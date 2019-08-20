A Potential Stock Buy Signal

For just the third time on record, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved beneath the dividend yield on the S&P 500.

With the yield on Treasury bonds maturing in thirty years moving under 2% for the first time last week, a potential buy signal flashed for equities. In the chart below, I have graphed a four decade-plus history of 30-year Treasury yields and dividend yields for the S&P 500. Last week saw the 30-year Treasury yield move lower than the S&P 500 dividend yield for just the third time in history.

In the second graph, I show the difference between the 30-year Treasury yield and the S&P 500 dividend yield over the longest dataset available for long Treasury yields, which dates to 1977.

The yield differential between the S&P 500 first became negative on November 20th, 2008, shortly before stocks bottomed in early March 2009. One year from the point at which that yield differential had become negative, the S&P 500 returned nearly 49%. Over the next three years, the S&P 500 would average 20% annualized returns.

The yield differential would turn positive in the month after stocks bottomed in 2009, and would stay that way until the summer of 2016. The day after the Brexit referendum vote, the yield differential would plunge to zero. By July 5th, after a mighty Treasury rally in a holiday-shortened session, the yield differential would once again turn negative. Over one year from July 5th, 2016, stocks returned 19%. Over the next three years, the S&P 500 would average 15% annualized returns, a strong period of performance despite including 2018's negative annual return.

Should we expect strong equity gains from last week's less heralded inversion of the 30-year Treasury yield and S&P 500 dividend yield? I could see a case for stocks as investors choose a cash flow stream that can grow in real terms over time (stocks) versus a cash flow stream that could underperform inflation and deliver lower purchasing power over time (bonds).

While that sounds like a simple case to be made, I am not so sure. Here are some reasons to be skeptical:

Two historical periods is not a robust sample size.

The 2008 period was an early recovery period from a severe market drawdown. When this Treasury yield-dividend yield relationship turned negative, stocks were already in bear market territory from their 2007 high. In the current instance, stocks were less than 5% from all-time highs.

This relationship is already decidedly negative in much of the developed world. Japan's 30-year Treasury yield has not been above the current 2.23% dividend yield on the Nikkei since 2011. Dividend yields tend to be even higher in Europe where the 3.36% dividend yield on the German DAX is 350bp higher than the -0.14% yield on 30-year bunds. If this is a buy signal in the U.S., then why is it not a stronger buy signal overseas?

The relationship is already positive once again as 30-year Treasury bonds have weakened slightly and equities have recovered modestly over the past few trading sessions.

This current relationship could simply be a sign that bonds are rich, and not that stocks are cheap.

It is an interesting historical relationship, and one that I wanted to put in front of Seeking Alpha readers. If stocks are to rally further from here, then the recent stock market pullback will be remembered more like a mid-cycle correction akin to the 2016 experience. That period saw healthy forward returns for stocks and weak returns for bonds. Please share your own thoughts about this relationship in the comments section below.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.