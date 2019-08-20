Tyson Vs Hormel: How Quickly Our Minds Have Changed

I will be moving out of my position in Tyson and initiating a position in Hormel.

This has forced me to look at my thesis again.

However on the 9th of August, against my expectations, Tyson failed to grow its dividend.

3 months ago I analyzed Hormel Foods and Tyson Foods. I was already an investor in Tyson, and increased my position.

Following the news on August 9 that Tyson Foods (TSN) would freeze its dividend, I made it a priority to review my position. Because of this single event, it is now in my interest to offload my shares of Tyson and replace the position in my portfolio with Hormel Foods (HRL). Investing requires investors to actively follow new developments and manage risk in their portfolios.

The definition of the word risk differs if you’re talking to a rock climber or an investor. The rock climber’s definition is very close to the one Google will give you: to be exposed to danger, harm or loss. But for an investor, risk doesn’t equate to danger, it equates to uncertainty. Investing in dangerous positions, those that could cause harm or severe loss isn’t taking a risk, it’s being a daredevil.

No in investing, the more uncertainties there are, the more potential return is involved. This is why dividend investing has the potential –if done right—to provide higher returns than investing in Treasury inflation-protected securities or TIPS (NYSEARCA:TIP).

With the TIPS you get a coupon which each year will increase at the same rate as inflation, and the risk of default is pretty much zero, since it’s backed by the US government.

With a dividend stock, any increase in dividend will depend on management’s decision. But so will the payment. It’s all up to management. If they decide the dividend will be increased, it increases, if they decide to keep it flat, it stays flat, and if they decide to cut it, well you’re left with a dividend stock that doesn’t pay a dividend.

These uncertainties need to be managed. The best way we know to assess dividend growth potential is to answer three questions:

Can the company afford its dividend? Has the business been growing? Has management shown commitment to increasing its dividend at an attractive rate?

And sometimes, the answer to all 3 of those questions can be yes, and management can still choose to freeze the dividend.

Tyson's Dividend

That’s exactly what happened with Tyson Foods.

A little less than 3 months ago, when I added to my TSN position, I noted in my article, that TSN’s dividend only required 47% of the company’s free cashflow, had nearly increased by 4x in 5 years, and revenues and earnings had grown over the business cycle.

Yet on August the 9th, the company announced its dividend. Flat… no increase for the year.

This forces me to review my TSN position.

I’m left with a stock which has a current yield of 1.7% and a YoY dividend growth rate of 0%.

Needless to say, if you’ve read a few of our articles you’d know that we would automatically exclude any stock with such low dividend potential, regardless of its dividend safety, and regardless of its capital appreciation potential.

In early June, when I analyzed both HRL & TSN, I concluded that TSN was the better pick because of its better momentum and greater dividend potential.

Thankfully I was right on half the equation. Tyson has continued to beat the market since early June, and is now up by 8.5% while HRL is up only 2%.

This means that transitioning from TSN to HRL can be done at no cost whatsoever, and if you followed my recommendation in June, you even made a few percent off capital gains in the process.

Source: mad-dividends.com

For investors considering to switch out of their Tyson position and into Hormel, here are updated tables of data on each of the stocks.

Dividends: TSN vs HRL

Dividend Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Dividend Yield 1.71% 2.03% Earnings Payout 24% 43% CFO payout 20.5% 37% FCF payout 61% 54% 1 year dividend CAGR 0% 10.5% 5 year dividend CAGR 40.8% 16% Dividend Strength Score 90 / 100 82 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

Hormel has a slightly higher dividend yield than Tyson. Depending on how large of a capital gain tax you would need to pay on selling TSN, doing this switch in your portfolio could potentially increase your annual income right off the bat.

While TSN’s dividend growth has been flamboyant for the past 7 years, like a shooting star it caught everyone’s attention only to disappear entirely. On the other side HRL has been increasing its dividend with no interruption for the last 53 years and is likely to continue increasing the dividends by $0.02 per year for upcoming years.

HRL now pays out less of its free cashflow than TSN does. HRL now looks like the better dividend play.

Value: TSN vs HRL

Value Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods P/E 14.67x 22.77x P/S 0.78x 2.36x P/CFO 12.5x 19.46x Dividend Yield 1.71% 2.03% Buyback Yield 0.54% -0.65% Shareholder Yield 2.25% 1.38% Value Score 82 / 100 54 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

Here, TSN still seems somewhat cheaper, whereas HRL is trading at similar multiples to the median US stock. However given the reversal in TSN’s dividend potential, I still tend to favor a stock which is fairly valued with good dividend growth potential than one that looks cheap but which has just placed a new precedent for freezing dividend hikes.

Momentum: TSN vs HRL

Momentum Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods 3 month price movement 6.15% 4.09% 6 month price movement 40.07% -4.05% 12 month price movement 43.86% 9.56% Momentum Score 92 / 100 70 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

Hormel’s relative price strength has improved quite a bit from when I last analyzed the stock. With many US stocks declining in price these past 3 months, Hormel’s steady performance has improved its momentum relative to the median US stock.

TSN’s price has continued to increase, leading its sector and largely beating the market over the past 6 and 12 month periods.

Based on momentum alone, TSN seems to have more tailwinds than HRL and is likely to increase by more in price throughout the late stages of the business cycle.

Financial Strength: TSN vs HRL

Financial Strength Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Gearing ratio 1.42x 0.35x Liabilities YoY growth 21.74% -19.8% CFO to liabilities 13.04% 57% Interest Coverage Ratio 7.37x 46x Financial Strength Score 54 / 100 98 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

When a recession hits, and we all know one will, stocks with higher financial strength will likely do the best. And when it comes to financial strength Hormel is in the 98th percentile of US stocks. TSN’s financial strength is reasonable but not on par with Hormel’s. In the 2009 recession HRL lost 18% of its value between October 2007 and March 2009 while TSN lost 56% of its value. It would seem that HRL is a lot less recession prone than TSN, and might even be able to beat the market again in a recession.

Earnings Quality: TSN vs HRL

Earnings Quality Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Total Accruals to Assets -12.48% 0.09x Depreciation to CAPEX 81.39x 48% Asset Turnover 1.23x 1.21x Return on Equity 15.72% 16.8% Earnings Quality 75 / 100 31 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

Hormel foods and Tyson both have high asset turnovers and returns on equity. However when we look at accruals and depreciation levels, it looks like TSN’s practices are a lot healthier than HRL’s. A sore point for HRL, yet not enough to detract the investment.

Summary: TSN vs HRL

Metric Tyson Foods Hormel Foods Value Score 82 / 100 54 / 100 Momentum Score 92 / 100 70 / 100 Financial Strength Score 54 / 100 98 / 100 Earnings Quality 75 / 100 31 / 100 Stock Strength Score 96 / 100 79 / 100 Dividend Strength Score 90 / 100 83 / 100

Source: mad-dividends.com

Because of Tyson’s superior value and momentum, the stock gets a superior stock strength score. And I must say, simply from a capital gains perspective, it still looks in a better position between now and a recession. In a recession however, HRL’s market beating performance last time round, and its top notch financial strength will most likely make it a better performer in a recession.

However, because of the lack of dividend increase, I have to sell TSN. Dividend investing, especially in stocks with low yields, is done with the expectation that the companies will increase their dividends year in year out. When that expectation isn’t met, I bail. It’s the best way to manage the uncertainties between what we believe would be a sufficient dividend increase, and what management finally decides to do.

Thankfully this time around, momentum played in our favor. HRL’s stock hasn’t moved much, yet Tyson’s has increased by close to 9%.

By the time this article is published, it is likely that I will have offloaded my Tyson shares and will have initiated a replacement position in Hormel Foods.

