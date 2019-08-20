IDEXX Laboratories: Accelerating Growth And Expanding Margins, But Fully Valued

My optimistic DCF indicates a fair value of $292.41; IDEXX has strong fundamentals, but the reward is not worth potential valuation-based drawdowns.

Expect a continuation of solid growth and margin expansion from IDEXX, but the market has priced this in.

The humanization of pets is a real phenomenon but has not created any compelling investment opportunities by itself.

IDEXX has a strong installed base and superior diagnostic tools that enable a virtuous cycle of reinvestment, creating an environment where the company has benefited from winner-take-all market dynamics.

Thesis

I recently covered medtech firm Align Technology (ALGN) following a 25% post earnings decline. While Align is a medtech suffering from pricing power degradation and contracting margins, IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) has been expanding margins and accelerating revenue growth.

IDEXX is more expensive on a forward earnings basis compared to Align and other medtech peers such as Illumina (ILMN) and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG).

IDEXX is poised for continued growth, with a reoccurring revenue model and expansion relating to the humanization of pets. But, IDEXX has downside risks much like Align and Illumina should the company stumble. IDEXX has an Illumina-like moat and stranglehold on the pet diagnostic business. So far, that has been enough to convince the market of future growth. Billionaire mutual fund manager Ron Baron owns the stock. Baron cites the company's broad range of diagnostic tests and its annual 100 million dollars of R&D as key to the company's competitive advantages.

Shares of veterinary diagnostics leader IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) contributed to performance after reporting robust financial results. In the core companion animal business, competitive trends are outstanding, highlighted by instrument installed base growth of 21%, domestic lab growth more than twice that of competitor VCA, and improving sales productivity. We think new proprietary innovations and field sales force expansion should be meaningful contributors to growth. Margins are moving significantly higher, and we believe that margins can approach 30% over the next several years

- Ron Baron

IDEXX indeed does have a strong leadership position in the veterinary diagnostics space, and I agree with Baron's assessment that margins will approach and could easily surpass 30% in the future. The strong growth in the installed base should continue to benefit the business over time. I believe that medtech companies are valued at such a premium because competitive threat tends to be skewed towards winner-take-all dynamics over time. Naturally, doctors and veterinarians will want to use the best solutions to provide the best outcomes for patients. When the market settles upon a winner, that company can use additional cash flows to reinvest back into the business in order to further grow competitive advantages, a virtuous cycle.

My primary concern regarding Align was the possibility that Align's solutions are not proving to be completely superior to traditional brace apparatuses. With trends going the other way for IDEXX, there appears to be a more sustainable competitive moat. The issue is that IDEXX has much of the good priced into the stock. As we will see, IDEXX is priced for solid growth to continue and aggressive margin expansion. This appears to be a likely reality, but just a minor stumble could cause significant drawdown.

Economics

The pet care market is projected to grow by about 5% per year. So, despite some pundits touting the pet humanization revolution, it likely won't create the same level of alpha that other high growth sectors will.

The ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) has significantly lagged other higher growth sectors such as the SPDR S&P Software & Service ETF (XSW), even trailing the market as a whole. We can conclude that while the humanization of pets is occurring in the real world, in the world of finance, this trend has no impact on potential investment opportunities.

IDEXX's biggest opportunity moving forward in preventive care for pets as opposed to more retroactive diagnostics.

Over time, I would expect pet healthcare trends to mirror trends for human health. Preventative healthcare is always preferred, as addressing the root cause of conditions is far superior than treating conditions. IDEXX funded a study with the American Animal Hospital Association which analyzed a number of consultations resulting in findings that warranted additional consideration.

1 in 7 adult pets having results that warranted additional considerations or testing appears like a fairly large number. While it is not at a loss that IDEXX funded the study, there's very little downside to preventative care. Pet owners will certainly be willing to have their companions tested in order to avoid potential future problems. While other pet care items such as food and medicines are a bit more commoditized, a business like IDEXX should benefit more from the humanization of pets trend because of higher barriers to entry.

IDEXX's target customer is veterinarians. One of the challenges for IDEXX is that the business involves selling devices to specialized professionals. In this case, testing devices are limited to veterinarians as opposed to products with a wide consumer audience. Those challenges are somewhat offset by IDEXX's stream of reoccurring revenue in relation to its diagnostics business. The company estimates that just under half of its revenue is reoccurring, the company has very high retention rates.

Business Model

Not only does IDEXX serve the veterinary market with both diagnostic and IT solutions, but the company also makes water quality products, diagnostics for livestock and poultry, and human point-of-care diagnostics.

In the veterinary business, the company has leveraged its testing devices with an IT infrastructure whose integration simplifies the process for veterinarians and pet owners.

The company has been able to aggressively expand operating margins using advantages of scale in the past. Operating margins have improved from 17% to 22% from 2014 to 2018. Gross margins have remained steady on a yearly basis but have picked up in the latest quarters. All of this will be factored into a model to determine how reasonably the stock is priced.

Wall Street's Expectations

IDEXX has consistently grown revenues throughout the last several years.

In recent years, growth at IDEXX has even picked up and margins have expanded. If we model out growth staying at a consistent 12% and continued aggressive margin expansion, we see shares are fairly valued at $292.41.

But, these input assumptions result in operating margins of 37% at the end of the forecasted period. Even in this very optimistic forecast, shares are only about 6% off fair value. While shareholders like Ron Baron are bullish based on the quality fundamentals, the value seems to have been extracted from the stock. I believe the stock will be rangebound but could experience significant drawdown should a negative catalyst rear its ugly head. For that reason, the risk to reward profile is very unattractive at the current levels.

Management has very specific guidance targets that will inevitably dictate the market pricing. The market is valuing the business based on assumptions in which one small setback could set forth selling much like the recent moves in Align and Illumina as seen below.

I am neutral on the stock. IDEXX is a quality business with an aggressively priced stock. It's very difficult to foresee things getting much better for IDEXX than Wall Street expects. It's unlikely investors will see significant upside from the current levels. The market is pricing in growth remaining solid well into the future. If anything, it is more likely that a negative catalyst will send the share price down like other medtech high-flyers.

