Dividend Kings: July Dividend Growth Analysis

Overview

Last month I presented a graphical analysis of the Dividend Kings based on a subset of my usual criteria to identify larger sets of stocks for further research. From this perspective I have further expanded and modified my quantitative criteria to permit more rapid screening based on dividend, earnings and dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. I have also extended my analysis by developing a scaled ranking model to screen sets of stocks for further evaluation.

I now use the following nine criteria for quantitative screening:

History of increasing dividends

Dividend yield

5 Years EPS growth rate

5 years dividend growth rate

10 years dividend growth rate

Payout ratio

Long-term debt-to-equity ratio (D/E)

5-year beta

P/E Ratio (TTM)

The first two criteria cover the dividend yield category, Nos. 1 and 3 - 5 cover the earnings and dividend growth category, Nos. 6 and 7 cover dividend safety, and the last two criteria cover valuation. I added EPS growth rate as a criterion as I wanted to screen for bottom line growth since dividend growth is dependent on EPS growth to a certain degree. I also now evaluate both 5-year and 10-year dividend growth rates to account for both short-term and long-term growth rates. Ideally, the short-term growth rate is greater than the long-term rate to show acceleration of dividend growth. I modified the P/E ratio (TTM) criteria to 20.0 for easier quantitative screening. This will not cause a large change in screening results as this P/E value is only slightly lower than the S&P 500's current average P/E ratio. Lastly, I have added 5-year beta as a criterion. Ideally, I would like my dividend growth stocks to have lower volatility than the broader market.

Two criteria that I usually use are not on the list: P/E ratio relative to past 10-years and dividend-to-FCF ratio. I will still evaluate the P/E ratio of a stock relative to historical multiples but do this after a stock is identified for further research. I will also evaluate the dividend-to-FCF ratio but again after a stock is identified for further research.

Source: dividendinvestor.com

Top 5 Dividend Kings In Each Criteria

The table below lists the 28 Dividend Kings in order of number of years of paying a growing dividend. These stocks come from a wide range of industries and also includes one REIT. But there are quite a few industrial, consumer staples, and water utility stocks in the table. The green highlighted squares in each column list the five stocks that rank the best in that criteria. The red highlighted squares indicate negative growth rates. The yellow highlighted squares indicate that the data was not available or applicable. For example, Colgate-Palmolive has negative equity, so the D/E ratio is undefined.

List of Dividend Kings

Source: Data from dripinvesting.org as of July 31, 2019, Seeking Alpha and Morningstar.com

Several Dividend Kings stand out on this table based on being in the Top 5 in four or more categories. These include Nordson Corp. (NDSN) due to higher EPS and dividend growth rates and low payout ratio. Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) due to higher EPS and dividend growth rates, low D/E ratio, and low beta. Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) due to number of years of increasing the dividend, higher EPS and dividend growth rates, and low valuation. Commerce Bankshares (CBSH) due to higher EPS growth rate, low payout ratio, low D/E ratio, and low valuation. Interestingly, the top five yielding stocks generally do not rank highly in multiple categories with the exception of Target Corp. (TGT), which ranks highly in three categories.

Graphical Analysis of Yield Versus Other Criteria

In the following sets of graphs, I plot the dividend yield versus the other criteria. The individual data points are labeled according to their yields and can be cross-referenced with the table above. Stocks that I highlight in this discussion are labeled in the graphs.

In the first graph I compare dividend yield versus 5-year EPS growth rate. Ideally, a stock should be in the top right corner of the graph, but no Dividend Kings really have high yield combined with high EPS growth rates. Notably there are five stocks with negative 5-year EPS growth rates including Coca-Cola Company (KO), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Dover Corp. (DOV), Connecticut Water Service (CTWS), and ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM). The stock with the highest dividend yield and the highest EPS growth rate is Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT), a REIT. However, 3M Company (MMM) also does well from this perspective.

Source: dividendpower.org

In the second and third graphs I compare dividend yield versus 5-year dividend growth rate and also versus 10-year dividend growth rate. The two companies with the highest dividend growth rates over 5-years are Hormel and Lowe's Companies (LOW), and over 10-years are Lowe's and Target Corp. (TGT). I expect Lowe's dividend growth rate to slow due to the relatively high payout ratio, as discussed below. Hormel is also an interesting company to track since it has high dividend growth rate over both time periods. 3M stands out due to its high yield and relatively high dividend growth rate over 5-years and 10-years. 3M should be looked at in greater detail from this perspective, especially since the stock price has dropped further in August. Notably, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has become a stock to watch and the yield is nearing 3%. The company's share price is being pressured due to lawsuits related to baby powder, opioids, and Congressional efforts to cap out-of-pocket costs for medicines.

Source: dividendpower.org

Source: dividendpower.org

In the fourth graph I compare dividend yield versus D/E ratio as a measure of safety. Ideally, a stock should be in the top left corner of the graph. Stocks with too much long-term debt may not raise the dividend significantly. In the worst case, the dividend may be frozen or cut due to high interest payments or principal payments. Several stocks including Hormel have little to no long-term debt. 3M, Genuine Parts Company (GPC), Emerson Electric (EMR), and Target are all companies yielding over 3% and have D/E ratios less than 2.0. On the other hand, Lowe's and Coca-Cola stand out as having high D/E ratios over 5.0 and 3.0, respectively.

Source: dividendpower.org

In the fifth graph I compare dividend yield versus dividend payout ratio as another measure of dividend safety. Ideally for this graph a stock should be in the top left corner. A high yield with a low payout ratio is a reasonably safe dividend. Target, Genuine Parts, 3M and Emerson have yields greater than 3% but also have payout ratios less than 65%. Notably, Coca-Cola has a yield greater than 3% but also has a very high payout ratio of ~95%. In general, Coca-Cola does not do well on the safety criteria in graph Nos. four and five. But saying that, the trend is toward improvement as the company is more recently growing top and bottom lines. Three other stocks with high payout ratio are Northwest Natural Gas (NWN), Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), and Lowe's. Interestingly there is a roughly linear trend that as the payout ratio increases the yield increases although the correlation is not strong.

Source: dividendpower.org

In the last graph I compare dividend yield versus P/E ratio (TTM) as a measure of valuation. In this graph a stock would ideally be located toward the top left corner. I would like to buy stocks with good yields but low valuations. From this perspective, 3M, Genuine Parts, and Target perform well. After screening, one could compare a stock's current valuation relative to the historical P/E multiple. I want to buy low and hold forever. Two stocks stand out for being located in the lower right part of the graph meaning that they have an undesirable combination of low yield and high valuation. These are Tootsie Roll (TR) and American States Water (AWR).

Source: dividendpower.org

Dividend Power Ranking Model

For this month, I extended this analysis by developing a scaled ranking model to screen sets of stocks and evaluate it with the list of Dividend Kings. I use the aforesaid nine criteria and weight each one according to their importance to me. The model tends to reward stocks with better dividend growth characteristics. But saying that, stocks with low dividend safety or high valuation multiples tend to rank low.

The model also accounts for a stock's criteria rising above or falling below a critical value. If a criterion is above or below the critical value, then that criterion would be zero. For example, I want stocks that have a payout ratio below 100% but sometimes the payout ratio goes above 100% due to a drop in EPS resulting from economic headwinds or company specific short-term issues. The model assigns a zero for that specific criteria for these stocks. It is not a sell signal, but the stock will rank low and thus it may not be suitable for adding to the position at that time. Similar logic applies to other criteria.

The top five stocks in the ranking model in order are Hormel, Target, Parker-Hannifin, 3M, and Nordson. This is not surprising as these stocks generally performed well in the criteria analysis and/or the graphical analysis. Below I provide a brief summary of each stock and why they performed well in the ranking model and a short description. I dropped Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX:FMCB) from the ranking model due to limited data and low trading volume. The lowest ranked stock using my ranking methodology is Coca-Cola due to the negative 5-year EPS growth rate, relatively low dividend growth rates, high payout ratio, and high D/E ratio. Lowe's is also in the bottom half of the list due to high D/E ratio payout ratio. Both American States Water and Tootsie Roll are in the bottom half of the list due to high valuation and low EPS and dividend growth rates.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) - Hormel rises to the top due to its strength in dividend growth and dividend safety. The company has comparatively high trailing EPS and dividend growth rates, a very reasonable payout ratio of ~46%, little debt, and low stock price volatility relative to the broader market. But the yield is low. Hormel is a branded food company that focuses on proteins. It has well-known brands of Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Applegate, Dinty Moore, and Skippy as well as many others. The company gets most of its revenue from the U.S. It is the market leader for turkey, shelf-stable meat, pepperoni, organic and natural deli meat, guacamole, and canned strew. Hormel has the number two position for bacon and peanut-butter. On a negative note Hormel has exposure to commodity pricing, such as pork, that can affect input costs.

Target Corp. (TGT) - Target's number two ranking is due to its dividend yield, dividend safety and valuation. The company has a yield over 3%, a reasonable payout ratio of ~47%, a relatively low D/E ratio of 1.12, low volatility relative to the broader market, and low valuation. But both EPS growth and 5-year dividend growth are lower than desired. Target is a leading general retailer with 1851 stores at end of Q1 2019. I have recently written a longer analysis of Target. On a negative note, Target is in a very competitive business and has risk for execution missteps.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) - Parker-Hannifin's number three ranking is due to its EPS and dividend growth, dividend safety, and valuation. The company has comparatively high 5-year EPS growth rate, high dividend growth rates, low debt, and relatively low valuation. On a negative note, the stock has higher volatility with a beta of 1.59 and a low yield. Parker-Hannifin is probably not that well-known to most investors. It is an industrial conglomerate that has two operating segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace.

3M Company (MMM) - 3M's number four ranking is due its yield and dividend growth. The company has a yield over 3%, and high trailing dividend growth rates. But the payout ratio is near 65% and the D/E is nearing 2.0. 3M is an industrial conglomerate that operates four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Healthcare, and Consumer. 3M is showing up on some other lists as undervalued and several Seeking Alpha authors have recently written positively about the stock. But saying that, the company is facing headwinds due to tariffs, slow housing construction, and slowing global automotive sales. 3M receives about 60% of its revenue from outside of the U.S. so the company has exposure to slowing economies in China and Europe as well as foreign exchange fluctuations.

Nordson Corp. (NDSN) - Nordson's fifth ranking is due to its EPS and dividend growth and dividend safety. The company has relatively high 5-year EPS growth rate, high dividend growth rates, low payout ratio of only ~25%, and low D/E ratio of 0.94. But the stock is volatile with a beta of 1.22, the P/E multiple is over 25, and the yield is the second lowest of all the Dividend Kings. Nordson is also probably not that well-known to most investors. The company has three operating segments that are Adhesive Dispensing, Adhesive Technology, and Industrial Coating. Nordson has a new CEO as of August 1st so that adds some uncertainty to the stock. Nordson also has exposure to slowing global economies and foreign exchange fluctuations since about two-thirds of revenue is from overseas.

Final Thoughts On The Dividend Kings

Of the top five stocks in my ranking model, I am long both Hormel and 3M. I would probably add to my position in Hormel if the price dropped some and lowered the valuation. I am long 3M and I am thinking about adding shares after further evaluation. Interestingly, I am also long Coca-Cola but will not sell despite its poor relative ranking. Coca-Cola is starting to grow again with higher organic sales, and top line and bottom line growth. As a final note, I will try to publish this type of analysis on a periodic basis, and I am extending it to other sets of stocks beside the Dividend Kings.

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please click the orange button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CL, HRL, KO, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.