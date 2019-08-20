FuelCell Energy - Massive Dilution Buys Further Time To Deal With Short-Term Debt Obligations

Amended maturities of two credit facilities to the end of September with potential for further extension. Also aligned a lender call right around this date.

Company has restarted selling large amounts of common shares into the open market to fund ongoing operating losses and deal with short-term debt maturities.

Note:

I have covered FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Two months ago, I discussed key disclosures from ailing molten carbonate fuel cell power plant developer FuelCell Energy's most recent 10-Q filing with the SEC.

At that time, the company still had some of its toxic convertible debt securities outstanding and total share count was stated at 27.4 million.

In addition, the company faced an early August deadline to refinance or repay $14 million (including fees) under its senior term loan facility with Hercules Capital (HTGC) and a mid-July deadline to repay a $6 million (including fees) construction loan to NRG Energy (NRG).

Moreover, another $10 million construction loan with Generate Capital was subject to a lender call right which, if exercised, would have resulted in the company being forced to repay the loan within short notice. The exercise period was originally set at June 20 to June 30.

Since then, the company has reported a number of key developments in its filings with the SEC:

Basically the entire remaining toxic debt has been converted to common shares. A settlement agreement was reached in the pending arbitration with POSCO Energy - no terms disclosed. The company has re-started utilizing its At Market Issuance Sales Agreements ("ATM") with B. Riley FBR (RILY) and Oppenheimer & Co. Secured further amendments to Hercules Capital loan facility with deadline extended to September 30. If the outstanding loan balance has been reduced to at least $5 million at that time, the company will be granted another extension until October 22. Extended the NRG construction facility due date to September 30. Amended the Generate Capital call right exercise period to between September 1 and September 30. Amended another construction loan with Fifth Third Bank (FITB), reducing the total amount available to the company from $23 million to $18 million. The company is also required to deliver a binding refinancing agreement until September 28 with the possibility or extension until October 21 and potentially beyond. Until August 13, FuelCell Energy has raised gross proceeds of $19.1 million under its ATM agreements, causing total share count to balloon to 125.9 million. The company may sell up to approximately $23.3 million of common stock under the ATM agreements.

While the company has so far avoided entering bankruptcy protection, some of the additional disclosures made in recent SEC-filings are concerning as a couple of the company's projects currently under construction have obviously experienced issues, most likely due to the company's ongoing financial distress:

NRG Energy required the company to present a mutually agreed plan of completion for the 2.8 MW Tulare BioMAT project in California until July 19 and reserves the right to accelerate the maturity date in case FuelCell Energy is not making "sufficient progress" toward the completion of the project. The Generate Capital call right extension agreement carried very harsh, additional collateral requirements:"Borrower and various project company guarantors agreed to ((i)) use all commercially reasonable efforts to provide Generate with a consent to assignment of the power purchase agreement for the 7.4 MW project in Brookhaven, New York currently under development, ((ii)) provide daily reports to Generate in form and substance satisfactory to Generate, ((iii)) use all commercially reasonable efforts to provide information to Generate within three business days of Generate’s request therefor, and ((iv)) by September 1, 2019, at Borrower’s cost and Generate’s option to either (X) provide executed bailee letters for all collateral under the Generate Loan Agreement or (Y) move all Collateral currently held at the Company’s Danbury and/or Torrington facilities, or any other facility owned or leased by Borrower or the Company to a mutually agreeable separate location only accessible with the consent of Generate. Failure to timely comply with any of the foregoing shall constitute a Facility Event of Default as defined in the Generate Loan Agreement." The Fifth Third Bank construction loan amendment last week has been an entirely new disclosure, most likely due to delays experienced at the company's 7.4 MW Groton Naval Submarine Base project and general concerns regarding the company's financial condition. The amendment outlines certain near-term deadlines for the delivery of bailee letters and the conditioning of the remaining fuel cell units. As discussed above already, the lender has also been reducing its total commitment from $23 million to $18 million and is requiring the company to come up with a short-term refinancing agreement.

Moreover, the company has warned investors of potential issues with trade creditors:

Due to the Company’s constrained liquidity, the Company has been delaying certain payments to third parties, including trade creditors, to conserve cash. Management has been actively working with trade creditors, and entering into forbearance and payment arrangements. However, the Company may not be able to enter into forbearance agreements or suitable payment arrangements with its trade creditors, or the terms of any forbearance or payment arrangements may not be favorable to the Company. If the Company is unable to negotiate such forbearance or payment arrangements, trade creditors whose payments have been delayed may take action against the Company, including, but not limited to, filing litigation, arbitration or other proceedings against the Company.

In sum, FuelCell Energy, in addition to covering ongoing losses from operations, will have to repay or refinance the loans provided by Hercules Capital, NRG Energy and potentially Generate Capital and come up with a funding plan for the remaining construction work on the Groton Naval Submarine Base project and the refinancing for the Fifth Third Bank loan.

As of the date of this writing, I would estimate the company's unrestricted cash position at approximately $15-20 million (depending on payments to trade creditors) including proceeds from the recent $10 million carbon capture technology licensing agreement with a division of ExxonMobil (XOM) and the ATM offerings and after deducting repayments made to Hercules Capital and an estimated monthly cash burn of $1.5 million.

While sufficient for repaying the Hercules Capital and NRG Energy loans (approximately $12 million in combination), the company would still have to convince Generate Capital to not exercise its call right at the end of September and to secure funding for the remaining work at Groton and binding agreements for refinancing the project.

Given the need for additional funds, I fully expect the company to fully utilize its ATM facilities and raise the remaining $23.3 million in gross proceeds within the next couple of weeks. Assuming an average price of $0.30, share count would increase to approximately 200 million.

This would likely put the company in a position to deal with Hercules Capital, NRG Energy and Generate Capital (if required) and potentially even provide the funds for finishing construction of the Groton Naval Submarine Base project but the required refinancing of the project could become a major issue given the company's unclear fate. Keep in mind that FuelCell Energy needs to service the fuel cell power plants for an initial term of 20 years including regular stack exchanges. But with the company's mere existence currently being in limbo, I just don't see tax equity investors taking the risk at this point.

Moreover, it is difficult to envision the company securing new construction financing at reasonable terms given its financial condition and the very real possibility of restructuring under chapter 11 or even going out of business in the not too distant future.

FuelCell Energy will have to come up with a viable business plan and a decent amount of external funding to execute on it before potentially reviving its project business. Remember also that the company has reduced annual fuel cell production to a paltry 2.5 MW to save costs. While projects under construction could still be outfitted from inventory, future production for new projects and maintenance requirements would require renewed investment.

Given the ongoing challenges, I still don't see the company avoiding chapter 11 to at least get rid of the debt and preferred equity and potentially attract new investors for the still large project pipeline.

Bottom Line:

FuelCell Energy has so far managed to avoid bankruptcy by selling major amounts of new shares into the open market, more than quadrupling share count over the past two months this way.

Expect the company to fully utilize its ATM facilities within the next couple of weeks to raise the remaining $23.3 million in gross proceeds and finally address its short-term debt issues. The move will likely result in another 50%+ increase in outstanding shares, bringing the total number to approximately 200 million.

Even assuming duly repayment of the above discussed credit facilities, the requirement to refinance the Groton Naval Submarine Base project could push FuelCell Energy over the edge given the outsized risks involved for potential investors at this point.

New management continues to face the Herculean task (no pun intended) of dealing with the company's short-term debt and funding issues while at the same time develop a viable long-term business plan including raising the necessary capital to execute on it.

Given the above discussed challenges and my expectation of an ongoing overhang from ATM sales, investors should continue to avoid the shares.

That said, there might be times when the stock gets picked up by the momentum crowed for a usually short but nevertheless violent ride as correctly outlined by me a couple of weeks ago.

