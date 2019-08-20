Massimo Zanetti Beverage: A Great Defensive Play

The coffee business is countercyclical, which makes it a good asset to own during a recession.

The first-half 2019 results, reported by Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group S.p.A. (OTC:MSSZF), just confirmed my earlier investment thesis.

Despite a difficult YoY comparison, due to the IFRS 16 (the new accounting standard adopted), as well as the forex effect, the Italian coffee company recorded:

a slight growth in its top line

a growth in gross margin (notably higher than 44%)

a growth in EBITDA

a decrease in operating profit, mainly due to a higher amortization, following the new accounting method

a decrease in net income, due to the above-mentioned accounting changes and some financial charges incurred in the reported period

Free cash flow decreased YoY to ~€5M, with the combined effect of a greater capex and a greater working capital in H1 2019 vs. H1 2018. The increase in working capital means Zanetti Beverage expects its business to accelerate in the second part of the year, more than it did in the last six months of 2018.

Source: Company’s reports (Author’s elaboration)

Investment Thesis

Zanetti Beverage Group, hereafter MZBG, is a unique company that gives investors an interesting exposure to the conservative coffee business, with the advantage of the Italian expertise. In fact, together with Lavazza and Illy, the Zanetti family is one of Italy’s top three coffee business owners. However, all the other Italian coffee companies are private, and even looking abroad, investors will find it extremely difficult to find a coffee player which is as pure and as well-established as MZBG.

Its business is made up of three main divisions: mass market, food service, and private label. It also owns a promising chain of directly-operated cafés: a growing business with high margins.

Source: company’s website

Geographically, MZBG earns 44% of its turnover in the Americas (slightly increasing YoY) and about 45% in Europe (slightly decreasing). The rest of the sales comes from the Asian region and the previously-mentioned coffee shop chain. This segment is growing more than 20% YoY and, at the moment, accounts for almost 11% of the company’s total business.

It’s actually one of the main reasons I am sticking with this company. Coffee shops are a conservative investment, more than restaurants, because, in tough times, people don’t really cut down on their small purchases at cafés while they could reasonably avoid restaurants. Moreover, according to Investopedia, cafés are intrinsically more profitable than restaurants in the US, with a profit margin averaging 20% for coffee shops, as opposed to only about 4% for restaurants.

Source: Company reports (Author’s elaboration)

Source: Company’s report

The growing portion of MZBG’s business will gradually increase its margins (already at good levels) and growth rate.

Debt and M&A Activity

MZBG pursues a consolidated strategy of expanding its business worldwide through acquisitions, which makes sense, given the high fragmentation of the global coffee market. In the first half of 2019, for example, it completed the purchase of the Bean Alliance (a group of Australian coffee operators), Cafés Nandi SA and the Portuguese Multicafès Industria de Cafè.

However, at the moment, the Italian coffee company has no way to finance its acquisitions other than using its own funds, as well as raising debt. Its debt is already at considerable levels: about €237M. The yearly €20M increase has been used to fund the above-mentioned acquisitions.

Almost all of its borrowings are set at variable interest rates based upon the EURIBOR (very low at the moment) and geared at providing protection against its fluctuations. In H1 2019, the coverage ratio declined to 3, vs 4.5 in H1 2018, mostly due to the IFRS16-related decline in the operating profit, as well as an increase in interest paid, which totaled €3.5M in the first semester (+20% YoY).

Source: Company’s report

As shown in the table above, MZBG carries a small interest rate (around 1.5%) plus minor costs. In order to create value for its shareholders, the plan, right now, is to invest in companies (or open new coffee shops), which can contribute to the company’s EBIT with more than 2% of the borrowed funds, yearly.

This means that the companies are purchased for less than 40 times their average medium-term operating profit. A piece of cake!

For example, during the last semester, The Bean Alliance already contributed €5M to the top line: with a run rate of €10M per year (last fiscal year was ~€15M), even if the company reports an average operating margin of 5%, the acquisition will have been financially meaningful. To put things in perspective, as I previously mentioned, the average operating profit of a café in the US is about 4 times more!

Many analysts look at the debt load negatively, reminded of the hard lessons learned from several past experiences. But, at the same time, we need to consider that we are now experiencing a secular phase of low rates, which also present an outstanding opportunity for savvy investors to finance their growth. This is especially true if we keep in mind that interest rates, at least in Europe, are bound to remain low for a long time. Aren’t trade conflicts in the spotlight nowadays? Well, let’s consider that raising tariffs has similar effects from a trade balance perspective.

It’s also worth mentioning that MZBG pays a yearly dividend of about €6M, which nearly equals the company’s annual interest cost. It would not be a bad idea to start cutting it down, in order to keep the cash reward at a level of, let’s say, 50% - 60% of the interest rate.

Bottom Line

After looking at the results Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group posted in the first semester of this fiscal year, my long-term investment thesis remains intact.

Mr. Market is not looking at the right numbers for this company, and consequently, the stock is now trading at a big discount, about 20% of the total sales per share and 60% of the book value per share.

At a closer look, there is not much to be concerned about: the top-line weakness is mostly due to the secular stagnation of the green coffee price. However, the company is not a coffee producer, and in general, its margins benefit from low-cost raw materials.

Moreover, the fast-growing portion of MZBG’s business, namely Asia Pacific & Cafés, can’t be ignored.

When the percentage of total sales is high enough, let’s say about 20%, the contributions to the company’s margins and top-line growth will be substantial.

The relatively high level of debt carried by the company is just a low-cost source of capital, in order to enhance its M&A strategy and expand its business, especially when it comes to the coffee shop chain.

Zanetti Beverage offers investors a legitimate long-term value appreciation, especially at such a depressed stock price, with its unique business model, a considerable differentiation in a market not typically affected by economic cycles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSSZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.