly boosted by the acquisitions of S3 and Echelon last year and it's encouraging that sequential growth was over 7% in Q2.

All their segments and businesses actually contributed to growth but their consumer business stood out, growing at double digits over Q1, driven by the memory business.

Guidance

For Q3:

Revenue between $31.5M-$34.5M (+9% at midpoint).

Non-GAAP gross margin between 50%-52%.

Non-GAAP operating expenses between $14.5M-$15.5M.

Stock based compensation $1.7M.

Interest expense $1.5M.

The company sees revenue in H2 up 15% from H1, which they believe is a much higher growth rate compared to the industry.

Adjusted EBITDA will reach 10% by the end of the year.

The company does have a target operating model (earnings deck):

Margins

Acquisitions dented GAAP margins, but in H2 gross margin will already be back over 50% with (non-GAAP) operational cost basically flat in Q3, there will be considerable operational leverage.

Cash

The acquisitions and related cost were not good for cash flow but this quarter things are already a lot better with operational cash flow just in the positive (albeit just barely). Share based compensation and dilution are worrysome but it looks like the company will be in better shape going forward, having absorbed the acquisitions and reignited growth and margin expansion.

There are still 5M shares to come though, from the 10-Q:

One can't say that the balance sheet is overly strong with $7.2M in cash and $29.3M in long-term debt and $10.1M in earn-out liability which is going to be paid this year.

But management argues they have sufficient credit lines and with the adjusted EBITDA margin rising to 10% by the end of the year, things are really improving financially as well.

Risk

Their memory technology (which we described more at length in previous articles) aren't commodities and the price erosion is in the low single digits as a consequence, something which management argues it can manage with cost reductions.

However, should the trade war flare up even worse and the global industrial economy hit a recession, this could put a damper on things, although we think many of the markets the company serves (like IoT and industrial automation) will keep on growing nevertheless.

Valuation

Analyst expect a cent in loss per share this year rising to an EPS of $0.26 next year.

Conclusion

Rising revenues, good growth opportunities, expanding margins and operational leverage and rising cash flow. One could argue how much of this is priced in, but what one cannot argue is that the company is doing very well, and is likely to continue to do well. We still think there is upside.

