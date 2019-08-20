Northrop Grumman: Next Stop $400

I believe that any pullbacks in the stock will likely be bought, and would not be surprised to see the stock over $410.00 next year.

While the Aerospace & Defense Industry has had a rocky year since news of Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX issues, Northrop Grumman (NOC) has been the leader among the sector. The stock powered to a new all-time high last week, and continues to have a strong earnings trend with earnings per share expected to grow 9% in FY-2019, and accelerate to 15% in FY-2020. This strong performance has been helped by their $7.8 billion acquisition of Orbital ATK last year, renamed Innovation Systems once integrated into Northrop Grumman's portfolio.

Northrop Grumman's backlog is up 18% to $63 billion as of the end of Q2, and the company has seen $28.5 billion year-to-date in net awards. Based on the company's strong earnings trend and the stock's robust technical picture, I believe any dips in the stock will provide low-risk entries. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see the stock head over the $410.00 level next year.

Northrop Grumman reported its earnings in late July, and results were exceptional, with quarterly earnings per share [EPS] up 43% year-over-year. The company's backlog at the end of Q2 is 20% higher than last year, currently sitting at $63.0 billion vs. $52.2 billion at the same time last year. This should contribute to long-term sustainable growth, and can be attributed to strength across all segments. Just ten years ago, the company's first E 2-D flight from Florida, the company continues to see strong demand for the aircraft. Northrop delivered its first E-2D aircraft to Japan, and the company booked a $3 billion U.S. Navy order for twenty-four of the E 2-D Early Warning aircraft in Q2. The E 2-D Advanced Hawkeye is a game-changer in battle management for the Navy, including an Advanced Identification Friend or Foe System, and a new All Glass Tactical Cockpit.

(Source: Defence-Blog.com)

In addition to strength in bookings across Aerospace Systems, Northrop has also seen strength in Innovations Systems (previously Orbital ATK). The company saw $3 billion year-to-date in net awards. Not only is the company supporting hypersonic weapons system development for the U.S. government, but they are also supporting both the Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN) program. Finally, Space Norway awarded Innovation Systems a $250 million contract for its Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission. This contract is to provide ground infrastructure, and to design, manufacture and integrate two satellites.

(Source: Company Website)

Based on the company's strength across all segments and both revenue synergies and margin synergies being realized earlier than expected, it is not surprising that the company raised its full-year FY-2019 guidance. Northrop Grumman bumped its guidance by roughly 2% at the mid-point from $18.90-$19.30 in annual EPS previously to $19.30-$19.55 currently. Assuming the company hits its forecasts, this will translate to 9% growth in annual EPS.

While single-digit earnings per share growth are not all that exciting, the market is most interested in where a company expects to be twelve to eighteen months out. With synergies expected to be fully realized in FY-2020 and earnings per share growth expected to grow 15% to $22.60 based on estimates, this is the bullish story here. The fact that the company still has room left on its buyback program announced in December of $3 billion (5% of the company's market cap) suggests that the stock will likely be supported if we do see dips into the second half.

So let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from Northrop Grumman's earnings trend, the company has had immense success in growing annual earnings per share [EPS]. The company has seen over eight years in a row of annual EPS growth. FY-2019 earnings per share estimates are currently pegged at $19.63, which suggests 9% growth year-over-year, and FY-2020 estimates are sitting at $22.60. This slight acceleration from high single-digit growth in FY-2019 to mid double-digit growth in FY-2020 could lead to a multiple expansion from the company's current P/E ratio of 18.

The fact that operating margins are improving from the high 10% level to mid 11% level should help to sustain this growth. Finally, the reduced share count due to the cancellation of shares under the share repurchase program should give shareholders more earnings per share as the company tucks away more of its shares under this initiative. Based on this earnings trend, I believe the stock still has more upside.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving to revenue growth rates, we have seen a sharp acceleration the past two years, but revenue growth is expected to slip in Q3 2019. This is due to being up against tough comps the prior year. Q3 2018 saw 23% revenue growth rates, and these are proving to be tough comps to go up against for Northrop Grumman this year. While the current Q3 2019 estimates of $8.65 billion in revenue will lead to a material deceleration in the coming quarter, I believe that it's very likely the company will beat these estimates as the company tends to be conservative in its guidance.

Furthermore, the white line in the above chart, which is a two-quarter average revenue growth rate is still at a run rate of 13% even if the company only meets estimates. While this is rolling over from prior rates of 20% plus the past three quarters, I expect Q3 2019 to be the trough in this trend before this trend turns back up. This is because the company will have more reasonable comps going forward once it gets through Q3 2019, and revenue synergies expected to be realized in FY-2020 from the Orbital ATK acquisition should help.

While Northrop Grumman has an exceptional earnings trend, the revenue growth rates have certainly slowed from the incredible numbers we saw the past three quarters. I do not believe this to be material as I think Q3 2019 and Q4 2019 will be one-offs due to tougher comps. However, a miss on Q3 2019 revenue estimates would certainly not be ideal. For this reason, I would like to see $8.67 billion or higher in revenue for Q3 2019 to ensure a beat in the upcoming Q3 report. If Q3 revenue were to miss for the next two quarters in a row and come in below the company's current estimate of $34.0 billion for FY-2019, this would sour my bullish thesis on the stock a little.

So how does the technical picture look?

(Source: TC2000.com)

Taking a look at the technical picture for Northrop Grumman, there are many things to like here.

Beginning with a monthly bar chart, we can see that Northrop Grumman is up five quarters in a row which suggests potential accumulation. Despite the stock trading 15% higher than its Q3 2018 close at $317.00, we still have nearly 1600 funds holding the stock, from 1600 in the same period nine months ago based on filings. This suggests that regardless of the bump in share price, funds are not taking profits into this move thus far. This is supportive of the accumulation thesis. As long as Northrop Grumman remains above the $356.00 breakout level on a monthly closing basis, the monthly time-frame will stay bullish.

Moving to a weekly chart below from a trend perspective, we can see that the stock is breaking out of an 18-month base similar to what it did in March in 2013. The 1.5-year base in 2013 was a box pattern, and the company's earnings trend was nearly identical at the time. In 2013, the company had 9% growth EPS expected in FY-2013 ($7.80 vs. $8.42), and acceleration to 13% growth expected in the following year, FY-2014. The stock ended up gaining over 250% in the next five years. While I would be very hard-pressed to see a similar performance for Northrop Grumman from its current bowl-shaped breakout, I would not be surprised to see a 50%-70% return over the next three years if this breakout is confirmed.

In addition to this, the stock has a very similar moving average setup in place with its 40-week and 150-week moving averages both having flattened out, but now beginning to curl higher. This suggests that a new trend is likely to emerge, and these moving averages should provide strong support on any dips. The 40-week moving average currently sits just above the $300.00 level, and will likely have moved up to $320.00 by the end of Q3. Based on this, I believe any 10%-12% pullbacks in the stock are buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Northrop Grumman put in a new all-time high weekly close last week and has a similar earnings per share growth profile to its base breakout in Q1 of 2013. The company's acquisition of Orbital ATK has given the company an additional lever to pull to provide sustainable growth. The company's $28.5 billion in net awards this year across all segments shows that this growth is broad-based. Based on a share buyback program that remains in effect, slight operating margin expansion, and a sizeable backlog of $63.0 billion (vs. $52.2 billion at Q2 close last year), I expect earnings per share to beat estimates of $22.60 for FY-2020.

Given this acceleration from 9% growth in EPS projected for FY-2019 to 15% based on FY-2020 estimates, a multiple expansion from the current P/E ratio of 18 seems likely. I see Northrop Grumman as a low-risk and high-reward opportunity on dips, and a monthly close above $356.00 would be very bullish. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see the stock soar past the $410.00 level at some point next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.