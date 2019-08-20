Fresenius Medical Care: A Fallen Angel, But No Bargain

Here is a closer look at the company's Q2 results to see whether the stock is a bargain at these levels.

A sudden lack of continuity

For many years, Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) used to trade at a premium to its peers. However, this has changed in recent months, as the previously steady performer repeatedly surprised investors with guidance cuts and consensus misses. How unusual such erratic performance is for FMC can be seen on the company's Investor Relations website which still features this header:

Yet, there hasn't been much continuity recently.

In May 2019, the company had tried to prepare investors for a difficult Q2:

"Earnings growth in the first quarter was supported by agreements that have been realized earlier in the year than planned. In North America the annual positive impact from income attributable to a consent agreement on certain pharmaceuticals supported the earnings growth. In EMEA earnings growth was supported by the reduction of a contingent consideration liability related to Xenios, which was under discussion at the time the outlook for 2019 was issued." (Source: Q1/19 call transcript)

Therefore, when FMC published its Q2/19 results on 7/30/19, investors already knew that the good Q1 performance would not be repeated. Yet, it came even worse:

(Source: Q2/19 slides)

While Q2/18 included some large one-off gains from divestitures, there still was a significant reduction of adjusted net income. This was mainly due to some intricacies of the ESCO program:

"The effect of a reduction in patient attribution and a decreasing savings rate for ESCOs, based on recent reports for prior plan years (“ESCO effect”) in Q2 2019 was: revenue EUR -41 million (EUR -38 million cc), EBIT EUR -41 million (EUR -38 million cc) and net income EUR -26 million (EUR -24 million cc)." (Source: Q2/19 call transcript)

So EUR 24 out of 44 million were due to this effect. Without the ESCO effect, adj. net income would have been down by less than 2%, i.e., at the lower end of the previously guided range.

The ESCO effect

The ESCO program is still experimental and involves only a small part of ESRD patients, using a shared savings and losses model as a financial incentive to improve care, assessed by a baseline that looks at expenditures incurred for beneficiaries in each of the three years prior to the start of the program.

So the definition of what enters the calculation of savings is obviously important, but evidently, the rules have changed over time. As a result, FMS felt it was...

"...prudent to address – to adjust the resulting savings. Therefore, we have an adjustment in Q2 based on recent reports for prior year plans. This does not mean that we have not delivered savings, but the savings rate is lower than we had anticipated and hoped for."

As far as the long-term effects of this issue are concerned, FMC doesn't expect them to be material:

"Michael Brosnan: With the ESCO adjustment behind us and with what we see underlying the development of the remaining parts of our Care Coordination business, we’d expect to see, again, double-digit margins in the Care Coordination business, if that’s helpful. Veronika Dubajova: So even though, there’s potentially questions around your choice to participate in some of the ESCO programs going forward, do you still think you can achieve a low double-digit margin in the overall Care Coordination business in the medium-term? Is that a fair way to interpret your comments like? Michael Brosnan: I think that’s fair. Yes."

Weakness even in other segments

The remaining shortfall was mainly due to lower margins in the U.S. dialysis business, which had already been telegraphed. Higher personnel expenses were not entirely compensated by revenue increases: Cost per treatment increased by $8, while revenue per treatment was up only $4. However, since organic treatment growth was 4%, overall without the ESCO effect U.S. dialysis results would have been flat.

Results in the other geographic segments were weak across the board due to significantly lower EBIT margins, which had a diverse set of causes: currency translation, growth of low-margin business, investments in China, hyperinflation in Argentina, and an inventory revaluation.

That said, quarterly results can be lumpy with such a broad diversification across geographies, currencies, products and services, and if we consider instead the full first half, ex-U.S. margins have been pretty stable and EBIT was up.

This brings us to the positives.

Green shoots

The company was especially eager to point out its commitment to home dialysis and its involvement in the Trump administration's initiatives:

Moreover, as far as the second half is concerned, there are some solid reasons for better performance:

"We expect an improvement to come largely from North America in order to achieve the guidance range that we indicated, which when you look at that on a pre-tax basis would be about €300 million. Approximately one-third of that would come from top line improvements, mostly the positive trends you see in treatment growth and commercial mix in the U.S., which is further supported by the de novos coming online this year, and supported by developments in product sales and Care Coordination, excluding the ESCOs. We are seeing some positive results in the vascular business as a consequence of the ASC conversions that we’ve undertaken and that we’ve talked about a number of times previously. About one-third of that improvement will come from the cost optimization program, the GEP program, from purchasing activities in the back-half of 2019, and other reference. And the last third, would be from timing effects. And in that category, Rice mentioned, in particular, sales in EMEA, as it relates to the Middle East, we do see product sales improving in the back-half, largely associated with those customers that are dependent on letters of credit. So that’s a timing. We think we have the sale, it’s just when it closes. Some costs incurred in the first-half of the year that will not repeat, and then our normal truing up up of our self-insurance reserves and other improvements in the back-half of the year. So roughly a third in terms of top line, the third in terms of cost management programs and a third in terms of timing effects, if that’s helpful."

As a consequence, cost per treatment will decline meaningfully:

"When you do look at cost per treatment for the half year, as reported, it’s up 3.5%. I would tell you if you exclude calcimimetics, it’s still up, but a bit less than about 2.6%. And we do expect in the back-half of 2019, not surprisingly with regard to how I described the second-half improvements. We do expect cost optimization program, GEP and some other ways that we’re optimizing costs to see some of that effect in the services business in the U.S. So the expectation is that the cost per treatment will decline in the back-half of 2019. I would say, order of magnitude, probably $10 to $12 a treatment with some decline in the calcimimetics costs, but most of the decline in the underlying core business as a consequence of those programs."

As a result, FMC confirmed its fully-year guidance (although it will now likely come in at the lower end of the range) and 2020 targets, which basically means a return to mid to high single-digit revenue and income growth from 2020. This excludes the effects from the NxStage acquisition, which, according to FMS's estimates, will reduce 2020 net income by about EUR 30-40m - but includes the ESCO effect, so it actually means that the underlying business has improved compared to last quarter.

This last point might seem a bit surprising considering the stock market reaction, yet this is what the hard facts are saying. FMC had originally guided to adj. net income growth between -2 and +2% and the unforeseen ESCO effect already caused a ~2% reduction. Hence, if the company still meets its original guidance for 2019, some other parts of the business are doing a bit better than expected.

Effectively, the all-important "commercial mix" (i.e., the proportion of commercially insured patients paying high rates in the U.S.) has improved at FMC. This is usually one of the main arguments on the short side.

So why is the stock down so much?

I guess reality is simply catching up with the previously high-flying stock. It was overvalued before and is now coming down to earth.

The regulatory and political situation in the U.S. is as messy as it can get. There are continuous ballot initiatives or other proposals aiming to reduce the dialysis providers' profit margins. Together with lawsuits, the cost to defend itself and its business has gone up in recent years for FMC. Short sellers are in attack mode.

In addition, when something like the "ESCO effect" happens, it appears that management is not fully in control, since other peers didn't mention similar issues on their earnings calls.

So doubts linger and trading multiples come down.

That said, Fresenius Medical Care still trades for 15.6x its expected 2019 earnings, which is below its previous premium multiple, but not that bad considering that EPS has barely grown over the past three years. So the multiple still factors in decent future growth. Considering the multiple headwinds for its industry and recent management missteps, despite the steep fall of its share price, I don't think FMC is particularly cheap or even a bargain yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Fresenius (FSNUF), which owns 31% of Fresenius Medical Care.