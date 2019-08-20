Sell Match Group Inc.: The ARPU Wall Will Limit Upside

Match Group Inc. (NYSE:MTCH) is the leader in the online dating services with a portfolio of different sites and mobile apps including 'Match.com', Tinder, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic with various brands catering to different markets and specialty interests. The stock has been a big winner since its 2015 IPO at $12 and up 93% just this year. The trend has been strong user growth with a global expansion. The international market is the fastest growing segment and now represents approximately 48% of revenues, growing at twice the pace of the North America in Q2. We like the company and business model but have valuation concerns at the current level. This article summarizes the latest Q2 earnings and our view on where the stock is headed next.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Match Group reported Q2 earnings on August 6th with GAAP EPS of $0.43 which beat the consensus estimate by $0.03. Revenues in the quarter of $497.97 million up 18.2% y/y, was also ahead of expectations. The market liked the results as shares climbed 17% higher reaching an all-time high of $95.32. The stock however did give back some of those gains and are now trading 11% lower at $84.50.

The big surprise was likely strong momentum in its popular Tinder mobile app brand which added 503k users in the quarter globally, up 38% y/y to 5.2 million. Keep in mind these are the users that choose to pay for the premium features beyond the free application. Total subscribers across all dating sites reached 9.1 million globally with revenues increasing 13% y/y in North America and 27% y/y international (35% on a constant FX basis). Indeed, the company highlighted traction in the Asia Pacific region particularly Japan while also rolling out the new Harmonica app catering to the global Muslim demographic. Match is seeing traction from OkCupid in India which has become a top 5 downloaded dating app in the country.

subscriber growth and ARPU. source: Company IR

In terms of total revenues up 18.2% year over year, the rate slowed compared to the 36% y/y growth rate in Q2 last year which benefited from the comparison period considering "Tinder Gold" introduced in Q3 2017 gave a boost that year. ARPU of $0.60 this quarter was up 4% y/y but less impressive considering that was simply 2 cents higher from $0.58 in 2018. The ARPU figure is based on an average per day. If a user is subscribed to a $19.99 monthly package, this would represent approximately $0.66 in average revenue for the company over 91 calendar days in a quarter. ARPU is a belnd across all different brand sites and apps. The direct revenue includes a-la-carte options on top of the subscription fee. As reported ARPU of $0.56 in the international market was 1% higher to 2018, but a more meaningful 7% on a FX neutral basis.

Management raised guidance, although we note that the numbers were only a slight boost compared to previous estimates but worded more positively. Revenue growth guidance last quarter for the full year 2019 in the "mid-teens" became "high teens". Full year 2019 EBITDA guidance between $770 - $800 million ($785 at the midpoint) increased from a previous $740 - $790 million (midpoint guidance of $765), $10 million higher at the top end. Nevertheless, the outlook is positive and the momentum the company presents is overall strong.

Match Group 2019 guidance. source: Company IR

Forward Looking Commentary

Our biggest concern here comes down to valuation. Current consensus estimates for fiscal 2019 EPS at $1.848 imply a 45.7x forward P/E ratio. Looking out for the two fiscal years ahead, the estimates suggest MTCH is trading at 31.3x 2021 earnings, two years ahead. Overall, across the universe of tech stocks, these numbers at face value are overall reasonable considering the company is growing revenues near 20% with a very profitable business considering the EBITDA margin at 37%. Still we think there are some important differences in this growth story compared to other "social media" type stocks that represent a less compelling long term outlook as an investment at the current level.

It's important to recognize that at its core Match Group operates through the "freemium" pricing model. (The notable exception is the 'Match.com' site which requires a subscription for full functionality with a focus on more "serious" relationships.) Apps like Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish are effectively free to use with the company relying on users paying for premium features that become a subscription, hence the word "freemium". This is important since the numbers indicate that Tinder in particular is the growth driver, and Match Group needs people to pay for the "Tinder Gold" and "Tinder Plus" subscriptions. The problem here the way we see it is three-fold:

Limited pricing power highlights difficulty to grow ARPU. Pricing in developing markets which are the future growth drivers will be less valuable to the company (with lower subscription prices). There is a natural churn expected in dating sites as users are expected to eventually leave (no longer dating/ married etc.), highlighting greater uncertainty in long term subscriber numbers.

The ARPU wall

The company is committed to keeping its platforms "free" with the belief that the current business model emphasizing scale offers the best opportunity to convert paid subscriptions. This is something that is highlighted within the OkCupid site discussing its paid options.

Basic accounts on OkCupid are entirely free, forever. With a basic account, you can see all of your potential matches, send and receive likes (we’ll even let you know if you like each other, for free!), and send and receive messages. We do have some paid features that we think are worth it, but OkCupid is completely usable (including messaging) without paying a dime. Paid options are great extras that give you more control over who you see or who sees you, so if you're looking to fine-tune your dating experience a bit more, consider these paid options.

Match group is limited in its ability to raise prices and grow revenue per user by the fact it must balance the benefits of the premium features without compromising the experience of free users. Currently, features that users pay for include removing adds, increased visibility in search results, and incognito browsing, and such that have a limited or at least well-defined benefit. Users may be able to justify paying $9.99 per months but it's unlikely Match Group can significantly increase the pricing levels. We argue that Tinder/Hinge/OkCupid works because it's free for most users creating a vibrant community with many people.

Indeed, in the North America market, ARPU at $0.60 per day in Q2 is only up $0.02 or 4% over the past year. This means that pricing is relatively stable and does not show a surge in users paying for more features. Match will be challenged to significantly increase ARPU from current levels. This is in contrast for example Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) with an advertising-based model reporting ARPU growth of 18.1% and, 37% y/y each respectively in the last quarter. Match advertising revenue represented less than 3% of the total in Q2 at $10.7 million from the table below described as "indirect revenue".

Match Group Revenue Metrics. source: Company IR

The business model here is reliant on "free" user growth with the understanding that a certain percentage will choose to pay for the premium features, which has generated relatively stable revenue per user over the past year. Going forward when growth becomes more dependent on developing markets, its likely ARPU could decline as the pricing in some countries reflect lower local purchasing power.

The other consideration for Match which unlike other subscription-based services that could presumably capture a customer for a lifetime, Match's users are expected eventually leave the dating scene. The platform 'Hinge' currently has a marketing campaign with the slogan "Designed to be Deleted", with an understanding that users may eventually enter a relationship and no longer need to pay for a subscription.

Our concerns are only amplified by the current valuation. Match with a current market cap of $23 billion trades at a significant premium to Facebook and Twitter based on a Match's forward P/E ratio of 45.7x compared to 22.6x for Facebook and 16.4x for Twitter. Match's P/S at 11.5x is 30% above Facebook at 8.8x. Facebook actually has a higher expected revenue growth this year this year at 26% compared to 19% for Match. Overall, we see Match as having a more constrained growth opportunity relative to other social media/ tech type companies.

In terms of direct competition from other dating sites, the industry remains fragmented with a number of regional sites and apps that have large following among specialty groups particularly in international markets. The company highlights in its annual report that the "industry is competitive and has no single, dominant brand globally". Still, at least among publicly traded companies in the U.S., MTCH is by far the largest with 9.1 million paying subscribers globally compared to 1 million at the second largest publicly traded competitor, German based Spark Networks SE (LOV) that controls brands including Zoosk, Christian Mingle, and JDate.

Going forward the biggest concern for Match Group's market position would be momentum from a larger tech player like Facebook, which is rolling out a dating app internationally. According to the company, "It’s currently available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina, and Mexico — and today, we’re expanding to 14 new countries: Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana, and Suriname.", and expected to launch in the U.S. later this year.

It's unclear how much traction the service is gaining in the international markets and if it will be able to capture the market share from Match Group. Previous concerns expressed by some Facebook users include questions over privacy and the desire to keep a dating service separate from the Facebook platform considering the family and friends orientation. Nevertheless, this remains a risk for Match as any gain in market share among the paid users by Facebook would have a significant impact on its growth outlook.

Takeaway

While recognizing Match's leadership position in online dating and overall impressive growth thus far, we think the stock is at best fully valued at current levels. Going forward, higher volatility in subscriber data coupled with a growing dependency on emerging markets for growth could lead to weaker than expected earnings. The stock is aggressively priced for a long period of high growth which introduces a number of areas for execution risk. The stock also lacks a clear catalyst for upside considering a business model that is well understood and relatively constrained.

We rate MTCH as a "Sell" considering the current stock price has captured the bulk of the implied growth opportunity. Our price target is $67.50 per share which reflects a 25x multiple on the current fiscal 2021 consensus EPS and about 20% downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.