Macy's Is Running In Quicksand

Source: Barron's

Macy's (M) reported Q2 revenue of $5.56 billion. It missed on non-GAAP EPS and GAAP EPS, yet revenue was in line. Investors were unforgiving, and the stock fell over 15% post-earnings. Below are my takeaways on the quarter.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Net sales were flat, yet credit card revenue fell 5%. Comparable sales for owned plus licensed grew 0.3% and followed a 0.7% increase last quarter. The company's Star Rewards loyalty program helped credit card penetration increase 10 basis points to 46.7%. However, it was muted by slight increases in fraud and bad debt.

On a product basis, the company saw strength in its destination businesses. The home category softened, while ready-to-wear was challenging. Total transactions grew 5.3%, which was partially offset by a 1.8% fall-off in average units per transaction. Backstage, the company's on-mall, off-price business, helped grow retail comparables. Backstage now has over 200 locations within Macy's stores nationwide and seven freestanding locations.

Another bright spot was the company's mobile operations, which delivered more than $1 billion in sales. Mobile is the company's fastest growing sales channel, and management expects it to realize outsized growth for the rest of the year. Macy's introduced barcode pick-ups for online orders and created easier access to loyalty rewards. The mobile success is proof that the company can compete online, which has been a hurdle for traditional retailers like J.C. Penney (JCP). Secondly, online is helping Macy's keep its top line from eroding in a competitor retail landscape.

Margins Eroded

With revenue growth stagnant, management must improve margins in order to grow the bottom line. Gross margin was 38.8%, down 160 basis points versus the year earlier period. Margins were negatively impacted by growth in delivery costs and markdowns. Increasing costs to support online revenue growth was expected. Additional markdowns may have come as a surprise to management:

However, it was the additional markdowns that were largely responsible for the much-steeper decline in gross margin than we expected at the start of the quarter. With an inventory overhang to start the quarter and a tougher sales environment than we anticipated, our teams took the necessary markdowns to clear that excess spring inventory. While these markdowns resulted in a significantly lower gross margin in the quarter, we ended the quarter with comp inventory nearly flat at up 0.1% versus up 2.4% in the first quarter.

Inventory stood at $5.0 billion; it was up over $70 million versus the year earlier period, despite a lack of revenue growth. Macy's inventory levels could become a point of contention in the second half of the year.

SG&A expense of $2.2 billion rose 1% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 38.0%, up 40 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $386 million was off 22% Y/Y. EBITDA margin fell by over 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. Stagnant revenue growth and falling EBITDA give the impression Macy's is running in quicksand.

Solid Balance Sheet

Macy's balance sheet is pretty clean. Its liquidity could serve as a buffer in case the retail industry turns down. The company has cash of $674 million and working capital of $2.1 billion. About $5.0 billion of short-term assets are tied up in inventory, which I mentioned earlier. Free cash flow ("FCF") was -$104 million for the first six months of the year. It could remain negative due to sizable investments in its digital platform and upgrades to its physical locations. The company's $4.7 billion debt load was at 3.0x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized), which appeared manageable. Strong liquidity and decent credit quality should allow Macy's to continue to invest in its online platform without creating too much financial strain for its operations.

Conclusion

Macy's appears to be running in quicksand. M is down over 50% Y/Y. Sell the stock.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.