Appian: The Rally Doesn't Make Sense

Summary

Shares of Appian have soared approximately 50% after posting strong Q2 earnings beats in early August.

Appian's robust rise has vaulted the stock to a ~14x forward revenue valuation multiple, one of the most expensive valuations in the software sector.

Despite this rich valuation, Appian's revenues are only growing in the low teens.

Gross margins also continue to lag behind peers, as Appian suffers from a higher-than-average professional services mix in its revenue base.