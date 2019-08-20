Lundbeck's M&A Flexibility May Be Its Greatest Asset Today

The company has over $4 billion in deployable capital for M&A, but management is committed to being patient and methodical about acquiring the right assets for the right prices.

The core business of Denmark's H. Lundbeck (OTCPK:HLUYY) (LUN.KO) is more or less an "is what it is" situation; while there is still some potential upside from the company's newer portfolio of drugs, potential market-expanding studies won't read out for years. Where the upside likely lies today is in the company's M&A strategy, as the company has deployable capital of over $4 billion that could meaningfully change the outlook for the company in the mid-term and beyond.

With the exception of certain serial acquirers, I almost never factor M&A into a company's valuation, and Lundbeck is no exception. That said, it's unwise to ignore it outright. Lundbeck shares look a little undervalued as is, and it seems like sentiment is still weighted toward the bearish view that Lundbeck will pursue dilutive, value-destroying deals. To the extent that Lundbeck management can deliver a good transaction or two, then, there could be a greater upside than what would otherwise be in the business as is.

Mixed, But Generally Favorable, Results In Q2

The last few quarters from Lundbeck have required some explanation, which I generally regard as a negative (as opposed to unequivocal beat-and-raise results). First quarter results weren't as good as they looked, but second quarter results are arguably better than they look.

Revenue declined by 10%, beating expectations by a slight amount. More significant, though, was the makeup of that revenue, as the company's newer, faster-growing portfolio of drugs all beat expectations and the older portfolio underperformed on some payer shifts.

The newer portfolio saw 27% constant currency revenue growth and climbed above 50% of total revenue. Rexulti was the strongest grower, with revenue jumping 45% year over year and beating expectations by 4%. Northera remains the biggest revenue contributor among the growth portfolio (though just barely), and revenue here jumped 26%, beating expectations by 12% and delivering on management's explanation that the first quarter weakness was a transitory/timing issue. Abilify Maintena saw 20% revenue growth, beating expectations by 6%, while a seemingly perennial disappointment, Trintellix grew 28% and beat expectations by 3%.

Within the old portfolio, Lexapro sales declined 8%, but this is still the largest revenue contributor for the company (just ahead of Northera and Rexulti). Onfi revenue dropped 65%, as the company is seeing faster than expected generic erosion.

The erosion of Onfi revenue is having a negative impact on gross margin, contributing to a 40bp decline in reported GM and a 30bp miss. Operating income fell 25% on a core basis, with margin down more than six points and missed expectations by about 7%. It sounds like new sales hires in regions like China played some role in the opex miss, as well as foreign exchange, and it's noteworthy that management maintained its full-year guidance for 2019 despite the miss.

Progress With The Growth Portfolio, But A Bigger Ramp Is Further Off

As mentioned, all four of Lundbeck's growth drivers did better than expected this quarter. As far as drivers go, though, Lundbeck isn't looking at anything particularly exciting in the short term, so near-term outperformance will come down to salesforce execution.

Abilify Maintena now holds about 17% share in the long-acting injectable antipsychotic market; not only does the market continue to grow, but Lundbeck also continues to slowly build share relative to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). With Trintellix, the company saw 26% volume growth in the quarter and now holds 24% value share in the U.S. market (the company's Rx share is far lower due to the impact/competition of generic SSRIs).

There's a bit more to say about Rexulti this time, though. After discussions with the FDA, Lundbeck and its partner Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY) will be launching a Phase III trial of Rexulti and sertraline in PTSD in the fourth quarter of 2019. Management will be pursuing rigorous inclusion/enrollment criteria, and while that should improve the odds of a successful outcome, it will also take longer and the trial likely will finish in 2022, suggesting potential approval around 2024. Management is also going to start a Phase II proof-of-concept study of Rexulti in borderline personality disorder in the fourth quarter; although this is a high-risk indication, there are no labeled therapies for BPD, and Rexulti has been shown to help in multiple symptoms typically associated with BPD.

A Shift In The R&D Approach And Patience With M&A

During the post-earnings breakfast, Lundbeck management also went into a little more detail about its updated approach to R&D (with a new VP of R&D). While talk of pursuing more antibody opportunities is interesting (antibodies are not commonly used in CNS disease), the more interesting part to me was a philosophical/operational shift toward using more rigorous Phase II testing approaches to de-risk its later-stage studies. Lundbeck has had some high-profile late-stage blow-ups, so, on balance, this seems like a sound strategy. On the other hand, CNS drug studies are notorious for producing conflicting signals, so this may be more easily said than achieved.

Lundbeck's M&A strategy is far and away the more relevant near-term driver, but there wasn't much new this quarter in management's discussions. The Street was already counting on $4 billion to $5 billion in potential deal capacity and expecting the company to look at a wide array of deal structures (in-licensing, partnership, outright acquisition). The only real incremental news was further clarification that management would prefer to acquire early-stage assets.

That's a mixed blessing in my book. On one hand, later-stage assets tend to be pricier and not many great candidates stay unpartnered until late in the game (though occasionally a few fall through the cracks). On the other hand, while earlier-stage assets tend to be cheaper and the deal prices are much more skewed to "bio-bucks" that may never be paid out, earlier stage assets have much higher failure rates.

The Outlook

Given the timing of the Rexulti label extension studies and the M&A strategy, it seems unlikely that the company's growth rate is going to improve much over the next three to five years, and that's definitely going to hurt sentiment and share price performance (EPS growth correlates reasonably well to drug stock PE multiples). On the other hand, if Lundbeck can string together a couple of better-than-expected quarters with the growth portfolio, that will certainly help sentiment. Likewise, the right M&A deal would likely be well-received by the Street.

I've modestly boosted my near-term expectations (2019 and 2020) for Lundbeck, but I need a lot more evidence before shifting my expectations for the growth portfolio higher still. Absent acquisitions and/or successes in the pre-clinical pipeline, Lundbeck will likely see revenue erosion over the next decade (as well as erosion in FCF), further underlining just how important it is for the company to restock its pipeline.

The Bottom Line

Lundbeck, currently, trades a bit below my low-$40s fair value for the ADRs, and I believe the shares are priced just below a double-digit annualized return. I do consider the company's M&A capacity to be a positive, and I think management has shown that it is willing to take its time to find the right deal rather just buy whatever it can in the hopes of propping up its mid-term growth prospects. I can't really call this a great buy idea at this point, but I'm incrementally more positive on the shares at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUN.KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.