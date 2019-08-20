Sick Chinese Pigs Driving Healthier Profits For BRF

I'm skeptical that BRF shares can maintain their recent ASF-driven momentum, but the fair value of a successful turnaround still gives long-term investors upside from here.

ASF is grabbing the headlines, but management's plans to improve Brazilian operations with greater attention to profitability already seem to be helping.

China's African Swine Fever epidemic is leading to significantly higher prices for BRF's chicken exports, and grain prices should ease in the second half of 2019.

I have been generally bullish on the turnaround plan underway at BRF SA (BRFS), as management is bringing a great deal more operating discipline to a company that has never had much of it. Add that enhanced discipline and a greater focus on bottom line profits to a business with strong domestic market share and an underrated Middle Eastern business, and that’s why I’ve been consistent in saying that a successful turnaround could drive a meaningfully higher share price for BRF down the road.

Along the way, though, the company has picked up an unexpected tailwind from a serious outbreak of African Swine Fever (or ASF) in China. This outbreak has led to a dramatic increase in food imports into China, boosting global prices, while BRF has also started seeing lower input costs.

The ASF outbreak won’t last forever, but it is effectively “free money” for BRF and will both accelerate the turnaround process and give management more flexibility in its strategy. The improved near-term outlook supports a fair value near the double-digits, but I believe the ASF outbreak will have to get worse to support a substantially higher near-term price, though the longer-term fair value of a successful turnaround is still higher than today’s price.

ASF Boosting International Results, While A Profits-First Strategy Progresses In Brazil

Helped in large part by higher global prices for protein, BRF reported a second quarter that was significantly better than expected. Although the impact of ASF in China is definitely the headline event, I wouldn’t sleep on the underlying improvement in Brazilian operations, particularly in the context of what is only the early phases of operational improvement.

Revenue rose 18% on an adjusted basis, with volume up about 1% and realized prices up about 17%. Comparisons with the prior year are impacted by the company’s significant divestitures, but “like for like” growth was impressive. Gross margin improved dramatically not only on a year-over-year basis, but by 450bp on a sequential basis as well. As it concerns EBITDA, investors have three numbers to choose from, but all comparisons show improvement, as the most conservative adjusted number (adjusting for taxes and IFRS) still gives a 350bp year-over-year improvement in EBITDA margin to 13.7%.

In the Brazilian business, the company continues to focus on pricing and profits over volume and market share. Revenue rose almost 11% year over year, with a 5% volume decline offset by a nearly 15% improvement in realized prices. Within volume, commodity fresh protein declined 9%, while processed volume was down 2% (and up 5% qoq), with market share down 180bp as management emphasizes margin over market share. Gross margin improved almost three points qoq, while EBITDA grew 23% sequentially.

The OneFoods halal business saw almost 13% yoy revenue growth, with volume up 1% (processed volume rose almost 10%, but is still less than 15% of total volume). Gross margin improved 250bp qoq, while EBITDA grew 30% qoq, with a nearly two-point improvement in margin.

The international business excluding OneFoods and adjusting for the divestitures saw 46% revenue growth on nearly double-digit volume growth and 33% price growth. Gross margin in the international business improved 1,150 bp qoq, and EBITDA margin jumped to 20% as the company benefits from the ASF effects.

With stronger than expected income from the ASF outbreak, net debt came in lower than expected (R$ 13.9B, or 3.74x), and management guided to lower leverage for both 2019 (3.15x versus 3.65x) and 2020 (2.65x versus 3.0x) as a result.

ASF Is Clearly Helping, But The Magnitude And Duration Are Hard To Predict

The ASF outbreak is devastating China’s internal pork production, but it is difficult to quantify the real impact. Not surprisingly (nor unreasonably), China regards this as an issue of state security, and so it would seem that the government’s official reports are downplaying the magnitude of the crisis.

Per Chinese government sources, pork production was down 5.5% through the first six months of 2019 and the herd size in June 2019 was 26% smaller. According to sources on the ground (companies that produce vaccines, feed additives, genetic services, etc.), though, the actual impact could be closer to 50% of sows.

Making matters even worse, there’s still a gap between official policy and what’s actually happening. Provincial authorities don’t have the funds to pay compensation, nor the bribes they’re reportedly offering to farmers to tend to their own sick pigs, and so many farmers continue to send pigs to market, worsening the spread of the disease.

Given the possibility that over half of the Chinese pig herd is sick or dead, and that it could get even worse before burning out, there’s still upside potential to global protein prices. Pork producers will benefit more than poultry producers like BRF, as Chinese consumers greatly prefer pork to chicken, but as more of the global pork export volume goes to China, other countries will likely increase their consumption of poultry, driving higher prices.

ASF is a disaster for China’s pig farmers, but the impact will not be permanent. It will take time to replace the breeding stock, but the market will eventually normalize. Still, that all means a meaningfully better outlook for BRF’s export business for at least the next year, and nothing in management’s commentary suggests that they are unrealistic about what’s going on (they’re not looking to ramp up production thinking that this is a permanent shift).

The Outlook

The impact of ASF on global protein demand is clearly the biggest factor impacting BRF today, but it’s not all that’s going on. Management has started to roll out its new centralized management system to its plants, but has thus far only centralized about 15% of its production volume, with the rest to follow in 2019 and the benefits to start appearing in 2020. Where the system has already been implemented, management has already seen meaningful improvements in efficiency (3% more product from the same volume of processed chicken) and turnover.

Management also previously announced (in mid-July) that talks had ended with Marfrig (OTCPK:MRRTY) regarding a proposed merger. While there were some potential positives to this combination, I think it is better on balance that this deal is not going forward, as a combined BRF-Marfrig would be a far more complex business, and there’s still a lot of work to do with BRF today.

Looking at the model, the prospect of much-improved international revenue certainly positively impacts my model, as does the evidence of progress in improved profitability in the Brazilian operations. Moreover, BRF should start seeing improved grain costs in the third quarter, though the uncertain quality of the U.S. crop remains a potential risk factor.

While my long-term revenue growth and FCF margin assumptions haven’t changed much (still expecting roughly 6% revenue growth, annualized, and FCF margin above 7%), my EBITDA estimate for 2019 goes up more than 20% and my 2020 estimate goes up close to 10%. While that helps my FCF-based fair value, the bigger impact by far is on the shorter-term EV/EBITDA valuation approach; using my 10x multiple (consistent with BRF’s long-term history) on the new number for my 12-month EBITDA boosts my fair value estimate to close to $10/ADR.

The Bottom Line

It’s almost too difficult to quantify what the market is already pricing in for the ASF impact, but my belief is that the Street is already pricing in the reports of 50%-plus herd loss in China. With that, it may be hard for the shares to maintain the momentum they’ve enjoyed (the ADRs are up more than 50% year-to-date). Although there’s still long-term upside from a successful turnaround and a more efficient BRF, I’m reluctant to chase this strong ASF-driven rally at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRFS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.