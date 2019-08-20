U.S. Steel: Still Remains A Short Target

Sidenote: Energy Income Authority/Michael Boyd has been short U.S. Steel since April of 2019; the below is a recap of research published on that date. Returns since are in excess of 50%; Q2 did not change any major aspect of my thesis/models.

Steel is - I like to think anyway - one of my core competencies. However, it has not been an area of the market I've been interested in much lately on either the long or short side. Ever since the Trump Administration victory prompted a two years-long rally for most of the industry, valuations became too stretched. Shares rallied on imposed tariff protection - which was always going to be short-lived - and the near-constant "carrot on a stick" that is the potential of meaningful infrastructure spending. While promises there might not have come through, Section 232 import tariffs did give domestic firms much-needed pricing power. The bullish optimism off protectionism dominated earnings calls; optimism that was in stark contrast to a clearly weakening global growth environment and a world that is still proverbially swimming in steel supply. As simple as it sounds, two competing themes are often enough reason to stay away.

Now, that's all changing. In May, the United States removed the 25% tariffs on steel imports from Canada and Mexico. Imports will be coming back, more competitive than ever on price. This comes after the domestic steel industry continues to plow headlong into capacity expansions, all but assuring a glut of steel capacity in several years. All told, hot-rolled coil and sheet capacity in the United States is set to grow 30% by 2023 despite a demand market that is likely to grow in the single digits. It's not a great situation, particularly for those already earnings below average margin.

*Source: Aerial Shot Of The U.S. Steel Gary Works Facility in 1973

U.S. Steel (X) is a great short into this environment. Despite its legacy, it has lost significant market share in automotive markets over the past several years. The driver of that is malinvestment, plain and simple. U.S. Steel is behind the ball on cutting edge steel technology that is needed to compete in these end markets. In order to get to where it can compete, the company is dumping north of a billion dollars into upgrading Mon Valley, blowing apart the free cash flow story that once existed. With tariffs gone, it is hard to imagine an environment where pricing moves enough for U.S. Steel to generate any free cash flow over the next several years. Additional debt will have to be raised as EBITDA falls; a secondary offering is not off the table. With a history of poor management execution, low apparent returns on investment, and frequent unexpected costs, even longs can acknowledge the risk.

Thesis Overview

Let's start with a quote from CEO David Burritt:

Some in this call have even said U.S Steel's competitive position has weakened. U.S Steel can't compete with the recently announced capacity additions. We know the competition, we live it, and we welcome it. We don't fear it, but we respect it. We love to compete. It's our competitive spirit, our unwavering commitment and our relentless focus that has brought us to yesterday's announcement. First, before we get into the materials, I want to talk about some facts. Then I will talk about the future. These are the facts. U.S steel is special and you know this. U.S steel is the most recognizable steel brand in the U.S and the only U.S headquartered steel company that can mine, melt and make steel in USA. That's the fact. We have world-class safety performance, you all know that. That's the fact.

That was U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt during the Q1 2019 conference call. I always enjoy a little bit of management bluster - it certainly adds to the push and pull of a narrative. But as I'll outline, U.S. Steel just does not have the competitive position to truly do well. This comes down to a couple of factors:

Eased pressure on Canada and Mexico when it comes to tariffs will open the floodgates back to cheaper priced imports.

Upcoming steel plant capacity buildout is the largest in decades. U.S. Steel is not in a position to respond meaningfully.

Management execution has been lackluster for years. The company has just not earned apparent returns on investment.

Despite positive trends, heavy exposure to integrated steel mills means U.S. Steel generates substandard EBITDA margin compared to electric arc furnace mini-mills. This dichotomy is unlikely to change.

Given likely trends in steel pricing, U.S. Steel will report negative free cash flow for years. Its balance sheet is more levered than what is readily apparent.

Tariffs, Trade Wars, Oh My

In May, the United States announced that it would lift the steel and aluminum tariffs in place against Canada and Mexico (Source: Bloomberg). The only concession made by the Trump Administration was increased monitoring and new enforcement mechanisms to prevent future steel dumping. The United States did reserve the right to slap those tariffs back on if it saw occasion (e.g., a "surge" of imports), but at the end of the day, Trump continues to have his eyes set on the greater foe: China. The White House needed to pick its battles and the Administration continues to focus most of its efforts on Beijing. Even the United States cannot fight the entire world on trade. In my opinion, so long as imports from these two stay at and around historical levels, protectionist ire will be focused elsewhere.

Both Canada and Mexico had been adamant they would not ratify any new US-Canada-Mexico Agreement (called "USCMA" in the media) until these tariffs were lifted. Even with the caveats and asterisks within the deal, I don't think there is much argument that this was not a strong win for these bordering nations. There is no question that the tariff removal is an unfavorable development for nearly every US domestic steel manufacturer. Inevitably America will see increased imports and lower domestic steel prices (which had tracked higher versus global benchmarks), both of which will combine to lower free cash flow.

*Source: Author Calculations.

While the tariffs had been in place for a little less than a year, they had profound impact on hot-rolled coil ("HRC") and other steel spot markets. This is important as only 33% of U.S. Steel contracts are firm pricing. They are either selling into the spot market directly or have contracts that are market-based which reset monthly/quarterly - it does not take long for unfavorable economics to get passed down into the business.

While both iron ore and steel scrap prices have moved up materially over the past several years, the bulk of the upward move in HRC shown above did not have an underlying offset in expenses. This resulted in pure profit expansion for most domestic steel producers. U.S. Steel itself is reporting ten-year highs in its gross margin, up more than 1000bps since the bottom in 2016. The move upward has been just as strong for the well-run electric arc furnace ("EAF") operators versus integrated steel mills.

The difference between the two is important. Electric arc furnaces produce steel by using steel scrap or hot-briquetted iron ("HBI") as feedstock; integrated mills use blast furnaces to create raw virgin steel from iron ore and coke coal. The profitability of each can be very different depending on the underlying input costs. In general, EAF is less capital intensive to start and has a more variable cost structure. This makes them well situated to endure cyclicality - much more so than integrated mills. Going forward, it is expected that substantially all steel supply growth will be EAF and that EAF will be more profitable.

Upcoming Supply Glut Near Unsurmountable

U.S. Steel recently restarted two of its blast furnaces at Granite City (Source: U.S. Steel, June 2018 Press Release), bringing assets back online that had been idle since December of 2015. At the time, the restart was justified by strong demand for hot-rolled coil ("HRC") which had rallied to $900/ton last year. That proved early as the HRC markets rolled over so U.S. Steel shifted gears back into contraction mode, opting to idle three facilities recently (Source: U.S. Steel, June 2019 Press Release): a blast furnace at its core Gary Works facility, another similar asset in the Great Lakes, and another in Europe. While the market took these recent idles as a positive, I think it's important to remember that U.S. Steel production capacity has not really changed materially when looked at from early 2018 to now.

The story is different elsewhere. Late in December, Indian conglomerate JSW announced that it would restart the electric arc furnace ("EAF") at Mingo Junction in Ohio (Source: WTRF, Local News On Opening). Shuttered all the way back in 2009, Mingo Junction has production capacity of 1.6mm tons, more than outstripping the tonnage taken offline by U.S. Steel in June. The same company broke ground on an expansion at Baytown, building another EAF on-site at its steel complex there. Big River Steel, currently a small player, will double its annual capacity to 3.3mm tons when its Arkansas Flex Mill expansion is online late in 2021 (Source: Big River Steel, June 2018 Press Release). Big River is high technology steel shop and will sell directly to four major automakers by year-end; the Arkansas Flex Mill expansion will only increase that automotive capability. Capacity growth is also not likely to stop there as management has set a long-term goal of having 7mm tons of overall production capacity.

Also last year (Source: Nucor, August 2018 Press Release), industry giant Nucor (NUE) announced it would take on yet another $650mm expansion to its Ghent, Kentucky steel mill, adding 1.4mm tons of capacity. The initial project was just adding a pickle galvanizing line at Ghent but it has developed into much more. One of my favorite steel plays, Steel Dynamics (STLD), announced that it would construct a new EAF plant with 3mm tons of capacity in advanced high strength steels ("AHSS"). They will spend nearly $2B to complete that growth project (Source: Nucor, November 2018 Press Release). I can go on and on here as there are other projects announced from players like Bluescope Northstar and there are also rumors that Stelco (STLC) will restart one of its long since closed mills.

*Source: Credit Suisse Research Desk

In total, I estimate roughly 9mm tons of new capacity will be fully operational and at working capacity by the beginning of 2023. This basically lines up with Credit Suisse research shown above from Curt Woodworth, an analyst I tend to agree with often in this space. We are not the only ones that have been raising flags on future capacity; analysts at Merrill, Goldman, and several other investment banks tend to lean bearish towards integrated mill capacity as well. It doesn't take a genius to see the issue.

Looking forward, this is not a cyclical event where HRC and sheet prices recover. All of that capacity growth- in an industry that has been structurally underinvested in for a long time - will drive a reset of spot prices lower. It has to. In my opinion, it is unlikely we ever see $900/ton spot price for HRC at any point over the next five years. In fact, I'd wager pretty well that we will average closer to $450/ton - levels that prompted idling of high cost blast furnaces in years past - versus $650/ton.

Why are these steel players building new plants? The companies still see positive rates of return as likely despite the pricing move in HRC. The only way for that to happen is to shove higher cost producers out of the market, likely into closure. This boom in supply will vastly outstrip future projected demand growth (1-2% per year). Newer mills are smaller, more flexible cost-wise, and more efficient. Traditional integrated blast furnace assets will sit too high on the supply curve. For U.S. Steel, the options are not great given their costs of production and industry positioning. This is why the company is being forced to spend $1,500mm for the Fairfield EAF and Mon Valley revamp. Without it, they truly would be dead in the water.

Mon Valley Project, History Of Lackluster Return

Mon Valley actually consists of several plants (Edgar Thomson, Irvin, Fairless, Clairton) which, in total, have annual steel production capacity of 2.9mm tons - a little less than 20% of what U.S. Steel can run. With that said, "can run" and "actual use" are drastically different. Mon Valley was already running at higher utilization levels than the rest of the portfolio so it is big piece of the puzzle at U.S. Steel. Planned upgrades include a substantial rebuild of the casting and rolling mills, with new equipment capable of thin slab casting and continuous rolling that targets the auto, appliance, and construction markets (where the money is in steel). Existing iron and steelmaking operations are unchanged. Instead, all that is changing is the technology to process it into its end market. This technology is not new or cutting edge. Nucor was the first company to truly use thin slab casting twenty or so years ago and it has been used by other steelmakers in the years since.

*Source: U.S. Steel, Mon Valley Upgrade Presentation, Slide 11

While management has spun this as a great positive that will significantly improve the competitive aspects of Mon Valley - which is true - it is also proof positive on just how behind the curve most portfolio assets are. Several of these plants were originally built in the 1800s and have not seen major upgrades in many, many years. It's much-needed investment that has not occurred because of how under duress the steel business has been, only made worse by how capital intensive these integrated mills are versus EAF mini-mills. Coupled with the once rocky balance sheet of U.S. Steel and weak free cash flow and there just was no money to revitalize.

Management has guided to $275mm in EBITDA contribution from Mon Valley. The bulk of this will not be from lower cost per ton as one might expect but instead from the ability to produce AHSS substrate that can be sold into the automotive markets where U.S. Steel has been losing market share. In my view, there are risks to that guide. Importantly, these upgrades will provide no volume growth and are instead necessary just to remain competitive on the cost scale with greenfield projects that are all nearly universally targeting the auto industry.

*Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

As seen above, light weight vehicle and truck sales have flat-lined since 2015. For steel suppliers, this has been made worse by the inroads aluminum and composite materials have made into stealing market share. While AHSS helps the competitive edge, investors should not be under the impression that automotive steel is a growth market. It's just better than most of the alternatives and the business that is won usually carries solid margins.

Automotive share has been a sore point for U.S. Steel. In 2016, U.S. Steel shipped 1.7mm tons into the "transportation" end market which includes automotive. By 2018, that figure had slipped to 1.2mm tons. This is a fall of nearly 30%. Instead, volume growth has come through "further conversion" counterparties; buyers that process the steel further as middleman. It's a lower margin business. Slipping sales to core counterparties are not new. U.S. Steel has underinvested in its operations for many years. 2019 and 2020 capex guidance, inclusive of Mon Valley and other projects, will be roughly $2,500mm. This is about what the company spent over the past five years which also includes a heavy spend year in 2018 ($1,000mm).

While that underinvestment is perhaps not readily apparent or obvious when comparing capital expenditure budgets between the company and its peers - U.S. Steel spends more as a percentage of capacity and of revenue - that comes down to the differences between EAF mini-mills and facility age. Despite that, margins trail peers.

*Source: Author Calculations.

EBITDA Outlook, Leverage

While volumes have been down in specialized segments, positive trends in automotive and appliance contracts have driven earnings higher. As we work into the 2020s, contracts will reset lower due to weak spot prices. U.S. Steel Europe, a relative bright spot in recent years as well, continues to roll over. Iron ore prices are heading higher just as HRC trends lower. Recently, southern European spot pricing fell to $460/ton, below the Chinese HRC average export price of $470/ton. This has led to production cuts and weak outlooks across European steel; ArcelorMittal has cut guidance twice this year. Continued negative trends will see U.S. Steel Europe segment EBITDA fall to around $90-115mm annually in my view, down significantly from the $500mm+ this segment was earning just a year or two ago. This comes as the company has already significantly underperformed peers when it comes to EBITDA growth off the down years in 2015 and 2016. This is a very important charge in my opinion.

*Source: Author Calculations.

In my opinion, EBITDA will fall from the $1,797mm figure realized over the past twelve months to roughly $625mm by 2022 due to continued rollover in HRC pricing. This is not outlandish; sell-side estimates are for $1,125mm for 2021. Consensus is already to the downside. The question at this point isn't how much earnings fall - it's how much.

Meanwhile, net debt will spike to $3,300mm as the capital budget, particularly in 2020 and 2021 for Mon Valley, will significantly outstrip free cash flow generation. U.S. Steel will have to access the debt markets during the downtrend. Pension-adjusted leverage is likely to grow to the mid 6s, a large burden for this company to bear. In my opinion, U.S. Steel is highly incentivized to do yet another secondary offering to appease the ratings agencies with regards to its credit rating. It has done a lot of heavy lifting in recent years to get its maturities stretched out and improve its viability. While hindsight is 20/20, they should have raised capital at the highs.

Takeaways

This gives a number of catalysts to drive further share price downside. Sentiment will only grow more negative as the completion of newbuilds gets closer. Declining EBITDA comps are never well received, particularly to the degree we have here as contracts get rolled at lower prices. Estimates, while calling for earnings contraction, are still way too high and price in higher HRC prices. Access to capital, despite the efforts in recent years to improve the balance sheet, will be limited to fund Mon Valley and other upgrade projects. Management propensity to disappoint is likely to continue. My price target is $8.00/share based on mid-cycle average EBITDA multiples from 2010-2019 coupled with my EBITDA estimate for 2021 which bakes in lower HRC pricing than Wall Street expects. Risks to this target include an infrastructure bill, a return to heavy GDP growth domestically, cancellation of EAF projects that have broken ground, and reimplementation of tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

As someone that is very cautious with the market back at highs, U.S. Steel looks attractive as a short hedge given some of my other late-cycle exposure. Readers can put me firmly in the bear camp.

