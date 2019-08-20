Living The Protected-Principal Retirement Strategy

Determining one's personal risk tolerance level is translated into a dividend-producing, which when combined with other retirement benefits allows for comfortable living within one's means.

As covered in my previous articles (2012 to 2013), the Protected Principal Retirement Strategy is predicated on combining retirement income (pensions, social security etc.) with investment dividends.

Having followed The Protected Principal Retirement Strategy for six plus years, I can report that we have yet to touch a penny of principal.

After a six-year hiatus, and in light of recent market volatility, I thought it would be prudent to return to SA.

The Protected Principal Retirement Strategy was developed to meet our own financial needs during our retirement years, and is predicated upon the withdrawal of dividend income from both taxable and tax-deferred accounts on a monthly basis, using this to supplement our savings and Social Security income. The combined amount is designed to maintain a frugal but comfortable lifestyle.

A summary of the basic methodology is to first review your budget and determine how much income you will need to sustain a comfortable (not extravagant) lifestyle. Next, subtract cash savings, pensions, projected part-time income, and Social Security income. What remains is the amount you must fund annually from your investment portfolios.

For those of you whom have not read my prior SA articles, I am a retired individual, and my wife and I live on a combination of dividend income and our social security payments. I have always believed that if a family makes the commitment to live within their means, it is not necessary to have the "magic million" in savings to comfortably retire.

I am also probably a bit different than most investors, in that I spend about five hours each day researching investments and monitoring our portfolio. I don't think this type of time commitment is necessary to to be a successful retirement investor, although I feel strongly that anyone investing their money should have a basic knowledge of how to do it. As Clark Howard once said: "When I look in the mirror, I should see my investment adviser looking back at me."

In fact, I felt so strongly about the educational needs of those about to retire, or those already in retirement, that I wrote a book on the topic: Investing For Retirement Security - A Guide For The Discerning Individual.

Wither The Markets?

Anyone following the stock market in recent weeks is probably dizzy from the wide swings in the averages. I have read several books that direct retirees to invest in "Dividend Champions," blue-chip stocks, etc., -- and stop worrying. But if you are retired, you had better be concerned about how your investments perform all the time, because in a bear market, virtually all stocks drop.

I ran a screen of stock performance during the last bear market (October 9, 2007 - March 9, 2009), and the only stock I could find whose share price increased was Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Hopefully, there were a few others, but my screen only covered a few thousand stocks. The point I am trying to make is that when a downtrend starts, it doesn't hurt to raise some cash. I'm not saying to sell everything, but I have found that 25% to 30% cash is comfortable.

I have no idea which way the markets are headed, and I don't think most of the experts do either. For a few months I have been raising cash to prepare for a correction (or worse). I personally think the risk is greater than the reward potential in coming months, but we shall see.

Updating The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio

Our portfolio is currently about 25 percent cash (actually, that's in money market and T-Bill funds) and 75 percent in stocks. The stock positions include Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs, which I have been in since the early 2000s) and closed-end funds (CEFs). I try to diversify the MLPs to include:

midstream oil and gas pipelines;

refined products and logistics;

renewables;

LNG carriers and FSRUs;

infrastructure; and

transportation, terminaling and storage

The CEFs holdings include:

fixed income vehicles;

utilities and infrastructure;

option income funds;

business development funds; and

real estate investment trusts (REITs)

A few years back, I included a small-percentage allocation to royalty trusts (the perpetual variety only). At present, I find none of these particularly exciting, although I do follow one or two.

Where Am I Headed From Here?

I am a fortunate person in that I have been blessed with patience. As much as it can be uncomfortable at times, I am content to wait on the market to do its thing and be ready to re-allocate our cash as the situation warrants. In the meanwhile, I can continue to pursue one of my favorite pastimes -- researching future portfolio candidates.

Going forward, I tend to favor using closed-end funds to achieve my diversification goals. Perhaps a few individual stocks here and there. At present, CEF discounts have decreased markedly, and few real bargains are still out there. I have compiled a list of potential candidates, and plan on closely monitoring them over the next few months. Hopefully, discounts will increase, and buy candidates will rise to the top.

My CEF research list includes the following types of funds:

business development companies (BDCs);

corporate bonds;

international stocks;

emerging markets;

utilities and infrastructure; and

preferred stock funds.

I find that CEFconnect affords a good platform for conducting my evaluations.

Conclusion

I am glad to be back at SA, and hope that you will enjoy (and learn from) my contributions. Have no idea how frequently I will post articles - will let the reader's responses dictate that. In the meanwhile, I would urge folks to become more educated about investments, try not to blindly follow the crowd's recommendations, and stay alert.

Author's note: This, and any future articles will try to be educational in nature, and while I might discuss specific investment vehicles, I will never recommend their purchase. I believe that anyone investing their hard-earned funds should have a basic knowledge and skill set prior to making commitments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.