Within Single-Family REITs, The 6.25% American Homes 4 Rent Preferred Is Better Than The Common

There are a number of options to choose from and you can't go wrong with any, but we currently have follow the Series H and rate it neutral.

The recent decline in mortgage rates could drive homeownership to spike in the short term, but we still see headwinds to a homeownership rate returning to pre-recession levels.

Macroeconomic factors like higher home prices, rising mortgage interest rates, a surging demand for housing and constrained supply, were negatively impacting the U.S. housing market and driving the continuous growth of the residential rental market. Within the U.S. rental market, the single-family rental sector has been experiencing steady growth over the last decade, particularly after single-family REITs started forming shortly after the financial crisis. With the more recent decline in mortgage rates, however, we may see a spike in home buying, but the rise in home prices still presents a challenge to many homebuyers, even with rates at more attractive levels. In the short term we may see a pause in rental rate growth, but in the long term, single family rentals should still show robust growth.

The single-family rental segment is the fastest growing sector in the U.S. rental market and the segment’s rental inventory has shown sequential growth in the last 10 years. The sector’s growth can be largely attributed to the widening gap between the number of household formations and single-family housing starts. There are currently about 16 million single-family rental properties and the number is expected to grow to almost 30 million by the year 2030. It's also estimated that a significant number of prospective renters are planning to rent a single-family home instead of an apartment, townhouse or condo – with consumers of all ages increasingly less interested in EVER owning a home.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights June 2019

Historically, single-family rental homes have been owned by private and individual property investors in local markets. It was only after the foreclosure crisis in 2008 that the single-family rental REIT industry emerged when well-capitalized institutional firms began buying portfolios of single-family properties that were then renovated and rented out to tenants. The market has undergone rapid consolidation from a very fragmented base, creating large players like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH). AMH has emerged as a leader in the single-family home rental industry by aggregating a geographically-diversified portfolio of high-quality single-family homes. The REIT grows its portfolio by exploring various acquisition channels but also develops its own properties through an internal construction process known as the AMH Development Program.

Source: AMH Annual Report 2018

As of Dec. 31, 2018, AMH owned 52,783 single-family properties in 22 states, including 1,945 properties classified as held for sale. In addition, 48,206, or 94.8%, of the REIT’s total properties were leased out at the end of FY 2018. Today, AMH owns 52,923 properties and has evolved into a reputable brand that's well known for quality, value and tenant satisfaction. The market has only a small number of large-scale operators primarily due to the challenge of scaling up nationwide operations and also due to the difficulties in acquiring and managing a large number of individual homes across the country.

Business Strategy

AMH acquires, renovates, leases and operates single-family homes as rental properties. AMH’s business strategy rests solidly on four cornerstones - operational excellence, consistent and accretive growth, financial flexibility and superior customer service. These four factors have played a key role in making AMH one of the most efficient REITs that provides high quality service at low cost. AMH has gained operational excellence due to its economies of scale and to its robust preventive maintenance program. Secondly, the REIT has accretively expanded its portfolio by investing in high growth markets through a number of acquisition channels. Third, AMH’s conservative balance sheet provides capacity and flexibility while lowering its average cost of capital. And lastly, the REIT’s superior customer service ensures the delivery of convenience and efficient services to the customers.

Optimized Operations

Much of AMH’s success can be attributed to its optimized operating platform that has enabled the REIT to disrupt the traditional single-family rental home model by making use of technology and centralized processes. The REIT efficiently manages a large number of relatively low-cost properties by striking an appropriate balance between centralization and decentralization. It has centralized its key corporate level functions that include management, accounting, tenant underwriting, lease execution, marketing and call centers that handle leasing and maintenance calls. The centralized operations allow AMH to efficiently manage its markets without deploying additional staff for each management function in every market.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights March 2019

For managing multiple satellite markets, AMH has set up local district offices and deployed regional as well as district managers for efficient field management. In addition, the REIT’s management platform has local leasing agents, maintenance technicians, and property managers who maintain direct contact with the tenants. The REIT’s in-house property management enables it to improve rental revenues, optimize management expenses and realize significant economies of scale.

Technology plays a key role in optimizing AMH’s operations by driving efficiencies and improving customer service. Its investment in technology tools has made it possible to facilitate resident interaction, internalize field management and handle maintenance calls. Furthermore, by having a national-level operating platform, AMH has acquired the ability to negotiate favorable terms on services and products with a majority of its vendors and contractors.

Acquisition Strategy

AMH’s acquisition strategy is driven by its aim to geographically diversify its portfolio. Achieving geographical diversification reduces the risks associated with adverse developments affecting a particular market. By following a well-defined acquisition framework, the REIT is able to deploy large amounts of capital across its acquisition channels and in multiple markets simultaneously. AMH’s acquisition process begins with the analysis of housing markets. It focuses on acquiring single-family homes within selective submarkets with an emphasis on achieving significant concentration within each target market. These sub-markets are located in metropolitan statistical areas spread across 22 states. The sub markets provide opportunities for attractive potential yields and capital appreciation because they are characterized by steady population growth and strong rental demand.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights June 2019

Within its target market, AMH buys properties located in areas that have well-regarded school districts and that have above median household incomes. Moreover, these locations have access to desirable lifestyle amenities. Homes in such highly-amenitized locations generally attract tenants with strong credit profiles and produce high occupancy and rental rates. More specifically, AMH’s properties tend to attract millennials who prefer to rent single-family homes over city apartments due to the high cost of city living and relatively short supply of urban family homes.

The company follows a disciplined property acquisition process while buying single-family homes. It has stringent criteria while performing due diligence before the purchase of a property. For example, during the acquisition process, AMH buys homes that are built after the year 2000, that have three or more bedrooms, and whose renovation costs are not in excess of 25% of estimated value. Additionally, AMH focuses on acquiring properties whose estimated bid price falls in the range between $150,000 and $450,000. Sometimes, AMH relaxes its buying criteria specifically for homes which are acquired as a part of a bulk purchase. After acquiring properties, AMH makes an assessment for potential renovation work that has to be addresses once the property is accessed.

Acquisition Channels

AMH buys properties through a variety of acquisition channels that include foreclosure auctions, broker sales (primarily multiple listing service and short sales) and portfolio or bulk sales. Through its National Builder Program, the REIT also acquires newly constructed "built for rental" properties from third-party developers. Until now, the REIT has exclusively relied on foreclosure auctions and broker sales for accessing a large supply of quality homes at attractive prices. In the future, the REIT expects to source a significant proportion of its property acquisitions through portfolio or bulk sales.

AMH has formed an extensive network of real estate brokers that enables the acquisition of a large volume of single-family homes through broker sales. The REIT dedicates a sufficient amount of time for identifying opportunities for homes sold in bulk by competitors or institutions. This detailed property valuation process also helps to determine expected rents, expenses, and renovation costs.

For buying auction properties, AMH has developed an efficient proprietary process for evaluating the properties in a limited time frame and for bidding on a large number of foreclosure auctions in accordance with state and local laws. By using this methodology, AMH determines maximum bid amounts by focusing on important material issues that will affect potential returns. The evaluation process includes the calculation of expected rents and expenses as well as potential eviction and renovation costs. In addition, the REIT researches the property for the existence of any senior liens and otherwise performs extensive research that has proven to be a competitive advantage when bidding for properties.

Financials and Guidance

AMH continues to maintain a flexible and an investment grade balance sheet while optimizing its capital structure. 67% of the REIT’s capital structure is from the issuance of common shares, with another 7.4% made up of preferred shares. The remaining capital is raised by issuing fixed rate debt and floating rate debt. AMH has been assigned credit ratings of Baa3 (stable) and BBB- (stable) by Moody’s and S&P Global ratings, respectively.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights March 2019

In January 2019, AMH completed its second unsecured bond offering to raise $400 million of 4.9% senior notes which are due in 2029. A part of the net proceeds have been used to repay the $250 million outstanding balance on the REIT’s revolving credit facility. In addition, approximately $150 million of the net proceeds will be utilized to fund a portion of the REIT’s 2019 acquisitions and development program as well as other corporate purposes. The REIT’s growth in 2019 also will be funded by reinvestment of retained cash flow, recycled capital from its disposition program and the usage of its revolving credit facility. Other than regular principal amortization, AMH does not have much in debt maturity for the next three years.

Q12019 performance continued to be strong, with core revenues increasing another $3M from the prior quarter, driving YOY growth in core NOI to 5.3%.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights June 2019

Both debt to EBITDA (including preferreds) and fixed charge coverage are at reasonable levels.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights June 2019

For the rest of 2019, the company guides to $1.06 to $1.14 FFO per share on revenue growth of 3.7% at the midpoint and NOI growth of 3.5% at the midpoint. Half of the increase in FFO from 2018 is being driven by same-home CORE NOI growth and the other half by new acquisitions. Meanwhile, an increase in expenses will have a negative $.06 per share impact on FFO for a total increase from $1.06 in 2018 to $1.10 in 2019.

Source: AMH Investor Highlights June 2019

Our Take

We see AMH continuing to grow in a market that's still in its infancy. It's often overshadowed by Invitation Homes (INVH) with a market cap of $12 billion, and the fact that neither INVH or AMH pay a very high dividend. Income investors just aren't very attracted to a dividend yield of 0.86%, however we would rather focus on the 6.25% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred. It's currently trading at a premium to its $25 par value, but it's not callable until September 2023. That still provides investors with a yield of almost 6%.

The shares are at the same priority level as other preferred shares, and while the shares itself have not been given a credit rating, the company's debt has been rated investment grade, as mentioned above. It will pay dividends on the last day of March, June, September, and December.

The biggest risk I see is the change of control clause, which allows the company to convert the Series H Preferred into Class A common stock in the event of a change of control, and unfortunately, Series H shareholders have no voting power to vote on a situation that could result in a change of control.

There's also the possibility that the company calls the issue in 2023 which would result in a yield to call of just 3.8% at today’s prices.

We currently have the Series H on our Preferred List but rate the issue Neutral at the moment because of price. The company also has several other preferred shares outstanding but all have been bid up – likely due to the attractiveness of the dividend relative to the common stock and the performance of the single family rental market.

With mortgage rates recently declining, we see potential of a pullback in the preferred share prices as talk of homeownership increases resurface. We believe this will be a temporary reprieve and are long-term bullish on the single family REIT sector. When prices pull back closer to $25.50-$26, we would be buyers again.

Portfolio strategies and investment ideas for income investors and retirees. Besides tactical allocations and individual securities, join us to get access to our research, portfolios, and other benefits, including Stable Monthly Income (6% yield)

Dividend Growth (4% Yield with 9%-10% Growth)

High Income (9% yield)

Municipal Income (5.2% yield)

List of Preferred Stocks

List of Baby Bonds And additional benefits:

BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software





Disclosure: I am/we are long AMH.PH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.