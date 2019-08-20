300% Upside In Best Greek Banks

Many of the problems that led to the crippling of Greece have shown exponential improvement in the last 12 months.

Existing bad debt will be sold in the market over the next year, leading to €780M+ of additional book value to both NBGIF and EGFEY.

At low of US crisis in 2010, bad debt reached a high of 5.3% and today is 1%; this valuation model assumes 3-4% bad debt in Greece, moving forward.

The National Bank of Greece (NBGIF) and Eurobank (EGFEY), demonstrate 'normalized' ROE at the top end of European banks, and hence will be valued accordingly.

Greek Banks, NBGIF and EGFEY, Offer 300% Upside

Everything is finally coming together for Greece for the first time in a long while. Due to the economic turmoil over the last decade, investors are scared of Greece. However, much of the fear is no longer consistent with a promising reality and future, and those investors that realize this discrepancy, will be highly rewarded.

Greece’s financial sector, which contributed to Greece’s economic problems, has since gone through a massive transformation. Business practices have been improved, and a substantial consolidation as a result of the prolonged recession has led to the emergence of only 4 meaningful banks in the entire country: National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF), Eurobank Ergasias (OTCPK:EGFEY), Alpha Bank (OTCPK:ALBKY), and Piraeus Bank (OTCPK:BPIRF). As of market close Friday, August 16, 2019:

Bank Mar Cap P/B Equity E(1) Adj. ROE Bad Debt Cash Tier 1 Imp(2) NBGIF $2.05B 0.35x €5.77B €648.5M 11.20% €8.7B €2.6B 15.7% €110M EGFEY $2.56B 0.27x €5.08B €453.7M 8.90% €8.8B €2.1B 16.1% €165M ALBKY $2.59B 0.25x €8.17B €585.7M 7.10% €10.7B €1.8B 16.9% €220M BPIRF $1.18B 0.13x €7.56B €457.7M 6.00% €9.7B €1.5B 13.5% €186M

Footnote #1: Earnings is adjusted and annualized (multiplied by 4) from last quarter ending March 2019, adding back restructuring expense and 75% of impairment expenses, adjusted for a tax rate of 28%. Also, income from discontinued operations has been removed.

Footnote #2: Impairment is from last quarter ending March 2019.

Despite the continued impairment of bad debt, the banks are operating profitably, particularly after adjusting for restructuring. For instance, the National Bank of Greece had a restructuring charge of €101M in the last quarter ending March 2019, but still demonstrated a robust profit. This begs the interesting question of how profitable will these banks actually be when impairment and restructuring normalizes.

Bad Debt

Bad debt, otherwise known as Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), has created headwinds for Greek banks, due to low returns on NPLs, which tie up capital, absorb operational capacity and incur legal and administrative costs. The National Bank of Greece and Eurobank have led the charge at removing bad debt from the balance sheet. Currently, there is a viable proposal at a state level, that involves creating an asset protection vehicle where 16 billion euros’ worth of bad loans will be transferred and guaranteed by the state. The government expects its plan to be approved by the end of September. Either way, the banks have said they are moving in this direction and wish to collateralize the bad debts by 2021.

Removing bad debt allowance for NPLs from the balance sheets, offers an exciting opportunity that is not being picked up by the market in the valuation. The bad debt allowance is currently valued at zero on the balance sheet; however, once the debt is sold and collateralized, it is approximated that 9% of the bad debt will be transformed into capital on the balance sheet, increasing the assets and book value accordingly. For instance, if National Bank of Greece’s remaining €8.7B of bad debt is collateralized and sold, €783M (9%) of new capital will become available to the bank, and this will increase the book value and market capitalization (Price-to-Book Value).

There is a very high probability that the Greek banks will be successful with the sale of bad debt, as it has already started to happen successfully and the banks and government have committed to it.

Future Impairments

As far as accounting, existing bad debt provision has already impacted the income statement and book value, and will not have any further detrimental effect. Only new impairments detrimentally impact the income statement and book value, moving forward.

New impairments have been decreasing, and this trend is likely to continue. But what is the normalized rate of impairment? In the United States, bad debt is currently at approximately 1%. In Greece, it will be higher, but if Greece continues to demonstrate good macroeconomic trends that include robust GDP growth and an increase in housing prices, it would be reasonable to assume that 3% bad debt is conservative. For example, National Bank of Greece has approximately €30 billion of loans to customers. With an assumed 10 year average loan life, €3 billion on average is being retired each year. If 3% of that is bad debt, then €90M is a good estimate. Per the normalization above, last quarter’s impairment is being reduced by 75% and then annualized, arriving at €110M bad debt, which is closer to 3.75%. Just to put it in perspective, at the worst part of the economic crisis in the United States in 2010, bad debt reached a high of 5.3%, and today is down to 1%.

Since impairments have a direct negative impact on earnings, and also decrease assets (and book value), this offers a great opportunity and turning point for Greek banks. That said, as the economy improves and people’s businesses and home values increase, customers have more to lose, and are less likely to be delinquent on the repayment of their loans.

A certain amount of impairment is to be expected, and this will be naturally accounted for in the higher lending rates in Greece. This is no different than banking in Russia, Poland, Czech Republic and other countries, where some banks have proven to have very successful banking models, with high ROE and existing Price-to-Book Value above 1.0x, despite a certain expectation of defaults, that are higher than in more developed economies.

Best-of-Breed

National Bank of Greece and Eurobank are the ‘best-of-breed’ banks, due to overall operational efficiency and managerial prudence, reflected above by Tier One Capital Ratio, smaller impairments and higher ROE. Interestingly, Bank of Greece and Eurobank have also led the path towards collateralizing bad debt, and removing it from their balance sheets. They have also been the most aggressive about restructuring the operations, in order to reduce costs moving forward.

Being considered best-of-breed is essential because it creates a positive cycle, where the most trustworthy clients go to these banks, leading to more deposits and higher quality loans. On the other hand, ‘high risk’ clients go to banks that are struggling, which leads to a vicious cycle of fewer deposits and lower quality loans.

Strong Earnings and ROE

National Bank of Greece and Eurobank demonstrate a substantial increase in earnings. In the last quarter that ends in March 2019, National Bank of Greece made an adjusted €162.1 while Eurobank made an adjusted €113.4M, if you adjust for impairment (per above), restructuring expense, and discontinued operations. If you assume that earnings will stabilize this year, this would create an annualized run rate of €648.5 while Eurobank made €453.7M for the year.

Valuations in the EU for banks vary greatly, with the best European banks getting valuations of greater than 1x Price-to-Book value, while the bottom tier are trading at 0.25x Price-to-Book value. One of the biggest determinants of a bank’s strength is its Return on Equity (ROE). Many European banks have bad ROEs because they have become spread too thin, partaking in business ventures that are too risky and geographies where they lack local expertise.

Average ROE in the EU banking sector ticked up from 2016 to 2018, from 3% to 6%. Banks that are trading at the low end have ROE that is closer to 3% or lower, whereas banks that are trading at the high end have ROE that is upwards of 8%.

Bank of Greece and Eurobank, are near the highest end of the ROE range, if future impairments are decreased by 75%, assuming normalized bad debt in the future at 3-4%. By annualizing the last quarter, while adding back restructuring expense and 75% of impairment, while adjusting both for a 28% tax rate, and subtracting earnings from discontinued operations, results in a ROE of 11.2% for NBGIF and 8.9% for EGFEY.

As will be described more below in the valuation section, this high ROE would justify a valuation of 1.0x Price-to-Book value; however, NBGIF trades at 0.35x and EGFEY trades at 0.27x.

Positive Business Dynamics Supporting Greek Banks

There are strong business dynamics bolstering Greek banks.

As a result of the extended economic depression, there remain only 4 banks with any credibility in Greece. Greeks are averse to the EU and particularly German banks, and hence, prefer doing business with Greek banks. As opposed to an over-capacity banking issue in most of the EU, Greece has a limited supply of banks.

Barriers to entry for Greek banks is very high, due to the poor track-record which led to a massive attrition and consolidation. Furthermore, most international banks have not had the business appetite to further invest in Greece.

Bank performance is closely linked to economic activity. In fact, bank profitability has improved in the past few years on the back of continued economic growth, with euro area banks’ ROE reaching 6% in 2018, up from 3% two years earlier. Based on a normalization of impairment and restructuring expense, best-in-breed Greek banks have the potential to demonstrate ROE on the highest end of European bank performance.

Banks are now well-financed. There is a lot of cash on the balance sheet. The Greek banks are posting positive earnings, that is bolstering cash. Investments have done well, creating more wealth. The stock price is up, offering the chance to raise capital. Deposits rose over 6%+ to start the first quarter in 2019, with best-of-breed banks experiencing even more growth in deposits.

After a great deal of austerity measures and restructuring expenses, the Greek banks’ operations are more efficient, resulting in profitability, even with large impairment and restructuring expenses.

Due to the limited capacity of banks, the Greek banks have pricing power with new loans. While the cost-of-capital has gone down tremendously, with domestic interest rates nearing 2%, lending rates on new loans are substantially higher, creating a strong profitability margin, as long as impairment is under control.

As the economy improves and people’s business and home values increase, customers have more to lose, and are less likely to be delinquent on the repayment of their loans.

Improvement of Macroeconomic Forces

Many of the problems that led to the crippling of Greece have shown exponential improvement in the last 12 months:

July 2019: New political party elected. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ centre-right New Democracy party is extremely pro-business and market.

July 2019: Greece's first post-election bond issue fetched 2.5 billion euros, securing a yield of 1.9 percent and a strong interest by long-term investors.

July 2019: Greece consumer confidence improves to -20 index points, from -45 one year ago.

July 2019: Unemployment rate is down to 17.2%, down 3% from 2018. Unemployment rate was as high as 28% in 2013.

April 2019: Greece submitted an official request to the eurozone bailout fund, seeking its consent for the early repayment of loans owed to the International Monetary Fund, at a significantly reduced rate.

April 2019: Housing Index in Greece increased to 61.60 Index Points in the first quarter of 2019 from 60.60 Index Points in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Housing Index hit a low in 2017 of close to 59. The Housing Index hit a high in 2009 of above 100.

March 2019: Moody’s raised Greece’s long-term debt rating two notches from B3 to B1.

2019: GDP expected to grow at 2.4% in 2019, versus 1.3% for greater EU.

August 2018: Greece exits bailout program for its National Debt.

European Economic Consideration

In the July 2019 meeting, the ECB said it will keep interest rates at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020, amid concerns about global growth and inflation outlook. ECB President, Mario Draghi, even offered to pay banks if they borrow cash from the central bank and pass it on to households and firms.

This news from the ECB combined with the continued trade war between China and the United States, has caused a selloff in the global markets, hitting Greece.

Overall, the news out of the ECB is a nonevent for Greece, as the risks that are indigenous to Greece are well understood and already discounted in the market. The selloff in the global market, creates a great buying opportunity for Greek banks. NBGIF sold off from $3/share to $2.24/share, while EGFEY sold off from $0.50/share to $0.34/share, creating a 20-30% sale.

Valuation

As earnings are difficult to compare, from country to country, as well as the idiosyncrasies of extraordinary expense, let’s focus on Price-to-Book Value. Per MSCI, average Price-to-Book of European banks is .67x. The top European banks trade approximately 1.0x Price-to-Book, while the bottom ones trade .25x. Some European banks that have landed in trouble, became too large and levered; in so doing, they partook in risky ventures and invested in businesses and locations they did not understand. On the other hand, successful European banks tend to focus in a particular country where they develop economies of scale and local expertise, focusing on businesses with high ROE. Examples include:

Bank Symbol P/BV Country Swedbank SWDBNY 1.03x Sweden KBC Group KBCSF 1.08x Belgium Oberbank OBS.VI 1.17x Austria DNB Bank DNHBY 0.97x Norway Komercni Banka KMERF 1.68x Czech Republic Sverbank SBRCY 1.12x Russia PKO Bank Polski PSZKY 1.16x Poland OTP Bank OTPIY 1.72x Hungary Bankinter BKNIY 1.00x Spain Finecobank FNBKY 5.67x Italy

Banks with high Price-to-Book Ratios, tend to have high ROE. As stated above, the National Bank of Greece and Eurobank, demonstrate ROE at the top end of European banks, and hence will be valued accordingly.

Please note that some banks with high Price-to-Book ratios are in ‘high risk’ countries like Poland and Russia, so one should not dismiss a Greek bank’s ability to trade at the higher multiples, as long as it’s doing the right things in business. One geographical similarity of the places above is that they have high barriers to entry, and limited supply of banking. As stated above, the National Bank of Greece and Eurobank also benefit from the following:

GDP growth rate of Greece is twice as high as EU

Book value of Greek banks is significantly understated. Once bad debt is collateralized, book value will increase substantially

Earnings increase due to elimination of bad debt expense and restructuring expense, moving forward, leading to higher earnings and capital accumulation, increasing book value

Despite all the advantages of best-of-breed Greek banks, let’s assume 0.8x Price-to-Book Value for National Bank of Greece and Eurobank, factoring in a 20% discount due to negative global market sentiment about Greece. With this assumption, NBGIX should be 315.3% higher and EGFEY should be 339.2% higher, within a year.

NBGIX Valuation

Today: .35x Price-to-Book Value at $5.86B book value and $2.05B market cap.

In one Year: Book value increases by €783M (€8.7B * 9%) due to collateralization of NPLs, and €648.5M in earnings, equaling €7.29B book value (€5.86B + .783B + .648B)

€5.83B (€7.29B*.8x) market cap versus $2.05B (€1.85B) today, is an increase of 315.3%

Estimated 1 year price target of $7.06/share (315.3% increase from $2.24/share, as of yesterday’s close)

EGFEY Valuation

Today: .27x Price-to-Book Value at $9.48B (€8.55B) book value and $2.56B market cap

In one Year: 1x Price-to-Book Value, with book value increases by €792M (€8.8B * 9%) due to collateralization of NPLs, and €453.7M in earnings or €9.8B book value (€8.55B + .792M + .453M)

€7.83B (€9.8B*.8x) market cap versus $2.56B (€2.31B) today, is an increase of 339.2%

Estimated 1 year price target of $1.17/share (339.2% increase from $0.345/share, as of yesterday’s close)

Valuation Model’s Conservatism

If you agree with the collateralization of existing bad debt will attain 9% capital, and you agree that normalized impairment should assume bad debt of 3-4%, then this model is conservative, based on the following:

This model does not factor in growth of loans at the best-of-breed Greek banks This model utilizes a 0.8x Price-to-book value, with a 20% discount due to negative sentiment about Greece, despite the ROEs being at the very high end This model assumes that existing EU bank valuations, which are on their lows, will not improve

Risks

There are risks to the achievement of this valuation, which include the following:

Global slowdown and stock market depreciation Deterioration of European economy and banking High national debt, crippling ability to invest Increasing interest rates, leading to default Poor track-record of financial responsibility, preventing international investment Low consumer confidence impacting consumption, investment and housing prices Culture of not paying bank debt, during tough times, leading to an increase of NPLs if economy turns down again Business culture that lacks austerity, favoring close relationships, leading to conflict of interest and poor financial controls Run on bank assets, with customers pulling out deposits Shutting down of capital markets, limiting capital during tough times

Conclusion

As in most of the great investments, there is a difference between reality and the perception of reality. Based on negative sentiment about Greece resulting from a track-record of disappointment over the last 10 years, Greek banks are overlooked, despite the fact that fundamentals now indicate that the best-of-breed Greek banks are a striking buy. The National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) and Eurobank (OTCPK:EGFEY) are some of the best financial sector investments in the entire world, and just might return a lucky investor over 300% over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGFEY, NBGIF, GREK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will trade actively based on price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.