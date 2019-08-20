Overpriced Match Group Shares Don't Trigger A Sell Decision

(Source)

When I first wrote about Match Group (MTCH), it was March 8 and shares were trading at a 59% discount to today’s market price of $84. Seeking Alpha Essential has a nice feature that lets its subscribers see the performance of an author since the publication of an article, and I was more than happy to check this feature out with my previous article on Match Group.

It feels good to be right about a stock, but in all honesty, my fair value estimate for MTCH was $67. MTCH has performed even better than I expected.

A strong Q2

The better-than-expected performance in Q2 coupled with the revised earnings guidance for the full-year resulted in MTCH soaring 25% with the release of Q2 earnings. Now that many investors are familiar with the earnings results, I will only list down the most important takeaways from Q2 earnings.

Subscriber growth was 18% on a year-over-year basis

Direct revenue growth of 46%

Revenue growth of 18%

Operating income growth of 15%

Tapping the right markets

Match Group is the prominent online dating product provider in North America, a title that the company has held for so long. Match Group’s solid footing in North America has propelled the company forward for many years. Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Tinder are amongst the top 5 online dating products in North America, which is a clear indication of the success of Match Group in this region.

Most popular online dating apps or websites in the U.S

However, there are several reasons to believe that the company should ideally target regions outside North America to secure robust growth in the future. Luckily for investors, Match Group is doing exactly the same.

In Q2 2019, the international segment closed in on the North America segment from a topline perspective. The North America segment remained the top contributor to revenue by accounting for 51% of direct revenues, whereas the international segment accounted for over 48% of direct revenues in Q2. This is a significant improvement for the international segment in comparison to Q2 2018.

Revenue breakdown by geography

Segment Q2 2019 Q2 2018 H1 2019 H1 2018 North America $251,499 $222,163 $489,272 $433,520 International $235,801 $185,564 $451,990 $366,944

Revenue from the international segment has grown 27% in Q2 2019 in comparison with the corresponding quarter last year. The stellar growth in the international segment is synonymous with the growth opportunities available outside North America.

For instance, the acquisition of Pairs by Match Group several years ago is currently paying handsome dividends to the company and Pairs has now become the leading online dating application in Japan, followed by Tinder. The competition behind Pairs and Tinder is fragmented in Japan, which provides the opportunity for Match Group to remain at the top of the ladder for many years to come.

In a recent survey, it was revealed that nearly 50% of Japanese singles searching for a partner is failing to do so due to the lack of opportunities available to find a partner. The survey went on to reveal that work stress and busy schedules are keeping youth in Japan from pursuing such opportunities. This is, in fact, good news for Match Group. Sooner or later, these singles will turn to online dating and as the leader of the pack, Match Group will continue to benefit. Japan has already been a great growth story for Match Group, but the story isn’t over yet. Japan will continue to be one of the key target markets for the company and there are plans in place to ensure single youths in Japan sign up for their products.

Match Group will launch Pairs Engage in Japan, which is aimed at capturing the traditional matrimonial market. The matrimonial market in Japan has never been open for an online product, but things are finally set to change. The opportunity for Pairs Engage to make a meaningful impact in Japan is real.

There are more than 1.8 billion Muslims in the world, according to the latest studies from the Pew Research Center. Muslims account for one-fourth of the global population at present, and the numbers are only growing. Due to the fast birth rates in comparison to Christians, Muslims are expected to become the largest religious group in the world by 2070. These demographic data highlights the importance of catering to the matrimonial and dating market in the Arab world and other regions that are populated by Muslims. Once again, Match Group is a step ahead of the competition. With the acquisition of Egyptian-based startup, Harmonica, Match Group has found a new market to cater to. Harmonica will serve 33 countries in Asia and MENA regions that have a large Muslim population and the full-time employees of Harmonica along with its founders will be joining Match Group to take this forward. As much as it’s important to tackle the Muslim dating and matrimonial market, cultural norms should be appreciated and adhered to. This is where the input of Harmonica’s founders will come into play as the application has been live for over 2 years as of this writing. The Muslim matrimonial and dating market is untapped so far, which provides a massive growth opportunity for Match Group to thrive upon.

Whether we are talking about economic growth or Netflix’s growth opportunities or even the dating industry, India cannot be kept out of the equation. The Indian dating market is one of the most important target markets for the dating industry. A report released by Google reveals that dating-related search queries in India have surpassed matrimony-related search queries. In India, online dating apps are increasingly becoming popular and the youth have already shown a liking to prefer online dating applications to other traditional methods of finding a partner. India currently is home to over 600 million youths, which makes this South Asian country one of the biggest target markets for Match Group.

OkCupid has so far gained momentum in India and the company is planning to roll out additional features to keep the user base engaged.

The management has planned for a new marketing campaign for OkCupid in India as well, which is expected to boost the popularity of the dating app, resulting in increased downloads.

Hinge, on the other hand, is gaining popularity among the youth who are seeking for a more serious relationship. Global downloads of the app grew over 3-fold in Q2 on a year-over-year basis. Marketing is at the core of Hinge’s success and the ‘Designed to be deleted’ marketing campaign has had solid progress so far.

Match Group is expecting to expand this marketing campaign to raise awareness of Hinge over the coming quarters. Hinge is an ideal candidate to market in the Asian region as well, considering that the focus is on more serious relationships.

Match Group is definitely headed in the right direction in targeting the correct markets. The international segment is growing at a stellar rate and international subscribers are growing at a much faster clip than U.S. subscribers, a clear indication that Match Group certainly has the potential to deliver robust financial results for many years to come, given that many international regions are still underpenetrated.

These are the tailwinds

In case an investor is wondering why I am still confident about Match Group being able to grow its earnings for many years to come, one should look at the below graph. For the first time in history, online dating has risen to the top as the most common way how couples meet today.

As the leader of online dating products, Match Group stands to benefit from the increasing popularity of online dating. This is only one tailwind behind Match Group.

So far, we’ve come to terms with the North America region accounting for the bulk of Match Group’s revenues. However, this will likely change over the next couple of years and regions outside the U.S. will grow at a much faster clip. Access to the internet in emerging countries is growing rapidly and with all the infrastructure developments going on in these regions, it’s likely that close to three fourth of emerging country residents will have access to the internet within the next decade. This means an addition of a few hundred million internet users within the next few years. The addressable market opportunity for Match Group will grow with this, presenting an opportunity to secure growth for many years to come.

The use of Smartphones is also growing in emerging countries, which is another positive sign for Match Group.

There’s a lot to like about international markets but Match Group won’t be done with the U.S. anytime soon. More Americans are single than ever before, and Match Group takes pride in serving singles of any age group. Even though the North American segment will grow at a slower rate than the international segment, there’s no doubt about growth prospects in the North American region as well. The growth will be slow and steady, exactly what Match Group wants from this region.

Finally, Match Group has still got it. Despite the costs related to adding new subscribers, the average revenue per user is still growing. This is an indication of more room for Match Group to grow.

Takeaway

The takeaway for investors is quite contrary to the build-up of this article. I would not invest in Match Group at the current price level and I believe the valuations are rich. The key here is to distinguish between a good company and a good investment. Purchased at the wrong price, stock of any company could be a bad investment, which is what MTCH is at present. At a forward P/E of 45, which is significantly higher than the 5-year average of 27, MTCH is set for a reality check.

I stand by the previous valuation model of mine that resulted in a fair value estimate of $67 for MTCH. If MTCH declines sharply, I would be interested in adding more shares.

There’s a reason why I’m not prompted to sell MTCH despite the belief that shares are overpriced. I focus on long-term growth. For now, shares are overvalued. However, I am confident that the share price will not fall beyond $53; the price of MTCH when I published my first article on MTCH. There’s no reason to believe that growth is slowing. If investors push MTCH even higher, it’s a bonus. If the share price falls momentarily to reach my fair value estimate, I’d be both a happy analyst and an investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.