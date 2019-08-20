Selling Altaba To Buy Alibaba

Altaba, Inc. (AABA) has outperformed Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) since its creation after Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) bought the majority of the former Yahoo's internet assets. Here is a chart showing the performance of each since the inception of Altaba up to the present day along with a former article of mine showing that the same has been true in the past as well: Altaba: Still A Better Investment Than Alibaba.

Altaba has served as a close proxy for Alibaba stock in the past as its former 15% ownership of Alibaba made up the majority of the holding company's assets along with a former stake in Yahoo Japan Corporation (OTCPK:YAHOY) along with its Excalibur portfolio of intellectual property and patents. Altaba has since then sold off its stake in Yahoo Japan and benefitted significantly from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" of Dec. 22, 2017. Tax reform is the main reason why Altaba has outperformed Alibaba over the past couple of years and why it had more upside than Alibaba while it served as a proxy.

Tax concerns have been the main reason the holding company even existed as its one main goal as a going concern was to find a tax beneficial way to dispose of or spin off its Alibaba stake for shareholders. Some of the better ideas out there that never came to fruition were a discounted sale of Alibaba stock back to Alibaba itself somewhere between full price for the stock and the current tax discount built into Altaba's shares at that time. Another idea would have been a share swap between the two companies (with a discount for Alibaba) combining them into one company and turning Altaba shareholders directly into Alibaba shareholders.

Management failed to find a way to dispose of its Alibaba shares in a tax advantaged manner so it eventually created and got approved by shareholders a liquidation and dissolution plan for the fund. By June 26, 2019, the fund had sold ~126M Alibaba ADSs or ~45% of its stake in Alibaba with sales expected to continue through open market and private transactions with a pre-dissolution liquidation distribution projected most likely in Q4. Here is how Altaba's fund looks now compared to late March according to the company's website.

Altaba Holdings March 31, 2019 August 09, 2019 Cash ~$6.13B ~$45.1B Alibaba shares owned 283.3M 22.2M NAV per share $80.01

The switch from the fund's value mostly consisting of shares of Alibaba to instead being mostly based on cash and marketable securities means that Altaba should no longer be an accurate proxy for Alibaba stock at this time which we have seen happening now over the past few weeks as the two stocks aren't tracking each other like they used to.

This new reality has led me to sell my Altaba shares in the recent past and to finally buy Alibaba shares with the proceeds. The whole point of owning Altaba shares for me was to own Alibaba in the first place with the possible tax reform or tax advantaged sale, swap, or spinoff upside potential built into the shares. Now that Altaba is mostly cash, the 12%-13% discount on the price of Altaba shares compared to the current NAV is not worth it to me as I think Alibaba shares have a lot more upside potential than the arbitrage value of Altaba shares. Management has guided that shareholders can expect to receive $52.12-$59.63 in cash and/or Alibaba ADSs in Q4, 2019 with the rest to come ($76.62-$79.22 in total per share back when Altaba shares were valued at $73.94) after it officially winds up the business, whenever that is.

After Altaba makes its pre-dissolution liquidating distribution to stockholders most likely in Q4, the company will file a certificate of dissolution in the State of Delaware and shares of Altaba will officially stop trading on the Nasdaq market. A Depository Trust Company will be set up to keep track of the remaining assets of the company as Altaba deals with contingent and potential future claims over the next 5 years, with the chance that it might be extended to as much as 10 years in the future, to deal with litigation. Once all of the contested claims are settled and fees paid, any remaining assets will be distributed on a pro rata basis back to shareholders. This seems like a potentially long wait for the company's remaining assets as there are no guarantees that any money will be left after potentially 5+ years of litigation.

Investors might be in a prime spot now to invest directly in Alibaba shares as the dramatic selling of hundreds of millions of shares in the company over the past few months is now finally coming to an end with Altaba's official end in site.

Alibaba's stock price has held up remarkably well over the past few months, with Altaba selling shares as fast as it can, meaning that it could have a lot of nice upside potential once that selling officially stops. Alibaba's latest conference call shows that the company is doing just fine amid the trade tensions between the U.S. and China as it continues to expand and grow. It is also set to potentially list in Hong Kong in the back half of 2019 depending on when the unrest in Hong Kong settles down. This should help increase Alibaba's liquidity and global exposure by creating a whole new market for Alibaba shares.

Altaba has had a remarkable run since its inception, outperforming its proxy Alibaba primarily because of the tax reform of 2017. Altaba's history as a proxy to Alibaba has ended though after it has successfully sold hundreds of millions of Alibaba shares over the past few months via its liquidation plan. Since I originally bought Altaba shares to own Alibaba with upside tax optionality potential, the reason to own Altaba for me has vanished as I am not willing to hold on to my shares and patiently wait for some potential arbitrage gains at the end of the litigation process. I have instead switched over my former Altaba holdings directly into Alibaba stock which could have some nice upside potential now that the considerable selling pressure Alibaba has been under over the past few months is coming to an end. I now am long Alibaba stock as a long-term core holding in my portfolio of stocks. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.