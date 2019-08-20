Groundhog Day At Wright Medical, As The Lower Extremity Business Disappoints

Salesforce issues have been disturbingly common at Wright Medical, but the shares do look undervalued again, and two insiders have been buying in the market.

The Cartiva issues seem less related to rumors about surgeon disappointment with the implant and more related to severe deterioration in distributor relationships.

“History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes,” Mark Twain (disputed)

Wright Medical’s (WMGI) problems with its lower extremity business in the second quarter of 2019 aren’t the same as the company’s prior issues in that business, but the Street doesn’t care. The fact remains that while Wright Medical still offers comparatively attractive growth rates and operating leverage within the med-tech space, the company has shown itself to be unreliable and unpredictable, whatever the reason(s) may be, and investors hate paying premiums for unreliable performance.

This is probably the time you want to consider these shares, but it takes a patient contrarian viewpoint to do so. Wright Medical is still on its way toward gaining the top spot in shoulders, and despite the issues in the lower extremity business, the company still has a strong portfolio of next-gen technologies and products. Add in the prospects for meaningful inflection in profits over the next three to five years, and this is an interesting name to consider on this pullback even with the threat of increased competition from companies like Stryker (SYK) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH).

Laid Low By Lower Extremities

Although Wright Medical’s second quarter miss wasn’t large at the top line, and the company did alright in terms of adjusted EBITDA and reported earnings, the miss and downward in revision had a very negative impact on sentiment and the share price. Not helping matters is the fact that it will probably take several quarters for the lower extremity business to get back on track.

Revenue rose more than 9% in organic terms, coming in a little more than 1% shy of expectations (or about $0.02 per share). While the upper extremity business was fine with 14% organic growth, led by 16% growth in the U.S. shoulders business (roughly double the underlying market growth rate), the lower extremity business came up short with just 2% overall organic growth and 1% organic growth in the U.S. business, as Cartiva and the legacy foot business disappointed.

The biologics business was a little stronger than expected, with 12% overall growth boosted by 17% growth in the U.S. as the company continues to benefit from injectable Augment growth. The sports medicine business was up about 18%, but represents just 2% of overall sales.

Gross margin improved 60bp, a little better than expected, and operating income (up 102%) and adjusted EBITDA (up 41%) were both a little stronger than expected, with lower SG&A spending than expected.

More Sales Disruptions In The Lower Extremities Business

While the second quarter performance wasn’t so bad as reported, the Cartiva business came in below expectations and management lowered full-year expectations for revenue by more than $30M (around 3.5%), while also reducing EBITDA expectations by about 3% at the midpoint. Management also indicated that third quarter performance in lower extremities could be worse before improving in Q4.

There’s actually a fair bit to unpack with the issues in the lower extremities business, and I’m going to start with Cartiva.

Cartiva

During the quarter there were multiple sell-side notes warning that Cartiva usage was coming in lower than expected and that surgeons were growing increasingly concerned about the durability and real-world outcomes of the implant. Given the high price that Wright Medical paid for Cartiva in 2018 (close to $450 million and more than 12x sales), and the expectation that it would become a major growth driver, that’s a serious issue.

As it turns out, the clinical concerns were not the issue in the second quarter. Instead, sales were hurt by independent distributors dramatically pulling back their marketing support for the product – apparently they became convinced that Wright Medical would eventually take the product away from them (in favor of selling through its own sales force), so they decided to preempt that action by reducing sales activities and, at least in some cases, actively steering customers away from the product (leading me to wonder what role they had in spreading stories of inadequate/disappointing real-world performance). In response, Wright Medical terminated those relationships and transferred the accounts to its own sales force.

Wright Medical management sounded on the call as though they would have been willing to keep Cartiva distribution the way it was for as long as it made sense to do so (in other words, as long as the independents performed well). Now, though, it will take time to reposition that business, and that process will be made more complicated by the fact that Wright Medical’s position in ambulatory surgical centers isn’t so strong (where Cartiva procedures have skewed).

As far as the product performance issues go, there have been reports of lower than expected patient satisfaction and higher rates of post-op pain, complications, and follow-up surgeries. In one retrospective single-physician chart review study, 30% of patients had to have post-op MRIs because of ongoing pain, 20% had follow-on operations, and 38% of patients described themselves as either “unsatisfied” or “very unsatisfied”, though curiously 34% said they wouldn’t have the procedure again, so at least a few unsatisfied patients would do it again. Management pushed back hard against this idea on the call, including having a surgeon speak at some length regarding her experience with the implant (which closely resembled the pivotal MOTION study).

I believe there could be multiple issues at work here. First, I’d note that in that aforementioned study (Cassinelli), 45% of patients underwent an additional procedure at the time of the Cartiva procedure and 23% of patients had had prior surgery on the toe. Moreover, the surgeon deviated from the recommended surgical technique. All told, I think real-world experience with the Cartiva implant almost certainly will be worse than the results achieved in the MOTION study; surgeons will be more aggressive with patient identification, and likely will try to sell the procedure based on high rates of satisfaction in the MOTION study (thus raising patient expectations). I’d note, though, that Wright Medical achieved 29% pro-forma Cartiva growth in its direct sales territories, so I don’t think there’s sufficient evidence yet that surgeons are abandoning the implant.

Core Foot

In addition to the Cartiva issues and lackluster results in total ankle (up just 5%), Wright Medical had issues in its core foot business. Wright Medical has had challenges here before, driven in no small part by smaller companies willing to compete aggressively in what are in many cases commoditized or nearly commoditized products.

In this particular case, Wright Medical noted that they had above-average turnover in the foot sales force due to smaller physician-owned implant/instrument companies aggressively recruiting away high-producing sales reps by offering them higher commissions and less demanding responsibilities (less surgeon education, etc.). In response, Wright Medical bumped its compensation and restarted the process of regrowing/rebuilding its sales force.

Although this is not exactly the same issue as before, the fact remains that Wright Medical is struggling to keep its lower extremity business growing on a consistent basis, despite what it is supposed to be an attractive and very competitive collection of assets in ankle procedures like Infinity, Salvation, Invision, and ProStep MIS.

The Outlook

Perhaps the most positive thing I can say about Wright Medical at this point is that both CEO Bob Palmisano and director Richard Wallman stepped up shortly after the report (and subsequent selloff) and acquired roughly $1M and $500K of stock at prices roughly in line with the price as of this writing. Although years of work in the med-tech industry has made Palmisano a wealthy man, I'd argue that $1M is still a significant commitment.

The problems in the lower extremity business are likely to impact results in both 2019 and 2020, though management does at least have experience dealing with distributor transitions and salesforce defections. Even though I’m lowering my expectations for both years, I still expect double-digit growth from Wright Medical, and I believe the company is on the front end of an inflection that will see operating margins head into the double-digits over the next two to three years (and towards 20% in around 2025) and a significant ramp in free cash flow to around $150 million in 2022.

With the sharp pullback in the shares, the stock now looks undervalued on both a discounted free cash flow and growth-driven EV/revenue basis. I’ve lowered my forward revenue multiple by 0.75x (to 4.75x); 0.5x from the lower near-term growth rate and a 0.25x “penalty” reduction to reflect the inconsistency in the company’s performance. Still, that supports a fair value around $28 based on my estimate of revenue over the next 12 months. The biggest risk I see at this point is that there is something more fundamentally wrong with the lower extremity business including Cartiva and/or the total ankle portfolio.

The Bottom Line

It’s increasingly clear just how critical the Tornier deal was to Wright Medical’s future, as the lower extremity business has been erratic at best and often disappointing. The shoulder business is performing quite well, though, and I’m not really worried about renewed interest from rivals like Stryker and Zimmer Biomet in growing their upper extremity business. While the lower extremity business is once again struggling, I think the underlying growth trends still favor the business, and particularly so in higher-margin, higher-tech indications like total ankle. Buying on pullbacks is rarely easy (it usually takes something scary to push the shares down in the first place), but I think this is one to consider.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.