Calumet's Positive Cash Flow Just Keeps Chugging Along, Well Sort Of

The stock price reacted poorly after earnings, primarily in our view from the less than stellar headline EBITDA for specialty.

Of most importance, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT), in the 2nd quarter, generated a large amount of cash plus lowered significantly the debt due in 2021. From an investor's point of view, the company's probability of bankruptcy is nil. We begin with our investor update for the 2nd quarter results, then add 3rd quarter estimates and finally add our thoughts concerning future possibilities or actions.

2nd Quarter Comparisons

We missed our estimate for the 2nd quarter of $100-$120 million EBITDA. The actual number was $80 million, $20 million or more lower than our last estimate. For fuels, the actual number, which included a $6 million non-cash write-down for RINs, was near $30 million. Adding back that $6 million, our estimate of $40-45 million was close.

We badly missed the important specialty number by more than $20 million. Yet, maybe by not so much as Calumet's reported specialty EBITDA of $48 million included two one-time charges equaling $5.6 million. The company also admitted that once again higher oil prices and a planned catalyst change out at the Shreveport facility significantly lowered the quarter's performance. We aren't sure by how much. The company only included this incomplete statement: "Yes, no, that's a good question, Roger. The specialty volumes really were impacted the most by the turnaround we had at Shreveport. It was a catalyst change out in one of our specialties units that had the biggest impact on volumes." Although the report didn't include enough information for us to quantify the loss, based on past results, we can estimate losses between the higher crude and downtime factors at $5-10 million. Why did the company once again fail to hedge crude in December, and why did it shut a key unit down in the key specialty quarter?

Calumet also added that lower margins in its base oil business negatively impacted the quarter.

The losses from the five factors close most of the difference between our estimate of $70 million and the company's reported $47 million.

3rd Quarter Estimates

With the 3rd quarter being halfway complete, we offer our window into the key spreads and estimates. The following table, generated by our information from the web, contains the final spreads for the 2nd quarter with comparisons for the 3rd quarter.

Monthly Averages July August (to-date) 3rd Quarter Averages 2nd Quarter Averages GC 2-1-1 $21 $19 $20 $21.5 WTI/Midland $0.5 $0.5 $0.5 $2 WTI/WCS $13 $12 $12.5 $12.5

The major factor, the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 spread, is down $1.5 or from our perspective a negative of $7.5 million or more for fuels quarter over quarter.

The following is the conference slide for 3rd quarter guidance.

One of the negative 2nd quarter factors, base oil margins, has improved according to the company. Crude oil prices are significantly lower ranging in the lower 50s down from the mid-50s in the 2nd quarter. Improvement in key margins will positively affect specialty.

IMO 2020

The above slide added comments relating to IMO 2020. The company reminded us that IMO 2020 laws will soon be coming into effect and that "[o]verall, we see IMO 2020 that's something that will benefit both of our fuels and specialties businesses that it is seeing increases in spreads for heavier products both in fuels and specialty."

On 2nd Quarter Cash Flows, Expenses And EBITDA.

Our real interest is the cash flow balance, comparing out flows with reported inflows and EBITDA. In our view, EBITDA should represent cash inflow.

The cash outflow, from our best understanding, includes $66.3 million for bond repurchases, $33.1 million in interest expense, $5.6 million for extra tools and help for specialty, $15 million for capital expenses and $20.6 million of additional cash on the balance sheet totaling $135 million.

The incoming cash calculations are simpler. From an EBITDA view, it's $77 million plus $5.6 totaling $82.6 million. From a cash from operations approach, it's $66 million plus $16 million in improved working capital utilization totaling $82 million. The difference between outflow cash and either inflow method is $55 million. We looked at differences between accounts payable and receivables quarter over quarter finding a $20 million positive difference. $35 million in cash flow is still unexplained. Cash is king for companies planning to pay dividends or paying off debt. The cash outflows point to better inflows than reported. This is something we plan to watch more closely.

3rd Quarter EBITDA And Cash Flows

Cash from fuels appears to be down $10 million quarter over quarter estimated in the $30 million range. We expect 3rd quarter EBITDA for specialty to be flat quarter over quarter with some factors, lower crude oil prices, no shutdowns planned positive, and others negative, primarily that it is seasonally lower for the 3rd quarter when compared to the 2nd. Total EBITDA or cash generation is estimated at or above $80 million.

The company also expects additional cash from improved working capital usage.

The major turnaround for Shreveport was moved into the 4th quarter meaning that most of the capital expenses for the company will be in the 4th quarter. We expect less than $20 million for capital expenses.

With interest expenses falling toward $30 million a quarter and capital likely less than $20 million, we expect positive cash generation to range from $20-$40 million.

It's Still About Missed Execution

Again with the 2nd quarter report, we find a specialty outage, which affected performance, and the claim that higher oil prices also reduced the businesses performance. We ask why? Where were the crude December hedges? Why a planned outage during the biggest quarter? In previous articles, we estimated higher crude prices could negatively affect a quarter by $3-5 million. With regard to specialty volumes, the company's 10-Q,

"The 5.5% decrease in sales volume is primarily the result of decreased production at certain third-party processing facilities resulting from the elimination of low margin products as well as planned downtime at the Shreveport refinery."

With the additional expenses of $5.6 for one-time charges plus the two negative effects mentioned above, the company turned a real $60 million respectable quarter into one that's looking despicable. In our view, the stock price reaction picked this up and appropriately tanked.

The Importance Of Five

We included a chart made from our Tradestation platform that clearly illustrates the significance for the $5 stock price. It is major resistance or support depending on which side of $5 the current price resides. Notice the number of times that it hit $5 from below and retreated. Notice the effect of breaking $5 with its soon to follow upward movements.

The Company's Future Financial Vision

During the question and answer portion of the call, West Griffin, Calumet's EVP & CFO, added depth into Calumet's debt management.

From the question and answer portion, "Yeah. So we want to refinance our 2021s in the unsecured market... If you think about how much it would -- we need to refinance in that market, we have $810 million of 2021's outstanding right now. We've got $473 million of total liquidity. We need to maintain about $250 million to run the business. So that means that we can utilize about $223 million and apply that to reduce the notes. So that would mean $587 million as a sort of a minimum deal size, if you were kind of do something today based upon our June 30 results.

That said, if you kind of look at kind of how those equivalent numbers have changed over the last quarter, if I did that same math with last quarter, we had $877 million outstanding. There was $210 million of excess liquidity or $667 million so we knocked it down about $80 million in a quarter. That's a huge amount of progress on this. We're not going to be able to do that on a continued basis, but we're going to continue to drive it down and so it's pretty easy to see that if we have another quarter or so, we're going to take that $587 million into the low-5s pretty easily just through our continued performance in our Self-Help excess cash flow, et cetera."

Continuing, Griffin discussed financing for the balance of the bonds, "... the real focus is on getting the 2021s out of the then we'll address the '22s and '23s. Sitting here today, I think it is very probable that over the next 2 to 3 years that we're going to have 1 or more non-core asset sales... I'm not sure that we even have to do anything with the '22s and '23s. Between our Self-Help, we're making chopping good amount of wood and if we had 1 or more asset sales, we may just take out the '22s and '23s from proceeds."

Bankruptcy for Calumet is now remote. The company's plan presented makes sense. Within Griffin's plan, the company is left with $600-700 million in debt ($50 million a year in interest) and in our view $40-$50 million in capital expenses. The total expenses minus the remaining future EBITDA from specialty at $250 million leaves slightly less than $2 per unit per year of cash flow. A $30 stock price or more is still likely in a few years.

Progress

General Electric once advertised, progress is our most important product. Even with our negative tone, Tim Go, Calumet's CEO, and Griffin have made huge progress. Net debt has been reduced from $2.1 billion to $1.35 billion. Cash flow from operations is up, last quarter at $66 million. The return of a dividend is still possible toward the very end of 2021. But, instead of hiding the positive story under a bushel, we just wish management would let it shine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.