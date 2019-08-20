3 Reasons I Just Bought Slack

Introduction

Slack’s (WORK) stock has declined by 16% since it became public in June this year. The company has joined other highly-valued companies like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) that have disappointed investors as public companies. Its short interest has been on an upward trajectory, and currently stands at more than 11.4 million shares.

It is easy to see why investors are pessimistic about the company. First, according to Gartner, total enterprise IT spending will slow to 3.9% this year, down from 4.4% in 2018. This could affect the number of corporate customers that Slack will add. Second, they argue that the company’s annual revenue of more than $400 million does not justify the current stock valuation of more than $15 billion. Third, they argue that Slack faces intense competition from low-priced and often bundled products like Microsoft Teams (MSFT), Google Hangouts (GOOG), and Facebook Work (FB). It also faces competition from other smaller companies like Trello, Asana, and Zoho. This competition could make it almost impossible for the company to acquire large clients and increase prices.

Each of these pessimist reasons for shorting Slack are valid. However, looking at the historical performance of SAAS companies, I believe that it is very dangerous to short Slack. In this article, I will explain some of the reasons why I recently invested in Slack.

Reason #1. Lessons from History

A common line used by investors is that past performance is not always indicative of future performance. However, I am a believer that investors who ignore past performance tend to make unnecessary mistakes. Slack is one of those mistakes are likely to repeat by shorting.

A quick look at past articles of all big SAAS companies show that sell-side analysts argued for shorting them for the reasons I described above. Let us look at a few examples.

In 2007, Robert Desmond argued that Salesforce’s (CRM) forward PE ratio of 115 made no sense. He asked his readers to short it. Five years later, Stock Gamer wrote that the company’s valuation was so much overstretched. He argued that competition from companies like Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), and SAP would crash the company. He argued that these companies had more money and a better opportunity to scale than Salesforce. In 2012, Tim Travis wrote that Salesforce reminded him of the dot com bubble. He wrote:

To be clear we don't engage in a lot of short selling and I believe that there are ample long investment opportunities to keep an investor fully invested. With that said, Institutional Investors looking to hedge portfolios using a value oriented, long-term philosophy would do well to consider a bearish bet on Salesforce.

These are just a few examples of how wrong sell-side analysts have been about Salesforce, which is the biggest CRM company in the world with a valuation of more than $125 billion. I believe they are repeating the same mistake with Slack.

Another company investors should learn from is Zendesk (ZEN). The company offers customer service tools for companies. Today, the company is used by more than 145k paid customers in more than 160 countries. When it became a public company in 2014, a similar language was used by sell-side analysts. These analysts believed that the company had no competitive edge in the customer service industry. They also believed that the company was significantly overvalued and that it was less likely to maintain the momentum. For example, Diamond Technology Management wrote the following about the company.

The market for customer relationship management (CRM) is enormous, with IDC estimating the 2012 customer relationship software market at $20.7 billion, with customer service software accounting for $10.2 billion of this value. However, the sector also is extremely competitive with numerous entrenched players. The market for customer service software also has relatively low barriers to entry, with numerous private startups in the space, such as Supportbee.com, and more likely to receive large VC funding. Additionally, nothing is proprietary within the sector. Zendesk for instance has only one issued patent related to searching queries.

Finally, let us look at Square (SQ), the payment processing company that went public in 2015. Shortly afterwards, commentary talking about the company’s valuation became popular. One such commentary by Moon Walker said that:

Extreme competition and the fast pace of innovation in mobile hardware and software payment providers has led to unattractive industry economics with a need for extremely high R&D.

I can go on and on and talk about other SAAS companies like Shopify (SHOP), Hubspot (HUBS), and Okta (OKTA) that have been criticized for their valuation and competition. To me, history teaches me that valuation metrics – especially in the medium term – it is difficult to place a value on young and fast-growing SAAS companies like Slack. This is because, investors are not entirely attached to a company’s valuation. Instead, they are focused on its growth, churn rates, high switching costs, and high recurring revenues.

Therefore, looking at Slack using the traditional valuation methods, indeed, it is indeed overvalued. Using the current market value of $15.7 billion and the estimated total revenue of $600 million, the company has a forward PS ratio of 26. This is a similar valuation that Shopify has. Its EV to forward revenue estimate of about 23 is above that of SAAS average of 16. However, as I will explain in the next two sections, the company’s execution and growth momentum could help justify the current premium.

Yet, we must always be mindful of the "hype" and with it, the elevated valuations that can sometimes accompany stocks associated with a nascent megatrend. Determining which SaaS companies will provide the greater value and have the most resilient business models requires looking beyond the headlines and scrutinizing individual businesses and gauging their ability to execute. Janus Henderson Investors

Reason #3. Superior Product

Slack is without a doubt a more expensive product compared to its closest competitors. Slack uses a freemium model, where small users don’t pay a penny. Premium versions start at $6.67 when paid annually ($80.04 annually) or $8 when billed monthly. The most expensive plan goes for $12.50 ($150) or $15 when billed monthly. Microsoft Teams too uses a freemium model. Its premium packages costs $5 and $12.50, and come bundled with Office 365. Google Hangouts too uses a freemium model, with the premium packages going for between $6 to $25 a month. This comes bundled with the G-Suite.

Therefore, Slack appears to be a more expensive communications platform when compared with other similar products. This is more so the case because the products are essentially similar in nature. However, it appears that Slack offers a better product compared to the other competitors. As a person who has used Slack and Teams, I do believe that it is a superior product. A common complaint I found out when researching for this article is that Slack has a better interface and is easier to use than Teams. As shown below, Slack has a 4.5 star from more than 17k reviewers compared to Teams 4.2 from 939 reviewers.

Source: G2

It is also the same reason why it leads in corporate satisfaction as shown below.

Source: G2

It is also this reason that more than 600k companies and more than 10 million people inside these organizations use the product. It is also this reason why the company’s revenue has grown from more than $100 million in FY 2017 to more than $400 million in FY 2019. Finally, it is also this reason why Atlassian (TEAM) decided to migrate all its Hipchat customers to Slack, instead of other companies in the industry.

Reason #3: The Future

Finally, I believe that Slack has a bright future either as a standalone company or as part of a larger company. To achieve increased success as a standalone company, it needs to do two things. First, it needs to increase the number of paying customers who are using its products. Secondly, it needs to increase its products, with the goal of increasing its revenue per user. As with other SAAS companies with a critical following, I believe that the company can increase its product line. We have seen this done in the past by companies like Shopify, Square, Microsoft, and Zendesk.

I am also of the opinion that Slack could be acquired by a larger company. In recent months, we have seen increased interest in the SAAS space especially with the acquisition of Tableau. Other companies have expressed interest in the industry. For example, Facebook has launched Workplace, SAP has launched SAP Jam, while Google has always had Hangouts. While acquisition has not been announced, I believe that one of the big companies in the industry could rush to acquire it. By doing so, they will have a quality, fast-growing product that is a leader in internal corporate communications.

Final Thoughts

Slack has achieved incredible success for a company that was started ten years ago. The company has transformed the internal corporate communications industry. It is the reason why products like Teams and Workplace were founded. While there are risks of investing in the stock, I believe that the company will continue moving higher mostly because of the three reasons. It is this reason why I recently decided to add the company in my portfolio.

