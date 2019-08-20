The Walgreens Nightmare Continues

I don't have the patience or the risk acceptance to buy or hold this stock as share buybacks seem to be the only thing supporting the bottom line right now.

Long-term turnaround measures are being implemented but won't impact the bottom line for at least a few years.

The Walgreens Boots Alliance continues to be under a lot of pressure as sales growth is clearly slowing.

In April of this year, I wrote my most recent article covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). Back then, I mentioned the risks of a low-growth stock with a lot of headwinds and advised to stay away despite what looked like an interesting valuation. What followed were multiple heated arguments that showed how many traders/investors have completely different opinions regarding this stock. Opinions range from 'best buy in a decade' to 'one of the worst stocks on the market'. In this article, I will update my own view and tell you why I am worried despite the company's measures to turn this business around. So bear with me. Source: Business Roundtable

Are You Willing To Wait?

Let's start with a few things that get me worried. First of all, the stock continued its ugly downtrend since my most recent article. Back in April, the stock was down 20% year-to-date. This has worsened to -26% which is not only a catastrophic number for traders and investors who are already long, but even worse considered that the S&P 500 is up 16% year-to-date. Adding to that, the stock is once again likely to retest the support that has kept the stock from breaking down further as you can see in the graph below.

It gets even worse when one considers that the consumer staples ETF (XLP) is up 18% year-to-date. Staples, utilities and frankly everything that gets investors a safe dividend income has benefited from one of the biggest bond yield declines since the start of the GFC. And even if one ignores these 'safe haven' trades, the retail ETF (XRT) is down 6% year-to-date. This last ETF is obviously not a beneficiary of lower yields and certainly not an ETF that has done well given that this ETF has gone nowhere since 2013.

So in case anyone was not yet convinced that Walgreens has issues, I guess this proves it at least from a stock price standpoint.

Let's look at the company's fundamental picture and outlook next as this could give us some clues where this stock might be headed.

First of all, the most recent third quarter did not come in below expectations. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.47 versus expectations of $1.42. This is a decline of 4% compared to the prior-year quarter but still good news for management after what CEO Pessina calls a 'very disappointing second quarter'.

Unfortunately, he also mentions that the pressure on the company will continue to impact the business as there is still a lot of work ahead. Additionally, the implemented measures will take time and the impact will not fully impact financials until future financial years. In other words, they got the bad news out at the very beginning of the earnings call.

We were clear that the action we were undertaking to address the market changes take time and the impact will therefore not fully be reflected in our financial performance until future financial years.

With that said, let's focus on some good news. The company's sales were up 2.9% on a constant currency basis. Unfortunately, reported sales growth came in dangerously close to 0% as 0.7% growth was only able to push sales up to $34.59 billion. Growth mainly came from growth in retail pharmacy ISA and a strong performance from the pharmaceutical wholesale division.

Unfortunately, adjusted operating income fell by 11.7% or 10.4% on a constant currency basis. This was caused by lower pharmacy margins and a lower store sales in the US and lower results in Boots UK. GAAP operating income declined by 24.7% including $86 million of expenses related to the implementation of the company's Transformational Cost Management Program. This program began earlier this year and is considered to be the underlying foundation of changes to get this company back on track.

The program will include technology upgrades and development investments to better meet the needs of a rapidly changing market. And isn't that the core problem of most retailers today?

Let's quickly go back to the company's divisional performance to show you the negative impact from falling margins. The retail pharmacy USA division saw a sales increase of 2.3% in the third quarter. This was due to brand inflation and higher pharmacy scripts. Organic sales improved by 2.9%. Unfortunately, gross profit declined by 3.9% as gross margins fell by 140 basis points. The market share was 21.2% which is a decline of 50 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter as a result of the store optimization program.

The store optimization program also negatively total US retail sales. US retail sales declined 2.9%. Comps were down 1.1%.

International retail pharmacy on a constant currency basis saw sales contraction of 1.6%. This was mainly the result of a 1% decline in Boots UK as this market continues to struggle as well. Comparable retail sales were down 2.6%.

And speaking of challenges in the UK, Walgreens is about to close 200 stores over the next 18 months. Most of these stores are generating a loss and two-thirds are within walking distance of another Boots store. The store closings represent roughly 8% of total stores while the impact on sales will only be about 1%. Moreover, the transformational cost management program I already mentioned is on target to deliver $1.5 billion in annual cost savings by the fiscal year of 2022. The smart spending benchmarking is complete, and targets and execution plans are setup.

The company is ramping up its digitalization efforts as the Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud migration is moving at pace to build a compelling consumer-value proposition.

With regard to guidance, Walgreens is reaffirming its full year guidance as adjusted EPS is expected to be roughly flat on a constant currency basis. The EPS range continues to be plus or minus 2% which the company considers to be appropriate given the volatility in a business the size of Walgreens.

On a side note, the company is sticking to its full-year share repurchase program of $3.8 billion which will contribute 4.8 percentage points to adjusted EPS growth.

The graph below shows why share repurchases are the perfect tool for damage control. Share repurchases started to accelerate once EBITDA margins were hitting new lows along with peaking sales growth. This is a tool to somewhat lengthen bottom-line damage as slower sales growth is meeting lower margins which I consider to be a bad-case scenario for retailers.

Bottom Line

All things considered, and you probably already guessed it, I will continue to stay far away from this stock. I do like the stores from a customer perspective but don't see the value for investors and traders right now. The company is struggling with peaking sales and falling margins as a result of a challenging market environment and even its new plans to turn things around will take years to show promising results. That's why I think that it makes total sense that Walgreens is trading at 10.3x earnings and 8.4x next year's earnings. Nobody is willing to pay a premium at this point, and the dividend yield of 3.6% has been more than offset by negative capital gains.

The only reason I see to go long is by betting on a long-term recovery and a mid-term stock price bottom.

Personally, I am not willing to take this risk and will continue to monitor the situation from the sidelines. So, when I say 'The Walgreens Nightmare Continues' I mean the amount of uncertainty regarding the impact of the transformation plans in the long term and the direction of mid-term sales growth in an environment of further slowing global growth.

Let me know your opinion!

