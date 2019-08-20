FEMSA Makes A Cautious Entry Into The Brazilian C-Store Market

This deal will allow FEMSA to better leverage its existing Brazilian distribution network; over time, FEMSA could use this agreement to extend its OXXO store brand into Brazil.

Investors have been expecting two things from FEMSA (FMX) for some time – entry into the fragmented Brazilian convenience store (or c-store) market and deployment of some of the company’s sizable cash pile towards growth. While the agreement between FEMSA and Cosan (CZZ) announced on Aug 6 achieves the first one (at least in part), it doesn’t really impact the second expectation to any meaningful extent.

On balance, the JV with Cosan is a reasonable strategic move. While the nature of Cosan’s c-store business isn’t going to allow FEMSA to just replicate its OXXO model in Brazil, at least not initially, it gives the company a relatively low-risk, low-cost entrance into an important market and with a strong partner. I continue to like FEMSA as an investment (and Cosan, too), but this deal won’t move the needle on financial performance or valuation in the near term.

The Deal

FEMSA and Cosan jointly announced an agreement whereby FEMSA will pay R$561M cash (approximately $140M at today’s exchange rate) to acquire a 50% stake in the Raízen Conveniências business. The deal values the stake at a little more than 12x EBITDA, as compared to the recent implied value of FEMSA’s OXXO business of approximately 11x EBITDA, a record-low valuation for a business that has traditionally traded closer to 14x to 15x EBITDA.

FEMSA had previously been rumored to be in the bidding for a similar sort of transaction to operate BR Distribuidora’s c-store network.

It is important to note that this agreement covers only the Raizen c-store business, a business that presently includes about 1,030 franchised Select c-stores. Raizen itself is a 50/50 joint venture between Cosan and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A)(RDS.B), and while the relationship between Cosan and Royal Dutch includes 6,200 Shell stations in Brazil, this agreement with FEMSA does not include those stations beyond the Select c-store operations located at some Shell fueling stations. In other words, this deal does nothing to expand or extend the fuel station business that FEMSA has been building in Mexico.

Likely To Be A Modest Contributor Near-Term, But There Are Greater Long-Term Possibilities…

Given that Raizen Conveniencias’ c-store business operates on a franchise basis, the initial income from the JV will come from royalty streams and related commercial income. Even so, there will be opportunities here for FEMSA to leverage the significant distribution and logistics network it has built to support Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), for which Brazil is its second-largest market at roughly 30% of sales, to support these stores and grow its beverage business.

In the medium-term, I see the opportunity for FEMSA and Cosan to expand the business beyond the current Select store footprint and royalty-based franchise model. Cosan has previously expressed a desire to have 1,500 Select stores in operation relatively soon, and FEMSA could step in as the operator of those stores, giving the company a more direct play on the fragmented Brazilian market and more opportunity to “work its magic” as a top c-store operator.

Longer term, FEMSA could leverage this into a wider launch of the OXXO concept into Brazil. The exact structure of such a move is unclear at this point; it could take the form of acquiring the Select stores from the JV (assuming the franchise arrangements could be bought out) and rebranding them, adding OXXO stores within the structure of the JV (giving Cosan a royalty stake in those stores), or perhaps even expanding outside of the JV, but I consider it unlikely that Cosan would agree to a deal structure that would allow FEMSA to use their stores to gain experience in the market and then compete with the JV.

Opportunities To Do Better

According to Plural, a Brazilian industry association for c-stores in Brazil, there were just over 8,000 c-stores attached to gas stations in Brazil. Most of these stores are independent mom-and-pop shops (often called “white flag” operators), with Ipiranga owning close to 2,500 stores, BR Distribuidora owning about 1,350, and Raizen owning about 1,030.

Comparing the Brazilian market to FEMSA’s core Mexican market is difficult, because the markets have developed differently. In Brazil there is something called a padaria, which is basically a bakery that also sells convenience store items, and many supermarkets have developed smaller-format store concepts that are more “c-store-like”. Consequently, while Brazilian c-stores attached to fuel stations generate much lower revenues per store than FEMSA’s OXXO stores (nearly 50% less), it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison.

Given those differences, I think the decision to partner with Cosan in a JV is a smart move to reduce risk. It may be the case that FEMSA can’t simply copy-and-paste the OXXO concept into the Brazilian market, and this JV is a relatively low-cost, low-risk way to figure out the ins and outs of the Brazilian market and test the extent to which what has worked for FEMSA in Mexico works (or doesn’t work) in Brazil. Assuming that future OXXO-branded store openings would be done within the context of the JV agreement, it would also likely be a way for OXXO to reduce its capex needs while expanding into the large Brazilian market.

The Outlook

In the near term, this deal changes nothing about my fundamental view of FEMSA (or Cosan), but I do believe it is a sound strategic move for both parties. The deal gives Cosan a strong and experienced partner with relevant c-store operating experience, and that should maximize the value of the Raizen store operations over time. The deal gives FEMSA a good starting base to learn from and a well-heeled partner that could perhaps become a longer-term partner in a wider range of retail concepts (Cosan has certainly shown a willingness to consider a wide range of investment options). Even once the deal is completed, FEMSA will still have ample cash to pursue other strategic options.

The Bottom Line

I liked FEMSA before and I like it now. This is a challenging time in Mexico’s economy, but the underlying performance of the OXXO business remains strong, and Coca-Cola FEMSA has been doing better of late. While it will most likely take several years for the Brazilian c-store opportunity to become material to FEMSA, this looks like a savvy first step into that large potential market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.