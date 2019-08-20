NuVasive: An Attractively Priced Growth Stock

The Pulse platform has strengthened the company’s MAS platform, on which the company’s minimally invasive spine fusion procedures, such as XLIF and ALIF, are performed.

NuVasive (NUVA) is leading player in the global spine surgery market. It develops minimally disruptive surgical solutions that are procedurally integrated for spine fusion surgeries. NUVA’s procedurally integrated solutions use a minimally disruptive surgical platform called Maximum Access Surgery, or MAS, which offers spine surgeons procedural versatility.

The MAS platform allows surgeons to access the spine in such a manner that offers direct visualization and software-driven detection and avoidance of critical nerves while surgical procedures are going on. I believe this is one of the core strengths of NUVA as a provider of spine fusion surgical instruments. Recently, the company launched Pulse, which has further strengthened the MAS platform.

NuVasive Launches Pulse

Few weeks ago, NUVA launched Pulse, a combined hardware and software surgical automation platform. Pulse offers surgeons neuromonitoring, surgical planning, imaging, rod bending and many other automation capabilities. With 2D and 3D imaging and navigation, Pulse helps surgeons maximize surgical efficiency in the operating room. Juan Uribe, MD, chief of the division of spinal disorders at Barrow Neurological Institute in Arizona, said:

NuVasive's Pulse platform provides an unmatched surgical experience due to its responsive and optimized workflow features. The benefits of the advanced navigation and imaging, coupled with neuromonitoring, allow for optimized outcomes for patients, while gaining impactful efficiencies for my OR staff and hospital system.

Pulse integrates multiple spine surgery technologies in a single platform to reduce variability and increase the effectiveness of the MAS platform. Pulse has been commercially launched in the U.S., and alpha and beta trials are now underway in international markets. The company expects to obtain CE Mark later this year. The Pulse platform is an immediate growth driver for NUVA.

Other Growth Drivers

Even today the vast majority of spine fusion surgeries are performed by opening the frontal or back portions of patients. This requires a large incision in the patient’s abdomen or back so that the surgeon can see and access the spine and the surrounding area. These open procedures are not only lengthy and complex, they result in significant blood loss and tissue damage as well. In contrast, NUVA's XLIF and ALIF franchises, coupled with its X360 system, offer minimally invasive and minimally disruptive spine surgical procedures. These procedurally integrated solutions will continue to grow over the long term, and as a result, NUVA's revenues will also continue to grow.

NUVA’s aim is to establish its MAS Platform as the Standard of Care for spine surgery. The company believes the MAS Platform has the potential to become the Standard of Care because of its many benefits. Since the MAS Platform can significantly improve the clinical results of spine surgery, the company has spent a significant amount of money in R&D and in educating surgeons and other people. Once the platform becomes the Standard of Care, its adoption will rise and this will result in meaningful revenue growth for NUVA.

Competitive Landscape

While NUVA is the market leader in minimally invasive spinal implants, or MIS, in the U.S., Medtronic (MDT) closely follows NUVA in the second position. One of the best-known and most popular products of NUVA is its eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion, or XLIF procedure, in which surgeons access the spine for a fusion procedure from the side of the patient’s body rather than an anterior or posterior approach. The XLIF procedure competes with Medtronic’s Direct Lateral Interbody Fusion, or DLIF procedure. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) owned DePuy Synthes is also a leading player in the MIS market and competes with NUVA with its MIS interbody devices and pedicle screw system.

In the traditional spine market, Medtronic is the leader with its VCF (vertebral compression fracture) and motion preservation solutions. DePuy Synthes was the leader in the motion preservation device market with its CAD (cervical artificial disc) and LAD (lumbar artificial disc) products, known as ProDisc-C and ProDisc-L, until 2017. In December 2017, DePuy sold the entire ProDisc product line to Centinel Spine. As a result, the company lost its leadership position in motion preservation. Both Medtronic and DePuy have several interbody devices in their traditional spine portfolio that compete with NUVA’s CoRoent and TLX family of interbody devices. In addition to its leadership position in MIS, NUVA has a significant market share in the traditional spine space.

Valuation

NUVA’s balance sheet is moderately strong. Its total cash is $128.38 million and total debt is $686.99 million, with net leverage 2.36x. NUVA’s revenue is growing at a CAGR of 11.52% in the last ten years, and EBITDA is growing at a CAGR of 18.52% in the same time frame. Clearly, NUVA is a growth company.

Its most similar peers are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Stryker (SYK) and Globus Medical (GMED). NUVA’s non-GAAP forward PE ratio is 27.46x, compared to Medtronic’s 18.76x, Zimmer Biomet’s 17.51x, Stryker’s 26.44x and Globus Medical’s 28.98x. NUVA’s trailing 12-month price to cash flow is 14.09x, compared to Medtronic’s 19.67x, Zimmer Biomet’s 19.42x, Stryker’s 32.50x and Globus Medical’s 31.23x. NUVA’s trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 2.92x, compared to Medtronic’s 4.53x, Zimmer Biomet’s 3.55x, Stryker’s 5.71x and Globus Medical’s 6.61x (at the time of writing).

In terms of non-GAAP forward PE ratio, NUVA is trading almost equally with Stryker and Globus Medical, and doesn’t look expensive. In terms of trailing 12-month price to cash flow and trailing 12-month price to sales NUVA is significantly cheap compared to its peers. Overall, NUVA is attractively valued compared to its peers. My rating for the stock is “bullish” in the near term.

Assuming that the company will continue to grow at a CAGR of ~11.52%, let’s find out its long-term (three-year) price. At present, the company’s 2019 trailing 12-month revenue is $1126.5 million. Its 2022 revenue will be $1565 million, or $30.07 per share. At today’s price to sales ratio of 2.92x, its 2022 price will be $87.80. Investors should note that NUVA’s peers are trading at higher price to sales ratios, which implies NUVA could trade at a higher price than $87.80, if its price to sales ratio expands.

Risks

NUVA doesn’t sell or distribute its products to PODs or physician-owned distributorships, which is a phenomenon in which medical device distributorships are owned, directly or indirectly, by physicians. The proliferation of PODs may negatively impact NUVA’s revenue growth. PODs generally have significant market knowledge. Therefore, they can employ aggressive competitive tactics to drive customers away from NUVA.

NUVA’s strategy is to obsolete its own products with new technologically advanced products. As a result, many of its products don’t have long history of use. In addition, many of its products don’t have much published long-term clinical data that support their safety and efficacy. This is because in the U.S. these products are subject to FDA’s 510(k) premarket notification clearance process. They are also subject to similar regulatory processes in other countries. Such regulatory processes generally don’t require clinical data. Since its competitors have such data, its competitor products are in a position to see greater adoption. This could result in decreased revenue for NUVA.

Conclusion

NUVA’s procedurally integrated surgical solutions are designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients who are generally older than 60 years. These patients want to come back to normal life quickly after a surgical procedure is over. For such patients, NUVA’s MAS platform is ideal since it offers less hospitalization. The MAS platform has become strengthened with the launch of Pulse. According to a research report:

One of the key drivers for the MIS spinal device market is the increase in the target population, which is composed of aging baby boomers. The majority of procedures are usually performed on individuals over the age of 60. This age group is the fastest-growing demographic cohort in the United States.

I expect NUVA’s stock to see steady growth in the coming months and years. For long-term growth-oriented investors this is a solid stock to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.