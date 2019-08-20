Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble

In his first appearance on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas, PAA Research Bradley Safalow founder told viewers that he likes shorting highly regarded building-product stock, Trex (TREX).

Trex manufactures composite decking, which is made from recycled plastic bags and bottles. The company has gained a lot of share over the last several years because of the shift to replacing wood decking with composite decking.

Safalow is bearish on Trex because the company “is facing a huge increase in competition” from companies including Fiberon, Deckorators, and TimberTech.

Additionally, Trex has been scrambling to ward off its competitors by rolling out a lower priced product, which has led to “major execution problems,” Safalow says.

The Trade

Safalow predicts that Trex is going to struggle with gross margin compression and slower sales as a result of competition.

He likes shorting the stock at current levels, and sees downside risk to as low as $36 over the next two years.

Source: Bloomberg

“We expect the company's earnings to disappoint 2020-2021 as this competition dynamic takes hold, and I think the company will continue to struggle in some of these execution issues,” he added.

