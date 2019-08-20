Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks

Two new pieces of data support my view that housing today is quite healthy, a far cry from the 2007 bubble.

It's a good idea, but buying mortgage insurance stocks on the same themes is smarter.

From The New York Times, August 19, 2019:

Stock investors have had little love for banks over the past year. With one notable exception. Warren E. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has been building its position in banks over the past year. It is now one of the five biggest shareholders in Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp and Bank of New York and owns big stakes in others. "Nobody is willing to buy them," Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy for Merrill Lynch, said of bank stocks. "They are still treated as the toxic, levered housing play they were in 2007." Then there’s the factor that Mr. Buffet cites in explaining his interest in banks: They’ve been giving back more money to shareholders. The financial sector’s total yield, which includes both dividends and buybacks, stood at more than 7% at the end of the first quarter, the highest of any sector in the S&P 500.

I like Warren’s call. (He’ll be so relieved to hear that!) But I’ve got a better one. Instead of the banks, consider my mortgage insurance ((MIs)) stocks: MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH). I say “my” because I write about them incessantly – here’s my most recent example. I do so because in my over three decades in the investment world, I’ve rarely seen such favorable risk/reward ratios.

Yes, the big bank stocks that Buffett owns trade at a 9.2 multiple of 2020 EPS, barely more than half the S&P 500 average. But MIs MGIC and Radian trade at 7.2 times, a 22% discount to the banks. And yes, the banks have that juicy 7% total yield. But Radian will have at least an 8% total yield this year, and both Radian and MGIC should beat that number next year, with Essent not far behind. And while the banks are generating low teens returns on equity, the MIs are in the high teens.

“OK, smart aleck,” you may be saying. “While those banks have shrunk their exposure to the housing market, that’s all those MIs do. And everyone knows that housing is toxic.”

Wrong. Very wrong. Yes, housing was toxic in 2007. But not today. Two more recent data points to hammer home my key arguments are:

Home mortgage lending standards over the past decade were dramatically better than in 2007, and for most of U.S. history. The supply/demand balance for housing hasn’t been this favorable for a long time.

The latest mortgage credit quality data point

This comes from the New York Federal Reserve, which studies data from credit reporting agency Equifax. Here is a history of average credit scores (FICO) on newly originated home mortgages:

Source: New York Federal Reserve

And here’s the dollar volume of mortgage originations with low credit scores:

Source: New York Federal Reserve

Toxic? Really? The last decade’s mortgage standards have been the safest since Warren Harding sat in the White House. Maybe even James Garfield.

The latest housing supply/demand data point.

This chart compares household growth with housing starts in the U.S.:

Sources: Census Bureau

The chart shows the massive overbuilding that occurred from 2003-2007. It also shows the recent under building. (Note that housing construction exceeds household growth over time because some starts replace existing housing and some households own more than one home.) My last post (see above) showed the result--housing has a growing under supply).

Do you want to stick it Warren E. Buffett? Buy an MI stock. And look a little smug if you run into him at Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

