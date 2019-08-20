GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them

Given the cash burn compared to reported EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, this is an easy one to stay away from.

Last week, Harry Markopolos published a 175 page Whistleblower Report on General Electric (GE). Here is a link to the report. While I am not in a position to judge on whether there is accounting fraud here or not, I thought it was worth pointing out the series of red flags that I’ve seen at the company.

I also wanted to go through a number of quick and dirty things we as analysts can do to quickly ferret out these stocks, hopefully before we invest in them and before they blow up.

Hint: follow the cash flow.

Red Flags:

Huge restructuring charges every year, which never seem to go away. These are CASH charges too, but GE adds them back to get to their free cash flow figures and their “Adjusted EPS” figures. This year they have guided to $1.5BB in cash restructuring charges. In 2018 and 2017, these cash “non-recurring” charges were a massive $3.5BB, and $3.1BB, and a large % of EBITDA. A massively underfunded pension to the tune of $27BB, with cash payments of roughly $2-4BB every year to shore it up. That is in addition to their periodic service costs, which are expensed to the tune of $2.8BB last year. Of course, that expense item is also added back to their calculation of EBITDA and adjusted earnings, despite it generally being a cash item (there might be some delta in terms of service and interest costs vs benefits paid, but often not much). I know of no other company that adds this item back to their EPS and EBITDA figures. Cash from Operating Activities is constantly less than Capex (i.e. Additions to PP&E). When I see a company like GE with Cash Flow from Operations of $4.6BB and much higher capital expenditures of $7.7BB (as was the case in 2018), I know I have to look more carefully. Best case, this is a business model that is capital intensive and not terribly exciting to own. Worst case, and you have expenses being capitalized that shouldn’t be (ala Worldcom), or mark to market gains that inflate GAAP earnings. No matter the case, cash is much harder to fake than earnings.

Indeed, look at how little free cash flow the company has generated over the past 3 years. CF from operating activities is constantly at or below capex.

3. Huge impairment charges and losses. While I find it appropriate to add back goodwill periodic charges, understand that a large “non-cash impairment charge” usually means an acquisition gone bad. They wrote off $22BB in 2018, $1.1BB in 2017, and this year another $770mm or so in the first six months. These are massive writedowns, meaning they overpaid to the tune of $22BB for an acquisition (in their case, related to their Power Generation segment and their 2015 Alstom acquisition). That’s a lot of destroyed capital. Red flag on management acquisition capabilities.

4. Large delta between GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS. EPS last year Adjusted for all of their addbacks was $0.65. That is if you believe the company. EPS, just ignoring their large $22BB write-down was $0.12 per share in 2018.

Below are the company’s adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) results.

Source: 10-K page 73

Just look at all of these add-backs! I like to zero in on the ones that actually require cash or are true ongoing economic costs. In this case the Restructuring charges are cash and $0.34 of their $0.65 in EPS. Red flag.

Below are more of their adjusted financials.

From this Link to Supplemental data

Above you can see that they adjust costs in 2018 from $136BB to $104BB. I can ignore the goodwill impairments to an extent to measure ongoing earnings, but again, not the benefit costs or the restructuring.

Beyond the costs, GE also wants you to include in 2018, $2.255BB of “Other income (GAAP)” as part of their industrial profits (which matches EBITDA in other reports). Look in the 2018 column.

I always want to know what “Other” items are. A quick look at Footnote 18 in the 10-K explains what that $2.255BB is: interest income of $669, and a lot of small gains on businesses sold to the tune of $1.3BB plus some other small things!

I almost didn’t believe it when I saw it, but here is the table.

Source: 10-K Page 142

See (a) above. Read it carefully. I found this quote too in their last 10-Q just to triple check it.

“Segment profit – refers to the profit of the industrial segments and the net earnings of the financial services segment, both of which include other income. See the Segment Operations section within the MD&A for a description of the basis for segment profits.”

I honestly get offended when companies try to pass this stuff off on people. GE as asking you to believe that gains on businesses sold are an ongoing EBITDA item.

Taking it a step further, the company is taking huge goodwill impairments on businesses. They want you to ignore that cost item. But if they sell some businesses for gains, they INCLUDE those gains in their EBITDA calculations. Major Red Flag.

Outlook

If you believe the company’s guidance for $0.60 in EPS for 2019, and adjust for cash restructuring charges of $1.5BB+ (yes going on 6 years in a row), then that right there takes EPS down to $0.47. Take out the estimated $2.2BB in incremental pension costs, and that’s another $0.19. I did tax adjust these by the way using a 24% tax rate.

So net net, I am getting $0.28 in EPS on a cash basis for 2019 backing out just these 2 items. At $8.67, GE is still over 30x earnings.

I wonder how many other games the company is playing with their numbers. I haven’t even considered the GE Capital business to have any value. It is about 40% insurance (definitely worthless), and 40% GECAS (GE Capital Aviation Services). Generally with $13.5BB in book value, and likely $15-27BB in incremental long term care claims, book gets wiped out quite quickly.

Upside?

This isn’t the kind of company I remotely am interested in owning. The bull case probably is something along the lines of the following: they do $100BB in sales, and once fixed they should be able to earn a 10-15% EBITDA margin on that. Capex will come down and at the end of the day they can produce some FCF. If capex is $3BB, then GE can generate $7-12BB of FCF unlevered. That could be worth 15x, or $8 to $16 per share. That is assuming that the insurance claims don’t wipe out incremental value on their industrial businesses. There is a $20BB intercompany note back to the industrial side from GECC that could do some damage.

Also it is worth noting that GE is selling their BioPharma business to Danaher for $21BB at a not too shabby 17x EBITDA multiple. It is a fantastic business (doing 40% EBITDA margins) so is worth a premium. Today GE is trading around an 11-12x EBITDA multiple on the industrial businesses.

Conclusion

GE is a cash flow and management disaster. I honestly have no idea if there’s fraud in the numbers. Usually my comment is, “if there’s fraud, then the numbers would look a lot better than this.”

My gut is that management is putting lipstick on a pig to some extent. GAAP numbers are actually quite terrible, and management is extremely aggressive in coming up with their Non-GAAP EBITDA and EPS results.

Takeaway: these are capital intensive, low margin businesses. Management royally screwed up selling the GE Capital businesses, as well as buying Alstom. NBC also should go down as a terrible asset sale. Sure that wasn’t Larry Culp but rather Jeff Immelt, but buying this at 30x cash earnings with this kind of track record and leverage is the last thing I want to do.

As for Harry Markopolos, he is quite a smart guy, having figured out the Madoff Ponzi scheme years before anyone else did. His book No One Would Listen is an excellent read. In the case of his GE report, Markopolos is being paid by a couple of funds an incentive fee if the stock falls.

Here is the disclaimer from his website, " Prior to the initial distribution of this Report on August 15, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement with a third-party entity to review an advanced copy of the Report in exchange for later-provided compensation. That compensation is based on a percentage of the profits resulting from the third-party entity’s positions in the securities, derivatives, and other financial instruments of, and/or relating to, General Electric Company (“GE”) (NYSE: GE). Those positions taken by the third-party entity are designed to generate profits should the price of GE securities decrease."

But I do not doubt that he has done honest work, and I would not discount his report without some careful consideration. The rumors of the $15BB long term care under-reserving is not new news. Every insurer who wrote long term care policies in the 1980s through 2000s has experienced huge losses.

Markopolos has spent months on this research. I am not an expert in looking at statutory insurance filings (I did try). Anyone who is and can get comfortable with their cash flow, then feel free to comment. My recommendation is mostly to stay away.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our short position is small via GE put options.